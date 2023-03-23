Capricorn Compatibility And Relationship Style With All 12 Zodiac Signs

People tend to have misconceptions about Capricorn, thinking that because they’re so hardworking, conscientious and disciplined, they’re also dull, stuffy, or tedious. But the truth is that Capricorns are forces of nature.

Capricorn's approach to life is extremely grounded when it comes to achieving their dreams, even when it seems the odds are against them. Born between the dates of December 21 and January 21, Capricorn is an earth sign who takes all their talents and abilities and focuses them. These worker bees don't mind the hustle but actually flourish in it. Their unique traits are what set them apart from other signs in astrology.

Capricorn has the star quality of a Leo with the practicality of Virgo and some of the humor of Sagittarius. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, which is where all their responsibility, hard work, and determination comes from. They’re unstoppable when they put their minds to something and enjoy the praise they get. Capricorns love rules, and this doesn't differ between a Capricorn man and a Capricorn woman.

You may notice these qualities in Capricorn celebrities like Diane Swayer and Ricky Martin, or heartthrobs Kit Harrington and Timothée Chalamet.

Capricorns tend to be planners, have highly developed BS-meters, and don’t handle embarrassment well. If you love to play pranks on your partner, you may not be compatible with Capricorn. They aren’t easily impressed, so don’t think it’s a given when you try to capture their attention with your many accomplishments.

The fact is, the Capricorn zodiac sign has probably achieved more than you, and they’d prefer if you were real with them, rather than trying to manipulate them. You have to be more than just surface flash for Capricorn.

While Capricorns may take a while to open up, it doesn't mean they’re cold-hearted or indifferent; they’re just cautious and need to make sure they can trust someone before revealing all their secrets.

Capricorn relationship style

Capricorns aren't bad at romantic relationships, they simply need a specific relationship type.

Capricorns are extremely ambitious, and they expect their partner to match that attitude and drive. If they have a partner who doesn't share that same ambition, things can go south fast. Troubles can also arise Capricorns push their partners too much. This zodiac sign makes an incredibly loyal partner who is in touch with their emotions, despite what others may believe. They are devoted to the one they love and will put their all into a relationship.

With a zodiac sign as hard-working, reliable, honest, and funny as Capricorn, these are the same traits they are attracted to when looking for a romantic partner. Capricorn needs someone who will bring out their softer side and balance out their tendency to be stubborn; they also need a partner who supports Capricorn’s workaholic nature and ambition.

For Capricorn compatibility, you can’t just rely on a horoscope, no matter how accurate it may be. Instead of focusing only on your Sun sign’s compatibility, it’s important to remember that there are exceptions as to which zodiac signs you match with. For this reason, consider getting a complete natal chart or astrological reading, taking into account your Rising and Moon signs, as well as your other placements.

Capricorn compatibility

Capricorn has extremely high compatibility with Taurus and Cancer.

Taurus complements Capricorn’s qualities of being responsible, grounded, and hard-working, and their similarities make them a great match. Taurus is also financially stable, and wants a secure and comfortable home life, just like Capricorn.

Cancer is also a great partner for Capricorn, and is a perfect example of opposites attracting. These sister signs balance one another out, with Cancer providing Capricorn with the emotional vulnerability they need, and Capricorn delivering on Cancer’s need for reliability and understanding.

Though Capricorns are most compatible with Taurus, Virgo, and Cancer, Scorpio makes for a perfect spouse. Earth signs are generally attracted to water signs, as they balance one another. Scorpio and Capricorn make each other feel secure, safe and constantly captivated. They both share the need for loyalty, fidelity, and being forthright. They both are set on putting the work into a relationship and will fight for the success of their marriage.

Capricorn can have a soulmate-level relationship with Cancer, Scorpio and Virgo, of course, but actually has a strong connection with Leo. This fire sign gives Capricorn the excitement and energy they need, and Capricorn brings Leo back down to earth with their practicality. Sociable Leo can also help Capricorn find their inner extrovert, and these goal-oriented zodiac signs easily support one another’s dreams.

Capricorn and Aries compatibility

These two signs might work as a couple, but would probably be better as friends or occasional hook-ups. They're both very motivated individuals and take success seriously. But Capricorns think things over and make very carefully calculated decisions, whereas Aries tends to take risks and does things without thinking them through.

Though Capricorn and Aries have a high level of trust with one another, there tends to be a lack of sexual desire between these signs. It takes Capricorn a long time to open up and be vulnerable, and with fire sign Aries pushing the envelope and desiring sex that is quick and passionate, they just aren’t on the same level, no matter how attracted they are to one another.

For Capricorn, security and making sure they have a strong foundation in place are extremely important; for Aries, not so much. It's highly likely that there would be a power struggle between these two powerful signs, and that can put a huge strain on a relationship.

Capricorn and Taurus compatibility

Capricorn and Taurus are, for the most part, compatible. These two earth signs both need security, have realistic personalities, and like money. Capricorn is more of a tight-wad than Taurus, who tends to be more self-indulgent. Both signs take their time in trusting others and can be somewhat stubborn.

Taurus is concerned with giving their partner physical pleasure, while Capricorn may get ahead of themselves and show off their moves. So, if they both open up, let their guards down, and focus on the needs of one another, there is a high chance of an emotional connection on top of a physical one.

There are times that Taurus may not have enough ambition or a "get up and go" attitude for Capricorn. Capricorn may see Taurus as lazy, and Taurus may think of Capricorn as a workaholic. But in a relationship, if they can strike a balance, their connection could manifest into a very profitable and practical partnership, which may not sound especially romantic, but with these two it's hot.

Capricorn and Gemini compatibility

Capricorns are wise, ambitious, and disciplined, Gemini, with their free spirit, versatility, and lack of direction, is Capricorn's opposite.

Capricorn and Gemini sound like a cop show from the 1980s: Always-cautious Capricorn never makes a move until thinking it through carefully, and Gemini can talk their way out of any situation. They may not always see eye to eye, but they're amazing at solving crimes.

That's the thing about these two signs: they approach every situation from different points.

Gemini tends to be a bit chatty and energetic during sex, while Capricorn wants to just focus on the serious act at hand. While Gemini has fun experimenting, it might take more than a passing fling to get Capricorn’s full energy.

If they can find a middle ground and meet in the middle, they can drop their preconceived notions of one another and have a healthy sexual relationship.

Capricorn gives Gemini a grounding energy, while Gemini encourages Capricorn to be more outgoing and relaxed. Still, Gemini’s energy may prove to be too intense for practical Capricorn, leading to problems in a relationship. Despite this, both signs are intelligent and have good senses of humor, so if they accept each other's differences, they could be a good match, but it will take effort.

Capricorn and Cancer compatibility

Cancer and Capricorn are two opposites that can work when joined together. These sister signs are very focused on family, love, and security. Cancer is much more emotional than Capricorn, but Capricorn has the patience and the understanding to be there for Cancer. Capricorn will take good care of Cancer, which is something Cancer needs.

The passion these two show during sex is enough to blow both of their minds! Cancer wants sex that is emotional, deep and intimate, while Capricorn loves a partner who can appreciate the intensity and vulnerability of sex. And once Cancer gets through to Capricorn’s soft interior, they can have a powerful sexual experience.

While Capricorn won't be as complimentary or say romantic things as much as Cancer might like, Cancer knows they can always depend on reliable Capricorn to be there for them, no matter the situation. Cancer can help Capricorn get outside of themselves a little bit and see what magic the world offers. This pair makes for great partners and even better parents.

Capricorn and Leo compatibility

When it's not just an intimate encounter, Leos and Capricorns rub each other the wrong way. Both like to be the center of attention, but Capricorn is fine with an occasional turn under the spotlight, whereas Leo craves it all the time. But sometimes, Leo is just too much for Capricorn — they're always on, always effervescent, and always the life of the party.

Leo enjoys sex that is passionate and fulfilling, and while Capricorn does want passionate sex as well, Leo’s ego and ultimate freedom in the bedroom can get in the way at times. If they do happen to have a strong connection sexually, there is a chance they could become bored of one another, unless they keep things fresh and exciting.

There are times when it seems that their outlooks on life are entirely different. Leo wants Capricorn to loosen up more, and Capricorn would love Leo to be a bit more practical, and maybe not try to follow every single one of their wild dreams. Still, Leo offers Capricorn a creative perspective, while Capricorn can bring Leo back to reality.

Capricorn and Virgo compatibility

Virgo and Capricorn share more similarities than differences. They're both hard workers, conscientious and problem-solvers. You can count on either one of them to save the day. If every zodiac combination worked as hard as Capricorn and Virgo to make their relationship work, there would be fewer divorces or horrible breakups.

Though Capricorn and Virgo can be a bit reserved during sex, once they are in sync with each other, their chemistry has the potential to become a little emotional. Intimacy is a serious topic for both of these earth signs and if they can find a balance between experimentation and practicality, this pair can be compatible in bed.

These two signs share the same kind of values, and their level of commitment tends to make a union between these two long-lasting. Capricorn has their feet placed firmly on the ground, which helps comfort Virgo when they get anxious. Overall, Capricorn and Virgo go together well, and they have the utmost respect for one another.

Capricorn and Libra compatibility

You might not think that Capricorn and Libra would be compatible, but you’d be wrong. Libra tends to flit around like a butterfly, always changing their mind and losing interest, while Capricorn sees everything through to completion, and is solid, safe, and reliable. Each gives the other things they need.

With sex an important part of each zodiac sign’s life, attraction is where they stumble. Without some sort of connection before getting into bed together, there is a chance that sex will be dull and uninspired. However, if both signs can get used to each other, they can find a proper balance.

Capricorn loves having someone to help lift their spirits and not look at the dark side of life, whereas Libra needs someone to give them direction and help them to focus enough to go for their goals. Capricorn can be somewhat controlling with Libra, but if it helps Libra stand up for themselves, that's okay. If Capricorn wants to be the main money-maker in the family so Libra can pursue a more artistic career, and that works, too.

Capricorn and Scorpio compatibility

The fact that these two signs get along as well as they do tends to surprise both of them, but it shouldn't. Scorpio, one of the water signs, is very sensitive and Capricorn, not so much; however, Capricorn will always be honest and supportive of Scorpio, which is exactly what Scorpio needs. Scorpio likes to always have a little mystery, which keeps Capricorn intrigued.

If it's bedroom games we're talking about, Capricorn and Scorpio couldn't be more compatible or more open to doing all kinds of naughty things. While Capricorn is more reserved, when they truly trust their partner, they are able to be vulnerable and open up to new possibilities. Each can turn their emotional connection into a mind-blowing physical experience.

Capricorn doesn't have the need to learn everything about Scorpio right away and would rather take the time to really get to know this water sign. Both signs are strong, faithful, and ambitious, and those qualities work to strengthen the bond between them. For a long-term relationship to work, Scorpio shouldn't try to play games with Capricorn or they'll just end up frustrated.

Capricorn and Sagittarius compatibility

Capricorn and Sagittarius aren't exactly compatible, though they could handle each other in small, controlled doses. They both have good senses of humor and are smart and straightforward, but that's where their commonalities end. Capricorns are consistent, Sagittarians are not; Capricorns are patient, Sagittarians are not; Sagittarians are optimistic, Capricorns lean more towards pessimism.

Due to their deep personality differences, a fulfilling sexual relationship isn’t usually a possibility. Sagittarius’ independence and aloof attitude, mixed with Capricorn’s high expectations and need for meaningful action, make for one disconnected experience. However, to have some kind of contentment, both signs must be willing to respect the needs of the other.

Both Capricorn and Sagittarius know how to make a strong impression on people they meet, but they're just too different to have a high level of love compatibility. All Capricorn wants is security and strong financial foundations, and Sagittarius wants none of those things; Sagittarius is too much of a free-spirited adventurer for practical Capricorn. It's hard for these two signs to find common ground, and even when they do, it's shaky.

Capricorn and Capricorn compatibility

What is more ambitious and focused on success than one Capricorn? Two of them. Two Capricorns will work hard to have a successful relationship and one that will withstand any conflicts and troubles they have to contend with. However, they may find themselves continually trying to “one-up” each other, thinking they know best.

Many think Capricorns are boring in bed, but they are actually extremely sexual under the right circumstances. Unfortunately, two Capricorns don’t always see eye to eye on matters of pleasure. Since they are both so practical, there is less room for creativity. If they can find a happy medium of emotion and intimacy, there is a chance for gratification.

The problem with this dynamic duo is that if one of them doesn't take time to enjoy their life and the other, these two workaholics may focus so much on their careers that they forget there is even another person in their life.

In addition, they may get to the point where they know each other too well, and become bored by the sameness and routine of their life. Somebody needs to shake things up from time to time or it's going to be death by boredom for their relationship.

Capricorn and Aquarius compatibility

Capricorn and Aquarius aren't totally incompatible, nor are they a perfect match; they fall somewhere between the two and could be good for each other. Both signs are very intelligent, hardworking and tend to be more head-centered than heart-centered. Neither likes having huge emotional meltdowns. Capricorn tends to want to do things by the book, and Aquarius is the opposite with their outside-the-box thinking.

Due to Aquarius being an air sign and Capricorn an earth sign, these manifest as huge differences in bed. Air tends to be fickle while earth is careful, meaning that a sexual relationship between these two is filled with discontentment. Aquarius has the need to make sex fast and fun, while Capricorn wants to savor the moment. If they are to make sex work between them, a strong friendship is needed as a foundation.

In relationships, there are times that Aquarius just wants to be outrageous and contrary for no good reason, and this confuses Capricorn.

But the core difference between them is that Capricorn tends to follow rules and social protocol, whereas Aquarius does their own thing, no matter what the consequences are. Capricorn may seem uptight when compared to Aquarius during the day, but Capricorn has another side at night that Aquarius doesn't have.

Capricorn and Pisces compatibility

On the surface, Capricorn and Pisces don't seem especially compatible, but they are. They're the yin and yang of compatibility. Each has qualities that the other needs; Capricorn can help Pisces stay focused and keep their feet on the ground, while Pisces helps Capricorn see the world in all its glorious colors, not just black and white. Plus, these two signs love to experience all kinds of culture and enjoy things together.

Sex between Pisces and Capricorn is slow, powerful and completely relaxed. Capricorn feels comfortable with a partner who understands and respects their needs, while Pisces is more than willing to open Capricorn up to a deeply emotional experience. They bring out the best in each other in this way.

Pisces is intuitive and able to give Capricorn what they need, even when they don't know they need it. Pisces are kind, and the type of caring that Pisces is able to give to Capricorn allows Capricorn to be their best self. Capricorn needs an infusion of creativity and color in their life, and Pisces can give it to them. Their relationship is simply inspired.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer and performer. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, and Woman's Day. Visit her website or her Instagram.