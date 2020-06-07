4 Things Libras Always Do That Ruin Their Relationships

These qualities are not cute.

Libras are known as one of the most romantic zodiac signs in all of astrology. They’re loyal, charming, and love to be in love — and that makes them wonderful partners... most of the time.

But like every other sign, Libras have their negative qualities, too. And these downfalls can cause some pretty serious problems in relationships, no matter how much Libras and their symbolic scales want to balance them out.

How are Libras in relationships and what do they bring to the table as a romantic partner?

Well, though they make loyal partners, they tend to suffer from indecision, superficiality, and manipulation. Here's what to know if you're in a relationship with a Libra.

1. Libras can’t make up their minds.

Libras are notoriously indecisive. They will relentlessly weigh the pros and cons of every decision they make — even the small ones.

Not only can this get frustrating for their partners in day-to-day life (because no one wants to wait around for someone trying choose what kind of coffee to order or what shoes to buy), but this indecisiveness can also affect the Libra’s ability to commit in a relationship.

No matter how into someone Libra seems, in the back of their minds they’re always weighing the choices of staying with them for the long haul. And that doesn’t make for the most stable partnership.

2. Libras care too much about superficial things.

After a while, it’s normal for people in relationships to start slacking a little in looks department. To Libra, however, this is totally unacceptable.

They keep themselves in tip-top shape, from their bodies to their wardrobe, and expect their partners to do the same for them. These seemingly shallow and materialistic expectations can put a lot of pressure on a significant other, and, for many, it’s simply not worth it to stay.

3. Libras can be needy.

Though Libras value their own strong-mindedness, they also crave the approval of others and hate to be alone.

Though it’s nice to feel wanted, their need for attention can seem clingy after a while, and Libra's significant others will likely wish they would be more self-assured.

Libras may not see the importance of alone time, but their partners will certainly long for some of their own, and that might ultimately lead to a breakup.

4. Libras manipulate others to get what they want.

Libras can get along well with just about anyone thanks to their ability to easily charm and impress others. But because Libras can read people so well, they can also spot their weaknesses a mile away, and sometimes they use those weaknesses against others for their own personal gain.

Romantic partners will at first feel flattered by how closely Libra pays attention to them and understands their quirks. But if Libras give into their manipulative side, sooner or later, their significant others will begin to seriously resent them, and the relationship will inevitably end badly.

Libras certainly aren’t perfect, but no one is, right? So, if you love your Libra despite their less desirable qualities, there’s no reason you can’t find a solution to these relationship challenges.

And to you Libras out there, keep this list in mind next time you subtly (or not so subtly) critique your partner’s date night outfit or twist their words to get your way. It’s probably not worth it!

Jacqueline Treboschi is a freelance writer and editor with a Master's Degree in Professional Writing from Carnegie Mellon University.