10 Most Important Male Capricorn Zodiac Sign Personality Traits & Characteristics To Know Before Falling In Love With One

The good, the bad, the Capricorn man.

Capricorn is the zodiac sign represented by the sign of the goat. They are an earth zodiac sign and even though they are tough on the outside, don't be fooled.

Capricorn men are truly God's gift to earth (hello, Kit Harington and Eddie Redmayne are famous celebrities who just happen to be Capricorns).

More than just their smarts and their charming personality traits, a Capricorn man makes you feel oh-so-special when you are in a relationship with one. This is the type of person who will stand with you through thick and thin.

Their horoscope date is part of the astrology signs who are born during the winter months, so they are often associated with the winter solstice.

Of course, like every zodiac sign, Capricorn men have some characteristics that might be considered flaws, but in the end, they are able to make sure these weaknesses do not define them (ahem, Aquarius).

If you want to get to know your Capricorn man in love better, these astrology truths that will show you that there is way more to Capricorn than meets the eye. Trust us on that one.

1. He takes himself very seriously.

Capricorns are very trustworthy and reliable people, which means that they hold themselves to very high standards. It doesn't matter if they promise a friend something or making an effort in a relationship if something unexpected happens, they can be pretty hard on themselves.

If you are in a relationship with a Capricorn man, don't take it personally if he feels like he's failed; he just wants to do things right the first time.

2. He loves being admired for his practicality.

One of Capricorn's greatest strengths is their ability to be level-headed in most situations, even when said situations can be stressful. It is one thing for them to know how pragmatic they can be, but if you take the time to mention how much you appreciate your Capricorn guy's sensibility, it will go a long way in his book.

3. He tends to be the more responsible one in a relationship.

Capricorns are easy-going people, which makes them great partners for almost all of the signs, but what makes them really great choices is their responsible attitude.

Whether you are practical like he is or more of a free spirit, you can always count on your Capricorn man to make good decisions. You can chalk that up to his analyzing nature.

4. Capricorns are known for being know-it-alls.

Capricorns are smart, but it can go to their heads pretty quickly. It might seem cute at first when your Capricorn guy acts like he knows everything, but it can get old really fast (trust me).

If you love your man, though, the best thing you can do is talk it out! They'd rather you be honest with them instead of pretending like something doesn't bother you.

5. He has a love-hate relationship with almost everything.

Capricorns are intense personalities. One week they love something and the next week they want nothing to do with it... until they do again. This can be extremely unnerving if you are trying to get to know the new Capricorn man in your life or even if you're trying to pick out a birthday gift for him. Who knows what he's going to like when it rolls around?!

6. Family is hugely important to Capricorn.

Capricorns love hard, especially when it comes to family. Don't be surprised if he wants you to meet his parents right away; he just wants you to love them as much as he does!

Whether he comes from a big family or a small one, you can guarantee he makes as much time for them as he does for you.

7. He takes pride in his self-control.

A Capricorn man knows when it's time to have fun and when it's time to reel it in. Capricorns have crazy self-control and aren't most likely to indulge in guilty pleasures like other signs. Because they are so responsible, Capricorns tend to over-analyze instead of just letting go every once in a while.

8. He can be condescending when he's hurt.

When all is said and done, Capricorns take heartbreak very seriously. It might seem like they are handling a breakup or argument pretty well... until they're not. Not only will a Capricorn man shut down when he's upset, but he will also start saying things he'll probably regret later.

If you're in a relationship with a Capricorn guy, be prepared to have to deal with some not-so-nice words at some point (unfortunately).

9. Ambition is his middle name.

One of the easiest ways to describe a Capricorn man is that he is always reaching for the stars (unlike the lazy Taurus man). They have so much ambition that it can sometimes be hard to keep up with them. The best thing you can do as their significant other is to listen to their advice; they know what they're talking about.

10. He is one of the most down-to-earth signs you'll meet.

All in all, Capricorn guys are so laid-back. It doesn't matter if they are dating someone equally as chill as them or someone more high-maintenance, they adapt to any personality. This makes them one of the most relatable and lovable zodiac signs (but they already knew that).

One thing all Capricorn guys love is when their significant other takes to heart the person they want to be and how hard they work on their weaknesses. You don't have to be a mind reader when it comes to being the best better half your Cap man could ask for, but it does help to be honest and intentional when it comes to the serious stuff.

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh. She's passionate about the environment and feminism and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.