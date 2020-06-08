Why Are Capricorns So Boring?

Taking a deeper look into the misconception of the boring Capricorn.

No enjoys the company of a dull person, but there are certain zodiac signs, like Capricorn, who are so steady and dependable that they come off as boring when around others.

Case in point, the Capricorn zodiac sign can appear to be one of the least exciting to be around. They might be considered boring due to their repetitive and predictable nature.

Why is Capricorn so boring?

Some may perceive their practical nature as a personality flaw that is beyond lackluster and nothing to write home about.

Each zodiac sign has strengths and weaknesses unique to them. It’s important to value both, as the good and bad make a sign who they are.

It can be said that Capricorns are lacking in excitement because they are also focused on work, but it's not always true.

As a Capricorn, I find being called boring a little insulting since I don’t see it that way. Nonetheless, there may be some truth to it.

So, when I hear something that others don’t like about my zodiac sign or a characteristic I possess, I shift the focus from accepting to change.

It’s entirely possible that certain experiences will shape you into a more well-rounded person, and of course, Capricorns do love to work and this can make life uneventful and lacking variance.

There’s nothing saying that a Capricorn can’t overcome these weaknesses. And although the zodiac signs give us a good understanding of who we are, they aren’t set in stone, not even for a Capricorn.

In order to improve upon this perception that Capricorn is so boring, I must explore how others could view me as dull.

Some of the most customary descriptors of a Capricorn are responsible, disciplined, and hard-working.

Keeping these in mind, it makes sense that a Capricorn wouldn’t be the first sign you think of for having a good time.

I’m noticing that my first priority isn’t always to have fun. As a matter of fact, that usually comes last, after the work is done.

A perfect example of this is how I spend my Fridays while at school. If I finish classes at noon, you can be sure to find me already starting homework for the weekend at 12:01. My friends will judge me and say, “just be done for the week.”

But I can’t. I want to finish everything before I let loose for the weekend, otherwise I won’t be totally present. I’ll be thinking about how much I have to do and that I should’ve just gotten it done earlier.

A lack of self-control sends me into a tailspin. While my friends view it as me being uptight and boring, it’s actually what keeps me sane.

When things are organized and I feel ahead of the game, in control, I can finally put my feet up and relax. Assuming every Capricorn can relate to what I go through, our boringness only lasts as long as the work we need to finish.

We’re very good at self-discipline and it’s hard for us to let it go. Our number one concern is to fulfill the high expectations we place on ourselves.

Belonging to the element of Earth, Capricorns are serious and grounded. This adds to their so-called boring nature.

Sometimes it can be hard for me to let my guard down and just be wild. If I can’t act the part of being a responsible person, I can’t play the part by accomplishing my goals.

I often find that I don’t always let myself be happy either. This comes from expecting the worst in situations. By staying grounded and humble, I can avoid getting hurt, or at least that’s the misconception.

Capricorns choose to be serious as a way to stay focused in their everyday lives. We’re not trying to be boring. We’re just trying to achieve perfection and it feels more attainable if we’re constantly on our A game.

One of my biggest struggles in life is my need for perfection. Not only do I expect it from myself, but I expect it from those around me.

The trick is that perfection isn’t possible. As a result, it can be difficult for my mom and boyfriend who get the brunt of my disappointment.

I wish I wasn’t so hard on myself and others but it’s incredibly exhausting to change. It’s how I’ve been doing things for 21 years and I don’t know any different.

Nonetheless, I’m working on it. Being a Capricorn is tough sometimes and although I feel like running myself into the ground will help me achieve self-worth, it won’t.

Recognizing this is the first step to changing it. Deep down, I know that if I start to let go of my strict and rigid behavior, the world won’t fall apart. Actually, things might fall together.

Those with Capricorns around you, it will be beneficial to begin to understand why they appear to be boring.

Like I’ve said, it’s not because we want to be boring. It’s part of our identity to be serious, responsible, and self-disciplined. We believe that this is the way to achieve our full potential.

So, just let us do what we need to do in order to feel a sense of power over ourselves. But you should also challenge us.

Use your strengths as a way to improve upon a Capricorn’s weaknesses. We get blinded by the bigger picture that we lose sight of what’s really important. And sometimes we need help being kinder to ourselves.

Accept us for who we are while pushing us to be better. But don’t call us boring, that will only make things worse. Trust me when I say we already know we’re high-strung.

The beauty of being surrounded by a Capricorn’s energy is that it can be very motivating. And honestly, we want to encourage others. Personally, I’ve always appreciated compliments to my work ethic.

Never forget to express admiration for a Capricorn’s self-control. It takes a lot of courage to give your best effort 100% of the time.

And my fellow Capricorns, go easy on yourself. Work to lift the stigma that we’re boring.

Take breaks when necessary, accept that things can’t always be perfect, and let yourself have fun. Remember that it’s okay to party on Friday and leave the homework to Sunday.

I’ll be there right along with you trying to let loose and be a more interesting person. I know we have it in us!

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers astrology, spirituality, love and relationship topics.