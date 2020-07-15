The 6 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs In Astrology Who Read People Very Well

They just know.

Are you one of the most intuitive zodiac signs? While your horoscope is helpful in revealing both your positive and negative personality traits, it can't always determine if you have a sixth sense.

Thankfully, however, astrology can provide some answers.

But what is intuition, exactly?

According to the basic definition, intuition is "the ability to acquire knowledge without proof, evidence, or conscious reasoning, or without understanding how the knowledge was acquired."

When you just know your partner is going to get the job they just interviewed for, or you simply have a feeling you’re going to hear from someone you haven’t spoken to in months, that’s your intuition talking to you.

Your intuition is that small voice we all have, but that we don’t all pay attention to. It’s having a hunch, a gut feeling, or an out-of-nowhere perception.

It's knowing, even without any information, that you shouldn't do something you’d plan to do. Many times, we ignore our intuition, and we regret it.

Now, psychic ability is intuition that you’ve learned to take seriously.

As explained by Merriam-Webster, "the sixth sense is defined as 'a keen intuitive power.' It is synonymous with ESP or extrasensory perception. As its name implies, ESP describes a purported ability to know something that cannot be known by normal use of the senses."

The more you hone and focus your intuitive skills, the more tapped into your psychic abilities you become.

Of course, it's possible to make a mistake when you follow your intuition blindly.

Let’s say you suspect your partner of cheating on you, but you have no evidence to suggest they you are right. If you do something drastic before confronting them or gathering more information, you may irreparably ruin your relationship. So, listen to your inner voice, but do it wisely.

And if you really want to know what intuition is, here's what astrology says about the most intuitive zodiac signs.

1. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

For Cancer, being intuitive and their strong awareness of their emotions go hand in hand, so it's not surprising that they would be heedful of their inner voices.

Not only are Cancers able to pick up on the emotions of people close to them, they're receptive to the feelings of complete strangers.

Cancer's intuitiveness may be why so many people feel comfortable talking to them — they know that Cancer understands exactly what they're feeling without them having to explain it.

2. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Intuitive people tend to be creative, and Pisces is one of the most creative signs of the Zodiac.

Sometimes, their inspiration comes from being intuitive. They just follow their intuition without knowing why, and it will lead them to create something fantastic.

It's pointless to question where Pisces' creativity comes from, as it starts somewhere deep inside that many people aren't gifted enough to be able to access. Pisces is also extremely sensitive, so they can feel when something is going to happen, even when there's no sign that it will.

3. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are very intuitive, especially where other people are concerned.

They can practically smell a lie. It doesn't matter what you do to cover something up, Scorpios will know the truth.

They are very self-aware and know their motivations for everything — they know what they're doing, thinking, and why. You can't fool Scorpio because they can't even fool themselves.

You may wonder if your Scorpio loved one can read our mind — that's how intuitive they are.

4. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are extremely watchful, which may be the answer to why they're intuitive — they never miss anything.

They notice every little thing that happens around them, especially the things that no one else seems to notice or care about.

Virgos aren't good at taking things at face-value and tend to over-analyze practically everything. Everything is like a mystery to Virgo, and they often feel compelled to find out what's underneath the surface.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are hyper-aware of everything: their self, thoughts, feelings, and what's going on with the world around them.

Because of their intuitive gifts, they're also aware of potential dangers in their life, but that doesn't make them any less optimistic.

Libras have the ability to see the upside of things when, to others, they may seem hopeless and dark. They are able to see the intricacies of every situation and they can see all perspectives, especially when it comes to an argument.

Libras refuse to see things in terms of black and white, since they intuitively know that nothing is that simple.

6. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are very social people, and they instinctively know what to say to put others at ease or spark a conversation.

Geminis know what you're going to say before you say it, and often times will finish someone's sentence without thinking about it. They're very versatile and their intuition helps them know how they should behave in any situation.

They're amazing at making a great first impression. It may be due to being intuitive or it might be from something else, but Geminis have extremely vivid dreams.

Do they get messages from these dreams? Only Geminis know the answer to that.

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and astrology lover. She has written over 500 articles on the zodiac signs and how the stars influence us. She's had articles in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, and Woman's Day.