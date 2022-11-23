The Best (And Worst) Zodiac Compatibility For Each Sign

Knowing what makes someone a good (or bad) love match for you can either be very obvious or almost impossible to know for sure.

Of course, people will say that if you really get to know someone on an intimate basis, you’ll definitely know whether or not you're meant to be, but that’s not always the case.

Before you start testing your compatibility, you can first look at astrology to figure out your zodiac compatibility.

While there's a lot that goes into figuring out your overall zodiac compatibility, looking at you and your potential partner's Sun signs is a good place to start.

Best and worst zodiac compatibility for each sign

Zodiac compatibility for Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Best zodiac compatibility: Libra

A relationship between Aries and Libra is one that is built on a lot of love and affection. There are some people who believe that opposite personalities can never work when it comes to love, but for these two signs, it works and it works well.

Aries is definitely the more excitable partner, while Libra is more subdued, but in some weird way, it works for you. This mix of energies means this relationship is never boring because there’s always a new adventure waiting around the corner.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Cancer

An Aries and Cancer relationship is like getting oil and vinegar to stay together — it just isn’t going to happen. Cancer is a lot needier than Aries, which can be almost suffocating.

This inevitably leads to Aries pulling away from the relationship, which can make it seem like flaky behavior in Cancer’s eyes. Obviously, there is a lot of miscommunication going on in this partnership, which never seems to resolve itself fully. There will ultimately always be an issue between you two.

Zodiac compatibility for Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Best zodiac compatibility: Cancer

What makes a relationship between Taurus and Cancer so great is the mutual likes and dislikes you have. The two of you love to chill at home in your pajamas eating takeout rather than one of you forcing the other to go out with them.

You are able to connect through feelings and aren’t afraid to say what you mean because you know you can talk it out. And most importantly, there’s always going to be a deep, romantic love between your signs, no matter what happens in life.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Leo

A partnership between Taurus and Leo will never work simply because you’re two different people and really just too different in general.

Leo loves crowds and socializing and you’re just not the type of person, end of story. Even if you are to some degree, your social battery depletes a lot quicker than Leo’s does.

In Taurus’ eyes, Leo is way too restless and constantly needs stimulation — something Taurus can’t relate to. Not being able to relate to your partner is a big deal-breaker for Taurus.

Zodiac compatibility for Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Best zodiac compatibility: Sagittarius

Simply put, a partnership between Gemini and Sagittarius is what a lot of people would call relationship goals. There’s constant satisfaction — sexually and emotionally — that your roots run deep with each other.

You are also both incredibly good communicators, saying exactly what needs to be said and when, so there are no secrets or disagreements between each other.

Gemini might get a little moody and Sagittarius might seem a little flaky, but in the end, these signs can’t stay away from each other for too long.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Virgo

Gemini thrives on spontaneity, while Virgo is way too planned, which makes this relationship doomed from the start. You may act on a whim, but Virgo needs to be thoughtful about every little thing, which only drives you crazy — and not in a good way.

Your personalities are just way too different to work, making it hard to be lovers, but even harder to be friends. If Gemini and Virgo aren’t on the same level at the beginning of the relationship (which they often aren’t), it’ll never last.

Zodiac compatibility for Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Best zodiac compatibility: Capricorn

What makes this match between Cancer and Capricorn so perfect is that it’s more like yin and yang instead of being too similar. There are things that Capricorn loves, but Cancer hates, and vice versa that make this relationship just work so seamlessly.

The balance these two signs have not only makes you both feel more comfortable than you’ve felt in other relationships but helps you break out of your shells a little more, too. When you see your partner tackle something you haven’t been able to yet because of nerves or something else, it empowers you.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Aries

In the most basic of terms, Aries is just too much for you. There’s too much enthusiasm inside of Aries that gives you second-hand exhaustion. Sometimes, you want to sit on the couch and do nothing, but Aries is always running around.

The difference in your daily motivation (and in general) turns Cancer into someone you usually never are: cold. It’s not uncommon for Cancer to pull away from Aries, which isn’t subtle, either. Aries and Cancer just can’t work, no matter how hard you try.

Zodiac compatibility for Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Best zodiac compatibility: Aquarius

A Leo and Aquarius relationship is one that is pretty much unstoppable. Both signs love to let loose and have fun, but they also love to do their own things. There’s a lot of independence in this partnership, but that doesn’t mean there’s any less love.

The relationship between Leo and Aquarius is very dynamic, with a lot of support and affection. The only difference is that both signs know they can be their own people and still have a solid relationship at the end of the day.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Taurus

Opposites certainly don’t attract when it comes to a Taurus and Leo relationship. Taurus likes the solo time spent at home with a significant other, but Leo loves social settings over pretty much anything.

What’s more, Leo is known to invite a lot of people to an outing, whereas Taurus would be much more comfortable with just Leo. Together, you rub each other the wrong way, which leads to constant irritation and annoyance for one another.

Zodiac compatibility for Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Best zodiac compatibility: Pisces

A Virgo and Pisces match is a match made in Heaven. You’re both so compassionate and easy-going that big love is natural and easy-flowing between you two.

You know how to be each other’s cheerleader so well that you sometimes have more confidence in the other’s successes than almost every other couple. Pisces and Virgo are almost always in sync, which means there are rarely any surprises between you two — bad surprises, that is.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Sagittarius

Virgo and Sagittarius rarely work well because the things Virgo takes seriously, Sagittarius often shrugs off. Sagittarius isn’t serious or thoughtful enough for Vigo, and it drives Virgo crazy to watch Sagittarius fly through life without a care in the world.

You might try to set Sagittarius on the right path, but everyone knows this sign doesn’t respond well to criticism. These two signs can’t see eye to eye and chances are they never will. There’s just too many opposites between you two for things to work.

Zodiac compatibility for Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Best zodiac compatibility: Gemini

A Libra and Gemini match is a fun one because you both love being social, but you both bring different energies to your social lives. Gemini is more of the chatty one who will strike up a conversation with anyone, while Libra is more of the one who makes everyone feel welcome in a group.

Gemini and Libra bounce off of each other really well in a way that makes for a very harmonious, supportive relationship. You’re both also very diplomatic, making the other feel loved, but still making honesty a priority in your partnership.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Pisces

Libra and Pisces both hate conflict, which means if there is ever anything wrong in this relationship, it almost never gets solved. For some reason, the two of you would rather brush everything under the rug and without a partner to force you to confront the hard stuff, you both waste away when you’re together.

Libra loves being spontaneous and sometimes a bit crazy, but Pisces can’t vibe with that. Libra often sees Pisces as boring and predictable, and not a good match altogether.

Zodiac compatibility for Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Best zodiac compatibility: Aquarius

A relationship between Scorpio and Aquarius is one that is cool, yet fiery. They might be polar opposites at their core, but neither one can deny that this partnership is way exciting. They start trends before they become trends, and as for the sex, it’s off the charts when they’re together.

Aquarius tends to be pretty enthusiastic about life and with Scorpio’s spontaneous streak, there’s never a dull moment in this relationship, which is exactly how both of them like it.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Gemini

Scorpio’s biggest issue with Gemini is that they’re both at different places in their lives for it to ever work.

To Scorpio, Gemini is far too impulsive, making it hard to trust this sign. Sure, Scorpio loves doing things on a whim, but there has to be a little bit of planning involved first.

With Gemini, it’s more like being stupid for the heck of it without thinking of the consequences. And if Scorpio can’t trust Gemini completely, no matter what the situation, the relationship is doomed.

Zodiac compatibility for Sagittarius (November 22 - December 19)

Best zodiac compatibility: Aries

When Sagittarius and Aries get together, they are an unstoppable and powerful force. There’s something so amazing about their relationship that there are very few just like it with other signs.

Aries and Sagittarius are two peas in a pod and they use their similarities to make their bond stronger. Expect to experience a lot of charisma, enthusiasm, and energy in everything you do together. And even when you’re not together, you’re still the It Couple everyone wishes they could be.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Virgo

Sagittarius loves to have fun, no matter what the situation might be, but Virgo knows that there are a time and a place for fun — and it’s not all the time and everywhere.

To Sagittarius, Virgo is way too serious and too much of a goody-goody to let loose enough for Sagittarius’ taste.

You are much too lighthearted and free for Virgo, who would rather let herself be silly in short bursts, not all at once. The main reason this relationship doesn’t work is that you two vibe differently.

Zodiac compatibility for Capricorn (December 20 - January 19)

Best zodiac compatibility: Taurus

This is a deeply-rooted connection, this relationship between Capricorn and Taurus. You are both so practical and hard-working that it would almost be a crime for the two of you not to be together.

You hold the same values, which, to some might not seem like a huge deal, but to you two makes all the difference in the world. Capricorn and Taurus are both focused on success and not only help each other set goals, but also challenge each other to work harder to achieve your goals.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Libra

Capricorn is one of the more serious signs, so being in a relationship with someone who enjoys their social life more than their life with you, like Libra, isn’t your cup of tea.

When you’re together, you feel like there isn’t enough alone time with each other, while Libra feels like there may be too much — and needs some alone time actually alone. Capricorn and Libra have two very different mindsets about life and love, and your relationship is very fleeting.

Zodiac compatibility for Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Best zodiac compatibility: Leo

A partnership between Leo and Aquarius is one that is unique and easy; for two signs that love to be their own people and don’t care what others think, their relationship is bound to be successful.

With similar values in life, the relationship Aquarius and Leo have is one with a deep connection. There is no shortage of love and passion, either. You can almost guarantee that these two signs will have a connection that is creative, progressive, and ever-lasting.

Worst zodiac compatibility Taurus

Taurus is a sign that hates change and is comfortable doing the same thing forever, while Aquarius is a sign that constantly needs to be looking toward the future and planning the next move.

Even if they do try to make it work, they’re at different speeds in life; one is always pulling the other one forward and one is always trying to slow the other down. It might not seem so bad short term, but when looking for a future together, Aquarius and Taurus rarely find a middle ground.

Zodiac compatibility for Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Best zodiac compatibility: Cancer

Pisces and Cancer make a perfect match together because two empaths make for a very open and vulnerable relationship — in the best way possible. The emotional intelligence these signs have in general is one thing, but together, it’s far superior to other signs.

This is a relationship that is always full of romance and optimism, both for each other and for the future in general. You’ll often catch them talking about years into the future because they know that as soulmates, there is always a future to look forward to.

Worst zodiac compatibility: Gemini

A partnership between Pisces and Gemini has “temporary” written all over it. Pisces tends to think and act from the heart, while Gemini thinks and acts from the head. This might seem like a way to make the best decisions all around, but in reality, it creates problems and discord almost constantly.

In addition to that, Pisces finds that having a partner who is always on the go and tends to share the love with everyone is much less warm and soft than this sign is looking for.

Zodiac compatibility chart

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment and feminism, and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes. She plans on writing a book in the future.