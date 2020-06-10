The good, the bad, and the Sagittarius.

Are you dating a Gemini, then you may wonder how to make things work out. Turning to astrology can help you understand this zodiac sign.

Gemini is ruled by an air element and the planet Mercury — so you can expect a whole lot of fun (or scary) surprises, but never a dull moment.

Those who are born under this sign seem to have an endless amount of layers to them, and you will constantly have to unravel each layer to get to their center.

Why is Gemini so hard to date?

A lot of people who find themselves involved with the Twins might say they are the kind of people who get what they want, whenever they want, and you are correct.

Gemini is a go-getter and will not stop at anything or anyone to reach their destinations.

No matter who you are, a Gemini will always get what they want because of how determined they are.

Some people might also say that the Twins of astrology do not like letting their guards down.

Perhaps it is because they see the true colors of those who try to interfere with their plans for success.

Not everyone is built to be in the inner circle of a Gemini and that's just the way the cookie crumbles at the end of the day.

You may feel as though they are inconsistent and all over the place, but this is when you will know who can deal with their erratic behaviors.

But the question remains, why exactly is Gemini so hard to date?

Some Geminis do not like the feeling of being too smothered and will not hesitate to let you know what's up. Back up a few inches, and you'll be good to go!

Maybe it's because they are way too honest about everything, or maybe you just can't handle the truth!

We've compiled a list of reasons why our fellow Gemini are so hard to love, and what you should expect when dating one!

Here's why Gemini is so hard to date, per astrology:

1. Gemini is so hard to date because they can be manipulative.

Like we mentioned before, Gemini will stop at nothing to get what they want.

Unfortunately, this means they might manipulate someone or something into giving them what they want.

Because of this toxic behavior, it can run the closest people in their lives out of it.

2. Gemini is hard to date due to their inconsistency.

One week they might want to go to the beach, the next they might want to become the president of a foreign country.

The point is, you'll never know what card the Gemini will deal and you're just going to have to go with the flow.

3. Gemini is so hard to date because they love to be alone.

Sorry, but this relationship or situationship will not be one that is full of 24/7 cuddles and kisses.

Gemini value their alone time, and once they feel like you are crossing that boundary, they will let it be known, and it won't be pretty.

4. Gemini is hard to get through to.

Earth to Gemini! When will they ever let their guard down? The answer is probably never.

Gemini folks are very hard shells to crack; this does not mean they will act this way with everyone.

Until they find their true love, good luck trying to get through to them.

5. Gemini is a control freak, which makes dating them difficult.

It's their way or the highway. Gemini is one of the most independent signs of the zodiacs and they only rely on one person to get the job done; themselves.

If they feel as though their relationship is out of order, they will run for the hills without looking back.

6. Gemini and dating don't always work because they don't take life seriously.

If you're looking for someone who is going to keep a straight face for every joke that is made, a Gemini might not be the one for you.

They are naturally inclined to crack a joke at inappropriate times to lighten the mood, and they won't ever take themselves seriously until need be.

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationships, and spirituality.