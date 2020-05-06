7 Ways Aquarius Shows You Love, According To Astrology

No one compares to an Aquarius.

Aquarius isn't the most affectionate zodiac sign, but there's one thing a lot of people tend to forget: Aquarius is no stranger to love. In fact, Aquarius can love deeply, but only with the right people.

Yes, an Aquarius zodiac sign is a little non-traditional when it comes to how to show love, but rest assured that they do love you, they just tend to approach it differently.

What makes Aquarius so exciting and interesting to date? They are unconventional and different; no two dates will be the same with them, and you can bet that they won't stand for a cookie-cutter night out.

Love to Aquarius is like getting into the school of your dreams or finally being able to pay for that new makeup palette you've been eyeing up. In other words, it's a big deal.

They aren't the type to blurt out "I love you" without weighing the pros and cons, but even if the words don't come easily, that doesn't mean Aquarius doesn't love you. It just means they show their love in a different way.

That can mean showing love through actions or other forms of communication, but loving an Aquarius is exciting and different, and totally worth putting up with their intermittent craziness. Why? Because their love is better than anyone else's.

Aquarius wouldn't be Aquarius if they didn't change the rules just for themselves, right?

Here's how Aquarius shows their love to you.

1. This zodiac sign shares their private life with you.

Aquarius is one of the more secretive signs who doesn't like opening up to others. To them, being emotional means feeling vulnerable and letting their guard down.

If Aquarius really trusts you, she will start opening up more. She will only share some of the most intimate parts of her life with those she really loves.

If she takes the time to tell you something important to her, listen. Being exposed is a new concept to her and she wants to know she's trusting the right person.

2. They make time for you, no matter what.

Aquarius can be all about her self sometimes, but when someone she loves is in need, she's there for them, no questions asked.

Oftentimes, Aquarius can seem shallow to people who don't know her well, but in reality, she's just putting in a lot of effort to be there for those whom she loves most. If Aquarius is always there for you, whether that means through texts or in person, she really cares about you.

3. They say "I love you" differently.

Saying "I love you" is hard for Aquarius because it is another form of vulnerability. Being a creative sign, she's more likely to say those three little words differently, because that's just how Aquarius rolls.

But don't be fooled — just because she isn't saying "I love you" outright, that doesn't mean she isn't saying it at all. Phrases like "be safe" or "text me when you get home" have just as much meaning as any "I love you" to Aquarius.

4. Aquarius will spoil you.

Aquarius is all about going over the top when they love someone.

You can tell you are really special to her if she's always trying to spoil you. That means cooking your favorite dinner, buying you gifts even when it isn't your birthday or Christmas, and being extra generous in the bedroom.

Showering someone with affection only happens when Aquarius is most comfortable with you and truly loves you. So, if that happens, you must be one special somebody.

5. They are your friend above all else.

Relationships mean nothing to Aquarius if you aren't friends first. This zodiac sign is very good at detaching emotion from intimacy, and if there is no foundation, relationships, too.

If you and your Aquarius are friends before anything else, you know their love is the real deal. For her, commitment is so much easier when you've already won her trust as a friend.

She values and loves her best friends the most, which is why it is important to have that before you can have anything else with Aquarius.

6. They let you take charge.

Denying Aquarius her power is a big no-no; she likes being in control and being free from commitment. She's the only one who can get away with this kind of behavior, and it makes her feel like she's in charge of her life.

If she loves you, however, she's more willing to let you take the reigns because she trusts you. It may take time for your relationship to get there, but when it does, you can be sure that that means she loves you.

If you sabotage that trust, though, there is no going back.

7. Aquarius makes you feel special.

Love is more than words with Aquarius. If she isn't showing her love without words, then she's making you feel totally special with compliments and admiration.

She praises your strengths and makes you feel like you are on top of the world, all because she really thinks you are. She loves to love those who are closest to her, which doesn't come often or easily for her.

If you find yourself basking in the glow of her praises, then she definitely loves you.