Is this Crab showing interest?

Cancer is a fickle zodiac sign, and one we tend to underestimate when it comes to friendships or romantic situations.

It's not all just "being home, loving the moon" with Cancer; in fact, they're quite complicated. If only it were as easy as one would guess with Cancers in love, then it would be elaborate dinners at home with bubble bath follow ups, every night.

Alas, Cancer is a force to be reckoned with, so be prepared to stay on your toes if you're in a relationship with one.

When Cancer likes you, when they want you, they're shameless flirts who don't bother mincing words.

They're seductive and carefree, and if you're caught in their crosshairs, you will absolutely know, without a shadow of a doubt, that you're about to be adored, pampered, well fed and well loved.

Here's how to tell if a Cancer likes you, according to your zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

When Cancer chooses you, Aries, you'd better be prepared for snuggles.

Understand this: what will bring the two of you together is the idea of physical affection; if you don't respond, you'll be rejected sooner or later.

Cancer wants you for your strength and they expect the highest from you, which you know you're capable of giving. You're a compatible match, just don't forget the hugs, kisses and mega cuddles.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You're made in heaven, Taurus. Your sense of loyalty and commitment is exactly what Cancer looks for in a mate.

But you bring so much more to the table, and they're going to love those other aspects of you, as well. You're so deep, a real thinker, and Cancer is going to be as fascinated by your mind as they will be of you in the bedroom.

It might be a slow start in this relationship, but it's the kind of compatibility that can last a lifetime.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

There's a good chance you won't be able to control your Cancer love interest, and though you're a warm and approachable person, Gemini, you may not be enough for the Cancer that takes interest in you.

Then again, if you let your guard down, you might just be in for the ride of a life time. Trust your Cancer lover — they have much to share with you if you let them in.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Finding a love interest of the same zodiac sign can work as a blessing or a curse.

While it might seem a mate made in heaven, you're going to start noticing just how annoying it is to be "all that caring and deep." What you once claimed as your own, is not shared with someone who offers you only the same.

So, if you're both into snuggling to the point of insanity, go for it. Can too much of the same thing be all that bad?

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

An epic romance is exactly what can come out of this coupling.

Leo, if approached by a Cancer, say yes, yes, and more yes! You both love the same things, and though you may love it a little bigger, bolder and more opulent, your Cancer mate is happy to oblige.

As long as they get the attention you love to give, it's all good in the hood.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A sensuous match to say the least. Virgo, you've met your match in Cancer.

While you're the lover who cares about the little things, Cancer is the lover who wants to bask in the glory of all your attention. They love what you love, and they honor it as well.

You'll find yourself a good partner in bed as well as in life because this match is a lifer. Prepare for longevity.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Here you will find something interesting going on: you get along very well... as long as you're in bed.

Once the sex and intimacy is over, the two of you will find less and less in common.

If you're both emotional types, you might find a steadier rope to hang on to; however, if you can't make the emotional connection, you'll stay in bed until you just can't anymore.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You, Scorpio, believe in trust; if it's not there, it's not possible to go on. If you're looking for trust in a lover, then you will find a start in Cancer.

However, they're just as paranoid about trust as you are, and that could lead to a challenging relationship. They will doubt you, and you will doubt them, and on and on until you both figure out that you're equally as trustworthy and devoted.

Relax, if you can. There's a Cancer out there who wants to love you.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Not the best of pairings, Cancer will definitely press your buttons, Sagittarius.

Sure, you'll be able to maintain a friendship for a while, but rarely do these signs last in a love relationship.

If Cancer likes you, if they want you, trust that it's temporary and that you're being sized up. Once they see something in you that they don't approve of, you'll be out on the curb, tossed away like trash.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

All the yes in the world for the Cancer-Capricorn match up.

If you find yourself in a situation where you and a Cancer are looking like you're going to hit it off, count on it.

You're compatible in just about every department there is: you communicate well, you respect each other's wishes, you're both hot in bed, and you're going to connect as if you've known each other in a past life. Best coupling imaginable!

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

There is hope for the Cancer-Aquarius partnership... if both of you come to terms with the fact that your partner is very different, very bright and unique.

Both of you are oddballs, in all the best ways, and that oddness is exactly what's going to attract you to each other. While this might get on your nerves, it might also be the thing for you to really understand how another person works.

Not always the best coupling, but with time and effort, this match could really be special.

Pisces (February 19 - March 10)

You're about to meet someone special in your Cancer love interest.

You're both water signs, and this adds to the "fluidity" of your relating. You're two different types of people, yet you have so much in common. While you might not believe in the same things, there's always common ground with you two.

Cancer is an inspiring sign for you, and you offer them the homey goodness they seek in a mate.

