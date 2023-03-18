A Definitive Guide To The Earth Signs: Taurus, Virgo And Capricorn

While it’s important to know your zodiac sign, understanding all the elements they belong to is just as helpful. The four elements of astrology — earth, water, fire, and air — help define who you are, as well as your ideal love match. The 12 zodiac signs are divided into these four elements, with three signs in every element, each with its own unique traits.

Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces are water signs, Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are air signs, and Aries, Leo and Sagittarius are fire signs.

The three earth signs in astrology are Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn.

Earth is the ground on which we build and where nature flourishes, meaning these earth elementals are the builders of the Zodiac. They are grounded and bring those around them back to a solid foundation. Earth signs are known to be pragmatic and practical, acting as a dependable force. Those who have an Earth Sun sign look up to Venus in the daytime and the Moon at night.

Earth signs are productive in the realm of reality. Of course, if you embed this element radically, you can become a victim of a monotonous routine. Earth signs are work-focused, stubborn, and don't tend to take big risks. While keeping astray from those extreme conditions, their goal-orientated mindset keeps them from letting anyone break them down.

Because they are so grounded, Earth signs remain stable when compared to air signs (ethereal thinking and spirituality), fire signs (liberation and restlessness), and water signs (emotion, intuition, and unpredictability). Earth signs are reliable and cautious, responsible with a sense of duty, and always focused on their end goal.

But the Earth signs' practical nature also means Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn tend to be connected to the material world, which can sometimes come across as greedy and shallow. Those with Earth signs also tend to get so consumed by their goals that they disregard the needs and feelings of others.

What are the earth signs?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Symbol: The Bull

Planetary ruler: Venus

Modality: Fixed

Power color: Green

Though Taurus is known for being stubborn, this zodiac sign is also opinionated, tenacious, patient, and pleased by physical comforts. Taureans have a number of strengths, including creativity and a desire to make and meet long-term goals. Those with a Taurus Sun sign tend to put their focus on a stable home and career and are committed, artsy, patient. Of course, no zodiac sign is without its weaknesses. As both a earth and fixed sign, Taurus can sometimes be hard-headed, greedy, overly critical, emotionally closed off, gluttonous and irritable.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Symbol: The Virgin

Planetary ruler: Mercury

Modality: Mutable

Power color: Brown

The Virgo zodiac sign is well-known for its analytical approach to situations. Lacking spontaneity, this sign tends to criticize, but still cares deeply about others. Virgos are humble, hard-working, meticulous, goal-oriented, analytical and loyal. That said, they have a tendency to stress over things easily and can be highly critical of others. Virgo may sometimes have a hard time making new friends as, at their worst, they're shy, uptight, overly independent and picky.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Symbol: The Sea Goat

Planetary ruler: Saturn

Modality: Cardinal

Power color: Gray

Capricorns are hard workers who are committed to being productive. Though they can be materialistic, they are responsible, helpful, and are the most determined sign of the Zodiac. Their strengths include unmatchable ambition, stability, patience, focus and discipline, and they're also extremely conscientious. Capricorns also have their negative traits, which include being controlling, unsatisfied, apathetic, impatient, and sometimes selfish.

Earth sign compatibility

When finding a good match for each of the earth signs, keep in mind that some signs will clash. For example, Taurus and Scorpio aren't compatible because they are sister signs, meaning their signs are directly opposite on the Zodiac wheel.

Trust is very attractive to earth signs, specifically Capricorns. For Taurus, physical attraction is the most important thing to them, whereas, for Virgo, respect is the most attractive aspect of a relationship.

Another aspect to consider is how the elements interact together.

Earth and water are great together because water nourishes the earth. Water finds comfort and a home in earth, while earth loves the giving need of water and the life this element brings to a relationship. Water softens earth, meaning water signs bring out the emotion hidden within an earth sign. On the flip side, earth encourages water to be more rational and handle struggles from a stable perspective.

However, earth and air don't always mesh because, depending on their mood, air can be warm and embracing or cold and standoffish. That said, earth helps bring air back down and instills practicality, while air inspires earth to think freely from a philosophical standpoint. Earth and air are both laid-back and respectful.

Earth and fire signs, even though they are very different, can work out. Fire signs inspire earth signs to be much more adventurous, and also bring out their hidden energy. But for earth signs, they still need to go slowly or will become overwhelmed. Earth signs help focus fire signs so they are more organized. Both elementals are great at inspiring each other, and can push the other to be the best versions of themselves. A relationship between earth and fire signs has a strong foundation. Fire encourages earth to be more enthusiastic, while earth lends their stability to Fire's energy.

As for two earth signs together, earth is practical and focused on stability. Earth and earth together understand one another, sharing the same attitude in life, and remaining true to their shared goals.

Taurus compatibility

Best matches: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

As one of the most loyal zodiac signs, Taurus needs a partner they can trust to return that same level of trustworthiness. This zodiac sign loves a partner who is well-rounded, sensual and structured to match their loving energy and sensibility. Once in a relationship, Taurus is endlessly devoted to their partner, and their most compatible matches know they are easy to love.

Virgo compatibility

Best matches: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Virgo, a mutable sign, is quite misunderstood because although they can be analytical and critical, they also have a need to be accepted on a deeper level. This sign is kind, patient, and reliable, all of which are perfect traits in a relationship. If Virgo can find someone to break down their walls, that person will realize that Virgo's feelings are sincere, and loyalty is of utmost importance to them.

Capricorn compatibility

Best matches: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Just like the other earth signs, Capricorns don't open to others easily, requiring time, patience, and trust. This zodiac sign is hard-working and disciplined — both in their career and the romantic aspects of their life. An ideal match for Capricorn is someone trustworthy who can handle their cautious nature and will be honest without trying to manipulate them.

