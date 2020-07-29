What Are The Air Signs In Astrology? Gemini, Libra & Aquarius Traits

These signs are prone to "ethereal thinking."

We've all grown up with the idea of astrology, yet most people think that astrology basically means looking up your daily horoscope in the paper (or online).

While this is the most common form of participation in the study of the cosmic influences on us, what makes up our specific astrological read out depends on much more than our sun signs alone.

For instance, each sun sign is based on an element in nature. Those elements are air, water, fire and earth.

These elemental influences on the sign help to "steer" that sign to a type of personality. You'll notice that the descriptions for each sign tend to fall into their element quite obviously.

What are the Air signs?

If you've ever described someone as an "airhead," you're probably talking about someone who is an Air sign.

Those born under the zodiac signs of Gemini, Libra and Aquarius are all Air signs, and are therefore prone to "ethereal thinking," meaning Air signs tend to be spiritual, heady thinkers who are always in their own head. Hence, air heads!

What is it that underlies this Air element, and how does it manifest in these three sun signs?

What's obvious? Air means breathing. Breath is about taking in life; it's also about seeking inspiration, which literally means "breathing in."

Air signs tend to think things out, where they spend much time in the realm of thought. Air means space, openness.

You'll also find a great need in Air signs for both cleanliness and open-mindedness. As Air can get in anywhere, so can the mind of the Air signs of the zodiac.

The zodiac signs that fall into this category are Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius.

What is the meaning of each Air sign, and what are their personalities like?

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Gemini is ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication. Because of their mutable Air sign association, they are able to roll with the punches when faced with adversity.

Because they are Air signs, they are very adaptable (any way the wind blows) and can work things out during the most stressful of situations. They are charming and charismatic, and they're smart. This is also typical because Geminis are intelligent.

Air signs are also somewhat mysterious; you cannot always tell what's on their mind, and, in the case of Gemini, it's doubly so. As the communicator of the zodiac, Gemini relies upon their Air sign mentality to find a way to get their point across.

Air signs are also keen on seeing all sides of an argument before taking a side. They don't sign on for anything with their heart alone; they make well-informed decisions based on fact and intellect.

This is how Gemini gets themselves into their famous indecisiveness — after weighing all sides for value, they tend to confuse themselves so much that they end up not choosing anything.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The next Air sign of the zodiac is Libra, which is radically different than Gemini.

Libra is also a great communicator, but they are less interested in facts and truths as they are about getting their own point across — whether you care or not. Libra wants you to like them; they are a little neurotic about getting your approval.

How the Air element comes into play here is through their paranoia. Once again, as it's typical of the "air head" to be living inside their mind, we also have to realize that the mind isn't always the best place to dwell, especially if you're a bit paranoid or neurotic.

Libra is exceedingly kind, calm and charming, but this is a bit of an act; the truth is, they don't want you to look to deeply into them for fear of discovering that they aren't as ideal as they'd like you to think.

As an Air sign, Libra is a critical thinker and also very philosophical — once again, the "air head" returns.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

The third Air sign is that of Aquarius.

Interesting that the symbolic icon for Aquarius is The Water Bearer, and yet it's an Air sign. That's just another example of how vast the zodiac really is, and how we're not restricted to one or two astrological traits.

So, here we are with the Air sign, Aquarius — the ultimate free spirit.

Like the Air, it's free, and if there's one Air sign that cannot be controlled, it's Aquarius. Oh, they'll drive you crazy and you won't understand the method of their madness, but if you push an Aquarius, you lose an Aquarius. They don't wish to be handled.

Aquarius is a creative, free spirit. They want to retreat into their minds where they don't have to deal with anyone, so our best bet is to let them be.

Some creatures cannot be controlled, and Aquarius (our biggest "air head" so far) is right up there with the bunch who don't listen to you, but have great ideas of their own.

What are the common personality traits of an Air sign?

The Air signs have this in common: love of freedom, independence, intelligence, privacy, adventurous, intense, forward-thinking, mental, imaginative, snobbish, being hard to get close to, and helpfulness.

Air signs are compatible with other Air signs. They are also compatible with fire signs, as in "fanning the fire," since the two elements complement each other.

While each individual is made up of more than their sun sign and Air sign, the basics of the elements tell us that like attracts like in this case. A fire sign can get along very well with an Air sign, because even though the two elements would seem to clash, they actually complement and add to the other.

