The Zodiac Sign You'll Have The Best Sex With

Sexual astrology is a real thing and we're here to explore which zodiac signs are best in bed together. Learning about zodiac sex compatibility can give you a much better idea of whether or not you're likely to have good sexual chemistry with someone new.

Just like every person is unique, so are the zodiac signs, especially when it comes to sex. Some signs enjoy role play, while others like to keep their style more on the vanilla side. Some need a long warm-up session, while some are ready to have sex immediately after something as small as a peck on the cheek.

Some zodiac signs that are sexual in nature are known for being great in bed, including Scorpio, Aries, Leo, Libra and Taurus. And many of those same signs tend to be a bit freaky in bed. That shouldn't be too surprising, right?

Top couples in sex zodiac compatibility

There's no denying that some signs are just more sexually attracted to each other than others, and there's undeniable chemistry between certain pairs: Aries and Aquarius, Taurus and Cancer, Cancer and Scorpio, Gemini and Virgo, Leo and Libra, Capricorn and Taurus, and Gemini and Libra.

Photo: KT Paper Designs & Trendify / Canva

Zodiac sex compatibility is powerful, so with the help of Phyllis Vega, author of "Erotic Astrology: The Sex Secrets Of Your Horoscope Revealed," we put together a breakdown of which zodiac signs you're most sexually compatible with, as Sun signs indicate a lot of helpful information about your overall sexual style, turn-offs and turn-ons.

You can also use this breakdown to assess the potential of your love interest. And don't worry, if it turns out that your loved one isn't necessarily the perfect match for you, don't pick up the phone to dump them just yet. Learning about how you and your partner operate sexually as individuals can help you in the long run.

The best sex compatibility for each zodiac sign

Best Aries zodiac sex compatibility: Leo, Sagittarius, Gemini, Aquarius

Passionate and impatient, and one of the three Fire signs, Aries are lovers who want to get down to business. They're not into wooing you with flowers and romance. They're actors, not dreamers, and they prefer a spicy, energetic romp to a drawn-out lovemaking session.

"They want what they want, and they want it now," says Vega. If what they want is you, you'll have a partner dedicated to pleasing you between the sheets — but you'd better not be into foreplay because you're not going to get much.

Aries Turn-ons: Anything different; aggressive partners. "Attack!" says Vega. "Subtly is totally lost on the Aries." As is the joy of a routine: The Ram gets randy when exhilarated and surprised.

Aries Turn-offs: The same-old, same-old. Scheduling sex every Tuesday and Thursday with your Aries is a surefire way to bore him to death.

Best Taurus zodiac sex compatibility: Virgo, Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

Taureans want to be wined and dined and slowly seduced. These sensual lovers mull over their decisions, but once they've decided that you're the one, they'll want you and only you. The reliable and easy-going Bull likes deliberate, uncomplicated sex, and possesses a libido that, once unleashed, lets her go all night.

Turn-ons: "Taureans fall hook, line, and sinker for all the traditional tools of seduction," says Vega. Just put high-thread-count sheets on the bed, some flowers in the room, pop open a bottle of fine wine and turn on the Barry White. The downside is that you may feel like you're setting up a 1970s-era love den, but the upside is that your Taurus love interest will probably be taking off her shirt by the second song.

Turn-offs: If you push her up against a wall or show up at her house in a kinky costume, your Taurus will probably run shrieking. These traditionalist Earth signs aren't into hard come-ons or warped fun.

Best Gemini zodiac sex compatibility: Libra, Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

For being a cerebral and verbal Air sign, Geminis are stimulated mentally first and physically second. Once you've got him excited, drag him into the bedroom before he gets distracted, since Gemini's mind wanders easily. Sex is sure to be hot and heavy, and probably pretty chatty.

"They like to talk during sex; they like to talk about sex," says Vega. Lounging around makes those born under the sign of the Twins nervous, so don't take it personally when your Gemini wants to get out of bed after he climaxes.

Turn-ons: Steamy conversation and novelty. Tell him what you're going to do to him, and better yet, make it something he's never done before — a Gemini changes his mind often, so he may like rooftop action on Tuesday and a personal lap dance on Wednesday.

Turn-offs: The dreaded cling. Don't act needy with a Gemini; though they can be happily monogamous, they want to at least feel free.

Best Cancer zodiac sex compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, Scorpio, Pisces

"Cancers don't just fall into bed," says Vega. For the most part, the extremely emotional Crab wants a relationship, and once she has you in her claws, she doesn't want to let go. These intense, serious, possessive lovers zero in on one partner with whom to engage in all of their favorite sensual activities. While they may be shy initially, they're tender and deeply affectionate once they feel comfortable.

Turn-ons: Some great food and loads of trust. Make your Cancer an elaborate meal and let her know she can be vulnerable with you, and you may just have her pleasing you forever.

Turn-offs: Whatever you do, don't hurt her feelings or even think about straying. This super-sensitive Water sign is easily offended, and, since she has the best memory of all zodiac signs, she will never forget precisely how you've screwed up.

Best Leo zodiac sex compatibility: Aries, Sagittarius, Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

The self-mythologizing Leo wants to be a star and is as dramatic in bed as in life. The Lion craves recognition and an audience, and if you keep applauding him, he'll keep satisfying you. "They want to be stroked, literally and physically," says Vega.

These natural-born lovers are exceptionally sexual, inventive, and devoted. They don't take no for an answer, so why bother? Give in, and let them put on a one-Leo show just for you.

Turn-ons: Endless flattery. Tell the magnetic Leo he is gorgeous, witty, and fabulous in bed. His libido will skyrocket, and you'll reap the significant benefits.

Turn-offs: Bossiness. The Leo must be in charge, or at least think that he's in charge. So if you value your peace of mind, you won't try to tell your Leo what to do.

Best Virgo zodiac sex compatibility: Taurus, Capricorn, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

"Everyone thinks the Virgo is chaste, but they're just fastidious," says Vega. They like to get it on in a clean and lovely environment. They're sweet, romantic, orderly paramours who thrive in calm relationships and often prefer to be the less aggressive partner.

Even though they may act shocked when you suggest something naughty, they're secretly thrilled. So coax your Virgo into that acrobatic contortion you read about in the Kama Sutra and as long as she doesn't pull her hamstring, she'll be as happy as you are.

Turn-ons: Fresh sheets, a traditional courtship, routines. Treat them carefully, buy them fine gifts, read them poetry, and generally work with their precious, old-fashioned sexual sensibilities.

Turn-offs: "Don't throw them on the ground and try to jump their bones," warns Vega. They're not interested in getting literally down and dirty.

Best Libra zodiac sex compatibility: Gemini, Aquarius, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

The sophisticated Libra is an intellectual and a perfectionist — an excellent bedmate, if a bit detached. The high-minded sign approaches sex with a mental bent and is often intrigued by erotica and new conceptual approaches to pleasure. He's open-minded but refined, so he'll probably go along with anything as long as it's not too gnarly. (Read: While he may wear a sleeveless butler costume, hardcore fetish play probably isn't a sure bet.)

Turn-ons: A well-decorated bedroom, the best of everything, a night on the town. The urbane Libra gets excited by a nice situation in which to get his subdued but considerable groove on. And he may be too polite to say so, but he really digs pricey gifts.

Turn-offs: "No gross hotel sex," orders Vega. You'd be best also to avoid taking your Libra camping or suggesting that he rough it in any way. Libras aren't interested in lovemaking under the stars unless they're in a luxury cabin with skylights.

Best Scorpio zodiac sex compatibility: Cancer, Pisces, Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

Everyone knows Scorpios are freaks, but not everyone understands that they are discerning freaks. The mysterious, intense Scorpio may be a horn dog, but she prefers celibacy to milquetoast sex. She's interested in transformative lovemaking, not just 20 minutes of missionary.

"It must be more than sex and love," says Vega. "It must be a greater connection." The sexy Scorpion, who doesn't understand the phrase "shades of gray," is either totally uninterested in you or focused entirely on you. Once she has decided that you're the one, she'll show you undying love and darkly erotic action. If you want to be with a Scorpio, start working on your stamina, and brace yourself.

Turn-ons: Understanding. When you know what your Scorpio sweetheart likes, do it for her. And if you're curious about bondage, this would be the sign to whom you could hopefully offer a rope and a whip. Scorpios aren't scared of a little kink.

Turn-offs: Naysayers, dullards, and pushy people. If you think or attempt to assert, that you're in control, the Scorpio will kick you to the curb. Got it?

Best Sagittarius zodiac sex compatibility: Aries, Leo, Gemini, Libra, Aquarius

This ardent, enthusiastic world traveler will make you feel like the only person in the world when he's in bed with you, but if he hears the call of the open road, you might as well enjoy the view as he leaves.

Still, while you've got him, you're in for a grand time, as the Sagittarius is open, adventurous, and committed to having fun. Expect him to get lusty when in a new and exciting place. "They please you and they want you to please them; they'll try anything, and they'll make love anywhere," says Vega.

Turn-ons: Adventure. Make the Archer pursue you. Try a weird sex position or an exotic sexual technique, preferably in far-off locales. Mile-high club, meet your newest members!

Turn-offs: Predictability. If you always want to stay at home and watch movies on Saturdays, your Sagittarius sweetums is going to shrivel up from boredom. Step away from the datebook and put down the remote if you want to get lucky later.

Best Capricorn zodiac sex compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces

These guys may seem like workaholics, but once you lure one into the bedroom, he'll show you that he plays just as hard. "The Capricorn is one of the most passionate signs, and nobody knows it," says Vega.

Since the Capricorn lover is dependable, ambitious, and responsible, he often sublimates his sexual desire. But underneath that professional exterior, he's ready for action. When he warms up, he's affectionate, straightforward, and dedicated to pleasure. Bonus: He's got major endurance.

Turn-ons: Capricorns are attracted to smart, accomplished people who are willing to make the first move and have the patience to lure them away from work with sexy clothes, a romantic meal, and sensual distractions. They love making dates and planning "sex nights" in advance.

Turn-offs: Spontaneity and weirdos. The Goat doesn't like whimsical romps that interrupt his packed schedule any more than he likes getting busy with a person he considers unsuitable in the grand scheme of his life.

Best Aquarius zodiac sex compatibility: Gemini, Aries, Leo, Sagittarius

Nobody can pin these freewheeling eccentrics down. And while none of these air signs are alike, one thing they have in common is their intellectualism. The Aquarius libido rises in relation to her mental stimulation; she's willing to try anything if it sounds interesting.

Your reserved, cool-headed Aquarian lover starts slow but can be worked into a wildly passionate state — and once she's in it, you'll be blown away. But you can never possess an elusive Aquarian entirely, as they always hold something back.

Turn-ons: Conversation, unusual personalities, intellectual pursuits. As they have few qualms, they enjoy the span of bedroom activities from the ho-hum to the extra-pervy.

Turn-offs: If you're the conventional type with neither a quirky bent nor a dark side, an Aquarian isn't going to give you the time of day. Also, don't try to fence her in: "If the Aquarian thinks you'll take away her freedom, she'll run for hills," says Vega.

Best Pisces zodiac sex compatibility: Scorpio, Cancer, Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn

This lover is a chameleon, able to shift his style according to your needs and desires. "They're physically magical," says Vega. "They're emotional, not intellectual." A Piscean sweetheart lacks practicality — that, combined with their loving natures, enthusiasm for all things carnal, and natural empathy makes them talented at pleasing others and accepting pleasure.

What's naughty to another sign just seems like fun for the Fish, and they approach bedroom romps with an open mind and an open heart, always expecting your time together to be fantastic.

Turn-ons: When you're happy, he's happy, so make sure to show your appreciation. Since they're dreamers, Pisces are often turned on by fantasy games, so get out that cheerleading costume and start stretching.

Turn-offs: Don't play it cool with your Pisces, or he'll lose his libido. A Piscean partner needs to get a response in the sack.

AOL Health is your trusted source for the latest on health conditions, news, diets, fitness, beauty, nutrition, and relationships.