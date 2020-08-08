50 Celebrities Born With A Capricorn Zodiac Sign

These Capricorn celebs keep it cool and collected in spite of their fame and fortune.

The disciplined Capricorn zodiac sign has produced many of history’s greatest minds and masters of almost every domain. Among them are the likes of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Isaac Newton.

It’s hard to live up to those two names, but there are some modern-day Capricorn celebrities that are greats as well. These famous Capricorns discipline helped them achieve fame and success.

Capricorn eminent personalities include their notoriously seriousness about their work and responsibility when it comes to notoriety. If a Capricorn is famous, it’s because he or she has worked extremely hard at their craft and regimented in practicing and achieving their goals.

Here are 50 famous Capricorn celebrities from all walks of life — athletes, musicians, actors, comedians, and even a former First Lady!

1. John Legend

Birthday: December 28, 1978

Singer/songwriterJohn Legend is not only known for his marriage to model Chrissy Teigen, but his powerful ballads and lyrics. His hits include “All of Me,” “Ordinary People,” and “Heaven.” He’s currently a coach on The Voice.

2. Blue Ivy Carter

Birthday: January 7, 2012

This little lady is the first-born daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. At only 8 years old, she’s won a BET Award, BET HER Award, and NAACP Image Award. With parents like hers, there’s no doubt she’s destined for greatness!

3. Kate Middleton

Birthday: January 9, 1982

The Duchess of Cambridge married Prince William in April 2011, with her eldest son, George, third in the line of succession. But though she’s part of the royal family, she’s received recognition for her charity work involving children, mental health, and addiction.

4. Zayn Malik

Birthday: January 12, 1993

As a solo competitor on The X Factor, Malik later went on to be part of One Direction. Since leaving, he’s released two studio albums, with hits like “Pillowtalk” and “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever.”

5. Liam Hemsworth

Birthday: January 13, 1990

No, he’s not just the younger brother of the hunky Chris Hemsworth, or the ex-husband of Miley Cyrus; this Aussie is an actor. He’s starred in The Last Song, The Hunger Games films, and Independence Day: Resurgence.

6. Orlando Bloom

Birthday: January 13, 1977

While many recognize Bloom from his relationship with Katy Perry, he made his breakthrough starring in The Lord of the Rings films. He’s also starred in The Hobbit, the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, and appeared in Kingdom of Heaven, Troy, and Carnival Row.

7. Michelle Obama

Birthday: January 17, 1964

This former first lady of the United States is more than just the wife of a President! She attended Princeton and Harvard Law School, and continues to be a role model to women everywhere. She spent her time in the White House as an advocate for healthy eating, nutrition, and education.

8. Betty White

Birthday: January 17, 1922

At 98 years old, Betty White’s career has spanned more than 8 decades! She’s most well known for acting on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, Golden Girls, and Hot in Cleveland, but has appeared in The Proposal, Ponyo, and Lake Placid.

9. Jim Carrey

Birthday: January 17, 1962

Funny guy Jim Carrey is known for his crazy, energetic performances. He gained recognition on In Living Color, and has since starred in films like Ace Ventura: Pet Detective, The Mask, Dumb and Dumber, Liar Liar, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, Bruce Almighty, Mr. Popper's Penguins, and The Truman Show.

10. Zooey Deschanel

Birthday: January 17, 1980

Quirky and bubbly as Jess on New Girl, Deschanel has also acted in numerous films: Almost Famous, The Good Girl, Elf, 500 Days of Summer, and Failure to Launch. She’s also one-half of the group She & Him, who have released five albums.

11. Lin-Manuel Miranda

Birthday: January 16, 1980

Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda has created and starred in the musicals In the Heights and Hamilton. He’s won three Tony Awards, an Emmy, and three Grammys! He’s hosted Saturday Night Live, and contributed music to Moana, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

12. Mary J. Blige

Birthday: January 11, 1971

Releasing 13 studio albums in total, and selling 80 million copies worldwide, Blige is the winner of nine Grammys, 12 Billboard Music Awards, and three Golden Globes. Her hugest singles include “Family Affair,” “Be Without You,” “I’m Goin’ Down,” and “Real Love.” She’s also appeared in The Umbrella Academy, and Trolls World Tour.

13. January Jones

Birthday: January 5, 1978

An actress born in January, and named January! Jones is most known for starring in Mad Men, but has also appeared on The Last Man on Earth, American Wedding, The Boat That Rocked, Unknown, and Seeking Justice.

14. Hayley Williams

Birthday: December 27, 1988

Williams is the front woman, keyboardist, vocalist, and songwriter for the band Paramore. The band has released five albums, with hits including “The Only Exception,” “That’s What You Get,” “Misery Business,” and “Ain’t It Fun.”

15. Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Birthday: January 13, 1961

This hilarious actress and comedian appeared on Saturday Night Live, but is best known for Seinfeld, Veep, and The New Adventures of Old Christine. She has more Emmy Awards and SAG Awards than any other performer, with a grand total of 20 collectively!

16. Seth Meyers

Birthday: December 28, 1973

Currently the host of Late Night with Seth Meyers, this comedian was a cast member and head writer on Saturday Night Live for 11 years. He hosted Weekend Update alongside Cecily Strong and multiple co-anchors.

17. Alison Brie

Birthday: December 29, 1982

Brie is an actress who has starred in the shows Community, Mad Men, BoJack Horseman, and GLOW. In addition to her work on television, she’s appeared in the movies Get Hard, Sleeping with Other People, The Little Hours, and The Disaster Artist.

18. Dax Shepard

Birthday: January 2, 1975

Shepard is not only the husband of Kristen Bell, he’s also an actor, writer, and podcast host! He’s starred in Without a Paddle, Employee of the Month, Idiocracy, Hit and Run, The Ranch, Bless This Mess, and hosts the podcast Armchair Expert.

19. Diane Sawyer

Birthday: December 22, 1945

Sawyer is a journalist most known for her work on Good Morning America, 20/20, and ABC News. She hosted CBS Morning, and was even a member of Richard Nixon’s White House staff!

20. Ricky Martin

Birthday: December 24, 1971

Getting his start at 12 years old in the boy group Menudo, Ricky Martin eventually went on to sell 70 million records worldwide as a solo artist. The “King of Latin Pop” has had great hits like “The Cup of Life” and, of course, “Livin’ la Vida Loca.”

21. LeBron James

Birthday: December 30, 1984

Currently a basketball player for the LA Lakers, he’s often compared to Michael Jordan as one of the greats. He has four NBA MVP Awards, three Finals MVP Awards, and even two Olympic gold medals.

22. Meredith Vieira

Birthday: December 30, 1953

Known for being one of the OGs on The View, Vieira also co-hosted Today and hosted Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?. She’s contributed to NBC Nightly News, Dateline NBC, and even had her own talk show, The Meredith Vieira Show.

23. LL Cool J

Birthday: January 14, 1968

This rapper and R&B artist has released 13 albums, giving us great bops like “I’m Bad,” “Mama Said Knock You Out,” “All I Have” and “Doin’ It.” He’s also acted in films and television shows, including In Too Deep, Deep Blue Sea, Edison, NCIS: Los Angeles, and hosts Lip Sync Battle.

24. Ryan Seacrest

Birthday: December 24, 1974

Known as the host of American Idol and co-host of Live with Kelly and Ryan, Seacrest also has his own radio show, On Air with Ryan Seacrest. In addition, he’s produced Jamie Oliver's Food Revolution, Keeping Up with the Kardashians along with the spin-offs, and Shahs of Sunset.

25. Jared Leto

Birthday: December 26, 1971

In addition to starring in My So-Called Life, Urban Legend, Requiem for a Dream, Panic Room, Suicide Squad, and Dallas Buyers Club, gaining attention for being a method actor, Leto is also one-half of the rock band 30 Seconds to Mars.

26. Jason Bateman

Birthday: January 14, 1969

Bateman got his start on Silver Spoons and The Hogan Family, later acting in Arrested Development, and eventually starring in films like The Break-Up, Juno, Horrible Bosses, Zootopia, and Game Night. He’s also starred in the TV shows Ozark and The Outsider.

27. Lil Jon

Birthday: January 17, 1971

Best known for being featured on Usher’s “Yeah!” Lil Jon has also had multiple hit songs, including “Get Low,” “Cyclone,” “Turn Down for What,” and “Freek-a-Leek.” He’s also been dubbed the King of Crunk.

28. Meghan Trainor

Birthday: December 22, 1993

Her debut song “All About That Bass” catapulted her to fame, and she’s since released three albums, winning a Grammy and two Billboard Music Awards. Trainor is all about that bass, no treble!

29. Diane von Fürstenberg

Birthday: December 31, 1946

This fashion designer gained fame originally by marrying German Prince Egon von Fürstenberg. She eventually started a fashion company, and previously served as Chairwoman of the Council of Fashion Designers of America.

30. Kit Harington

Birthday: December 26, 1986

Jon Snow knows nothing, but does Kit Harington? The English actor started his career on the stage, but eventually had his breakthrough role on Game of Thrones. He’s also starred in Gunpowder, Pompeii, and How to Train Your Dragon.

31. Timothée Chalamet

Birthday: December 27, 1995

While Chalamet gained attention for his role in Call Me by Your Name, he’s also acted in Hot Summer Nights, Lady Bird, Beautiful Boy, and Little Women. He also previously dated Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp.

32. Sade

Birthday: January 16, 1959

With her smooth, sultry voice, anyone who’s listened to Sade knows her songs. The ones you might know? “Smooth Operator,” “No Ordinary Love,” “Cherish the Day,” and “By Your Side.”

33. Denzel Washington

Birthday: December 28, 1954

Hunky Denzel Washington has starred in films like Training Day and Glory, along with Malcolm X, Remember the Titans, American Gangster, Fences, The Equalizer, John Q, and Philadelphia. Oh, and did we mention he's super-hot?

34. Bradley Cooper

Birthday: January 5, 1975

While his most recent performance in A Star Is Born received praise, Cooper has also starred in films like The Hangover, Wet Hot American Summer, Wedding Crashers, Limitless, Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and American Sniper.

35. Kate Moss

Birthday: January 16, 1974

Becoming a model at just 14 years old, Moss has collaborated with Calvin Klein, and is a fashion editor for British Vogue. She’s also appeared in a handful of music videos for the White Stripes and Elton John.

36. Dolly Parton

Birthday: January 19, 1946

How could you not love Dolly Parton? She’s written thousands of songs, with hits you definitely know: “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You,” “9 to 5,” “Islands in the Stream,” and “Two Doors Down.”

37. Jude Law

Birthday: December 29, 1972

Jude Law is most known for his roles in films like The Talented Mr. Ripley, A.I. Artificial Intelligence, Cold Mountain, Road to Perdition, Sherlock Holmes, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and played a young Albus Dumbledore in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald.

38. Nina Dobrev

Birthday: January 9, 1989

Dobrev first appeared in Degrassi: The Next Generation, but is perhaps best known for her role on The Vampire Diaries. Her other roles include The Perks of Being a Wallflower, The Final Girls, and Flatliners.

39. Katie Couric

Birthday: January 7, 1957

With a journalism career most of us aspire to, Couric has worked for NBC News, CBS News, and ABC News. She had her own daytime talk show, Katie, and co-hosted Today and CBS Evening News.

40. Tyrese Gibson

Birthday: December 30, 1978

Another gorgeous hunk on our list, Tyrese, as he’s known, is a model, actor, and author. His songs include “Sweet Lady” and “How You Gonna Act Like That,” with acting credits including Baby Boy, Four Brothers, the Transformers films, and the Fast & Furious franchise.

41. Eddie Redmayne

Birthday: January 6, 1982

Redmayne rose to fame with his roles in My Week with Marilyn, and Les Misérables. He then went on to give star-studded performances in The Theory of Everything and The Danish Girl.

42. Diane Keaton

Birthday: January 5, 1946

Though her first movie role was in The Godfather, Keaton later went on to star in Love and Death, Annie Hall, Reds, Marvin's Room, Something's Gotta Give, Father of the Bride, The First Wives Club, Finding Dory, and Book Club.

43. Regina King

Birthday: January 15, 1971

King is not only an actress, but a director. She’s starred in numerous films and television shows, including Friday, Jerry Maguire, Southland, American Crime, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Boondocks, and The Leftovers.

44. Louis Tomlinson

Birthday: December 24, 1991

A fellow Capricorn to Zayn Malik, Tomlinson is another member of One Direction, who released five albums. His hits as a solo artist include “Just Hold On,” “Miss You,” and “Back to You,” “Walls,” and “We Made It.”

45. Noah Cyrus

Birthday: January 8, 2000

Though she’s the younger sister of Miley Cyrus, Noah has made a name for herself as well. She released her single “Make Me (Cry),” and has collaborated with Marshmello, Leon Bridges, XXXTentacion, Lil Xan, and DJ Alan Walker.

46. Stephenie Meyer

Birthday: December 24, 1973

Meyer is the author of the Twilight book series, selling 100 million copies worldwide. She says the idea for the book came to her in a dream, and has since gained a networth of $125 million!

47. Jordin Sparks

Birthday: December 22, 1989

At just 17 years old, Sparks won the sixth season of American Idol, the youngest winner. Her hit songs include “Tattoo,” “No Air, “One Step at a Time,” “Battlefield,” and “This is My Now.” Sparks has also acted on Broadway in In the Heights.

48. Stephen Hawking

Birthday: January 8, 1942

The well known physicist had a PhD in applied mathematics and theoretical physics; even though many don’t know what that means, he’s most known for his theories on general relativity, black holes emitting radiation, and was the author of A Brief History of Time.

49. Dave Bautista

Birthday: January 18, 1969

Getting his start as a bodybuilder, wrestler and mixed martial artist, Bautista retired in April 2019. He’s also an actor, starring in Riddick, Spectre, and plays Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Guardians of the Galaxy films.

50. Suki Waterhouse

Birthday: January 5, 1992

This English beauty was discovered when she was 16 years old, eventually modeling for Burberry, Tommy Hilfiger, H&M, Alice + Olivia, and Pepe Jeans. She’s also acted in The Divergent Series: Insurgent, The Bad Batch, and The Girl Who Invented Kissing.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces.