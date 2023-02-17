The Best (And Worst) Capricorn Personality Traits And Characteristics

Are you defined by your determination and laser-like ability to focus? Then you just might be a Capricorn.

The tenth sign of the Zodiac, Capricorns are known for their strong work ethic, down-to-earth personality, and reliable nature.

What is a Capricorn?

People with a Capricorn Sun sign are born between December 22 and January 19.

Capricorn is an Earth sign. This is fitting, since Capricorns are logical, and grounded. Although this zodiac sign definitely has dreams, they prefer to have small, attainable goals rather than seeing the bigger picture.

Capricorns aren't big on adventure and being spontaneous; rather, they prefer to stay put and get their work done.

Capricorn's symbol is the Seagoat or Goat. This symbol relates to their personality, as the goat wants to get to the top of the mountain where the air is fresh, and they want to enjoy the benefits of their success, much like Capricorn.

A Capricorn's personality has many positive and negative traits, but their determination is something that makes them shine.

They are naturally suspicious, overly critical, unforgiving, and stubborn, and handle conflict just as their personality dictates. They are steadfast in believing they are right and can hold a grudge against anyone who challenges them. Needless to say, this zodiac sign isn't one to let things go.

Capricorn is a Cardinal sign, meaning they are the initiators of change, and are always on the move and looking for their next project. In addition, Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of structure, restriction and pessimism. This explains why Capricorn tends to be stubborn, serious, and expect the worst.

Positive Capricorn traits

Determined

Capricorns are the most determined sign in astrology. They possess all the necessary traits of a hard worker. This sign is ambitious, helpful, and committed. And their persistence will pay off because they never give up.

Conventional

Capricorn is highly conventional, both in their work and their personal lives. They like to play it safe and feel most comfortable this way. Since they are as patient as they are responsible, these two qualities serve them well in their lives.

But they also realize that some things take a while, and the best things come to those who wait.

Hardworking

Capricorns are true workaholics. They have the tendency to overexert themselves, often to the point of exhaustion. But though some may not enjoy working diligently, Capricorns love putting in a full day's work. It makes them feel productive and brings them closer to accomplishing their goals.

They must remember that when they feel run down, it's time to slow down and concentrate on their physical and emotional health.

Ambitious

Capricorns set very high goals for themselves. They have the drive to do better, and because they never let themselves off the hook, they strive to go above and beyond. They want to show other people what they are capable of.

Organized

Because Capricorns are responsible, mature, and keep track of things, they are successful in overcoming challenges. Their discipline in following the rules keeps them organized in pursuing their goals.

Sensitive

Deep down, Capricorns really are sensitive and in touch with their emotions. They have zero tolerance towards people putting others down and will confront those who bully and mock them. Because of this, they tend to hold grudges against those who have offended them.

Loyal

Capricorns have huge hearts and are very kind and loyal to those they care about. They are always willing to help others because of their depth of kindness. This dependable zodiac sign is there for others in their time of need and will come to their defense.

Negative Capricorn traits

Capricorn's weaknesses include the fact that they can become irritable and fussy. They also hold grudges, are moody, and can act short-tempered. They have a hard time going through change, especially if it's something they've grown accustomed to.

This sign is also not great at communicating at specific times, and they see many things as negative, which explains why they can easily slip into a bad mood.

Materialistic

Capricorns love to succeed, and that means they sometimes put too much emphasis on money. They can be materialistic, but it's only because they feel they deserve to reward themselves for their hard work. In spite of this, they will never let themselves get carried away — they are much too sensible for that.

Pessimistic

When Capricorn puts on their blinders, it means they are overthinking something. These emotions can cause them to get stuck in a negative cycle, always assuming the worst about a situation.

Stubborn

The Goat is quite stubborn and holds others to very high standards. For Capricorns, it's either their way or the highway, which can make it difficult for others to get along with them.

Overly serious

Capricorns tend to take their responsibilities way too seriously. They have a strong sense of responsibility to provide for others, but their overly serious nature can come off as being reserved, standoffish, rigid, and aloof. And this makes them seem like someone people don't want to be around.

Critical

This sign can be critical of others. They expect people to live up to their standards and be just like them. Capricorns will voice their opinion and put pressure on others to be who Capricorn wants them to be, not who that person actually is.

Depressed

Capricorns are overcome by their emotions a lot of the time, though they hide them from others. They have a tendency to be sad or depressed, and because of this, want someone who can make them happy. They aren't always in charge of their own happiness and rely on others to find it.

Unforgiving

When they decide that someone is lacking ambition and diligence, Capricorns are very unforgiving and cannot see that person as being anything else. Even if a person changes and rises to the occasion, Capricorn rarely lets it go, though they will pretend they have to save face.

Suspicious

Capricorns are naturally this way, especially when things are way too easy. They hate when things are going too well because they are waiting for the other shoe to drop, so to speak. Their trust only goes so far because they are overthinkers, and will trust until you give them a reason not to.

Tips for Relating to a Capricorn Personality

1. Be a good listener to gain their trust.

Capricorns can be closed off to new people. They don't readily share information about themselves until they feel comfortable. So, when they start telling you things about themselves, it means that they are starting to trust you.

2. Voice your opinions with respect.

Capricorns don't like to be challenged or incorrect. This means anyone trying to get in their good graces should take a gentler approach in voicing their opinions. But don't be afraid to share your opinions because they don't always want to be agreeable.

3. Stay motivated.

There's nothing Capricorn hates more than people who slack off. They are very dedicated people, so if they see you being lazy, especially in the workplace, to them, it means you don't care. When Capricorns are involved, make sure you put in your best effort.

Best Capricorn Compatibility & Relationship Advice for Capricorns

Capricorns aren't the easiest sign to win over, but once someone is able to push past their resilient outer exterior, they are committed for life. Capricorn is most compatible with fellow Earth signs Taurus and Virgo, and water signs Scorpio and Pisces.

What signs do Capricorns not get along with?

Capricorns don't get along well with Aquarius, Sagittarius, Gemini, and Aries.

Capricorn has to have a plan, while Aquarius often are a bit more experimental. This can be very frustrating for Capricorn, and because of their different views on life, they easily grow tired of each other.

Sagittarius and Capricorn are quite different; Capricorn has stubborn determination and Sagittarius has extreme enthusiasm. Because they have two very different approaches to life, they don't always see things eye to eye.

With Gemini, Capricorn feels more like a parent, as Gemini has a childlike approach to most things in life. This leads to an imbalanced relationship.

And as for Aries, a pairing won't work because both signs want to be in charge and do things their way. This leaves both frustrated, especially when they have to figure out how to meet in the middle.

Who should a Capricorn marry?

The best spouse for Capricorn is another Capricorn. Not only do they approach life the same way, but they agree on how to handle certain situations.

Capricorn also has a good chance at marriage with other Earth sign Taurus and Virgo, as all three Earth signs are grounded and reliable.

