All 144 Zodiac Couples Ranked From Most To Least Compatible

Which sign is your match made in heaven and which one should you avoid?

There are so many ways the 12 zodiac signs can be arranged as couples — 144 ways, to be exact. But that doesn't mean all zodiac couples are equally happy!

You can look to your and your potential partner's zodiac signs to see if your personalities match in a compatible way or if it's not a good idea to pursue a relationship together.

Even if you do not believe in astrology, you still can look to the stars for a reference and idea to who you are with. Astrology is uncannily spot-on in descriptions. You may just be surprised at the reasoning behind why you are compatible or not.

But to find out if you are actually the perfect pair, you need to know for sure.

Here's a comprehensive list of all the best zodiac compatibility for you to look through in your quest to find your perfect soulmate, according to astrology.

Best Zodiac Compatibility

Cancer and Scorpio:

Many believe this is the best match of the entire Zodiac. These two signs understand and complement each other perfectly even though on the surface, they tend to have pretty different personalities. What works here is that each person in the relationship is strong where the other is weak. They’re both very interested in having a strong relationship (something they’re willing to put work into) and they have similar goals in life they’re going to want to work together to achieve.

Pisces and Pisces:

The combination of two Pisces is horrifyingly strong and compatible. They find each other and each feels like they found their soulmate or the missing parts of who they need in another person. The relationship takes off almost instantly and that’s what scares each of them and might drive them away from each other. It’s finding that person who is perfect for you but the next question they each have to ask themselves is are you ready for that sort of thing yet?

Aries and Sagittarius:

These signs make a fun-loving couple who are always making each other laugh. They have a ton of inside jokes and prefer to keep things in their lives light and happy. They have a big circle of friends and are always planning fun things for everyone to do.

Sagittarius and Pisces:

Emotionally this combination balances each other out very well. They each are hopeless romantics and wear their heart on their sleeve and they respect that about each other. They are empathetic and understanding and truly vibe with what each is feeling and trying to be what each person needs in the relationship. The only problem that occurs in this type of relationship is the level of high intense emotions between the two is sometimes too dramatic, they need someone a little bit different.

Virgo and Capricorn:

This is a power couple in the making. Both people are ambitious, hard-working, and somewhat conservative when it comes to their personal lives. They will take awhile to open up and be vulnerable with each other, but their interests are so inline that once that happens they’ll be a perfect team.

Leo and Libra:

Leo and Libra both love the spotlight, but somehow they also aren’t competitive with each other about it. They’d rather share it (rare for both signs) and let the light shine on how happy they make each other as a couple.

Taurus and Cancer:

This has the potential to be one of the best matches in the Zodiac. Taurus and Cancer are similar people with complementary values. They will enjoy building a happy home life together, having an extremely loyal and supportive partner, and spoiling each other with physical touch, comforting meals, and endless affection.

Capricorn and Capricorn:

This is an ideal match as Capricorn’s values are so important to them that having someone with a duplicate set of ideas is their dream. They will understand each other’s wants and needs so well and work as a team toward their shared goals. They will have unquestioned loyalty and guard their relationship above all else.

Gemini and Pisces:

Gemini and Pisces balance each other out very well. While a Pisces is very emotional and deep a Gemini is very compassionate and understanding of their needs. A Pisces has no shame in being exactly who they are and following how they feel while a Gemini tends to play the role of what someone needs them to be and makes the choices that seem logical. What each side needs the other seems to be.

Sagittarius and Sagittarius:

Sagittarius gets along with their own sign really well. There won’t be anyone there to mother them which can get them into trouble, but they don’t really value having things work out perfectly anyway so it’s not a big loss. They’ll have a lot of fun, not fight, and be a laid back couple that always does exactly what they want to do.

Aries and Gemini:

Aries and Gemini make an exciting couple that is always out of the house doing something fun together. They are the opposite of the “Netflix and Chill” homebody couple. Their Instagram feed makes most people exhausted, but they love living an active, adventurous life together.

Libra and Scorpio:

This pair balances each other out so well because while a Scorpio is emotional and very intense a Libra is very lighthearted and carefree. In social settings, each sign can handle their own at a party and don’t rely on each other. While they both do well on their own, they are better together.

Taurus and Pisces:

This is a wonderful match pairing a dreamer (Pisces) with a realist (Taurus). They both prefer a laid-back lifestyle and know the other person needs to be supported and loved. They will have one of the happiest home life and be a couple with an unshakeable bond.

Gemini and Libra:

These two make great friends and exciting and happy lovers. They are naturally compatible and like to spend their time the same way (around people, having fun). They are a social couple who other couples aspire to be like.

Aries and Virgo:

This is a natural pairing of two complementary people. The Aries will pick the adventure, and the Virgo will plan it out. They will challenge and balance each other and genuinely make the other person’s life better.

Scorpio and Capricorn:

This is the relationship you’re lucky to find when you’re ready to settle down. A Scorpio commits later in their life after they have had fun and want something serious and a Capricorn was simply ready for that all along. The needs of a Scorpio are a lot sometimes but if you ask a Capricorn, being understanding, observant, and giving a Scorpio space when they need it is easy. Scorpio’s personalities change frequently and what makes a Capricorn a good partner is they strive to be what a Scorpio needs all the time feeling much fulfillment and happiness out of playing that role.

Taurus and Capricorn:

Taurus and Capricorn are natural allies. Both love to indulge in the finer things in life, are ambitious and like to show off a little bit. They fit together well and can be a very happy “power couple”.

Libra and Pisces:

This pair is one of the strongest. Their loyalty to one another is what is so great. They each are really empathetic and would give anyone the shirt off their back. They make such a good team because when one is down the other steps up when they need to and vice-versa. This relationship a forever combination if you’re lucky to find such a thing. And together it isn’t so much each person completes each other, who they are is a reflection of the influence they have on each other.

Aquarius and Aquarius:

Aquarians work well with their own sign as they tend to have pretty high opinions of themselves so being in a relationship with a person who is similar to them is very helpful. Together they will keep each other mentally stimulated and their romantic connection will thrive because of this consistent spark.

Scorpio and Pisces:

Like the saying opposites attract no truer statement applies more to this pair. A Scorpio is cold and guarded. They struggle with trusting people and letting anyone in. They always want to be the dominant one in a relationship. A Pisces, on the other hand, tends to be passive wearing their heart on their sleeve loving a Scorpio as hard as they possibly can. And while it’s a challenge once they have they have a Scorpio’s trust what this bond so strong is the loyalty to one another.

Average Zodiac Compatibility

Gemini and Sagittarius:

This pair falls very hard for each other. It’s the love they each remember in their lives. While it starts off as a healthy relationship where everything is balanced and reciprocated, a Sag begins to emotionally rely too heavily on a Gemini that a Gemini ends up resenting them and calling it off. They walk away still with a lot of respect but for a Sagittarius, it’s the hardest heartbreak they will get over in their life.

Cancer and Libra:

Cancer and Libra will get along well and their biggest fight will just be about whether to stay in or go out with friends. There are no big chemistry fireworks here, but that often just means less drama and more harmoniousness.

Scorpio and Sagittarius:

Each sign is very stubborn but they never stop fighting for each other. Even though they have strong personalities it seems to work with each other because they make such a good team and really do support each other. Problems occur between this pair when one becomes too stubborn to apologize.

Gemini and Gemini:

If there was a “most likely to end up stranded in a foreign country” superlative for Zodiac couples the Gemini and Gemini pairing would get it. Their relationship will have problems, but all from the outside as they work to navigate the practical world as people who aren’t really detail-oriented. Their actual relationship, however, will be full of happiness and excitement — they’ll love being unencumbered and totally themselves with someone who (finally) isn’t trying to reign them in.

Libra and Aquarius:

These two will have a super strong mental connection. They’ll love making friends at yoga class and hosting brunch complete with a post-brunch meditation. The relationship will feel light even as they have a serious connection and they’ll generally get along well.

Scorpio and Aquarius:

While a Scorpio might take things to heart and read people very closely an Aquarius has the ability to just brush things off. They will give a Scorpio time they need to come back to them. They will never overwhelm them with attention and they don’t need much themselves but the loyalty that comes with being with a Scorpio.

Leo and Virgo:

Leo and Virgo can have a happy, harmonious relationship if they are emotionally mature and the kind of people who can appreciate someone’s different strengths and weaknesses rather than expecting their partner to be exactly like them. Virgo will be happy to let Leo be the star and Leo will love how Virgo is totally comfortable being out of the spotlight. Together they balance each other out and truly support each other’s hopes and dreams.

Leo and Sagittarius:

This is a fun-loving couple that gets along well and typically has zero drama. They understand and appreciate each other’s nature and would rather spend time doing than talking. They tend to be a busy couple who don’t spend a lot of time at home.

Libra and Sagittarius:

This is an outgoing couple with a lot of friends. They will try new things together, do a lot of activities, and generally be a positive presence in each other’s lives, but the lack of mental and emotional connection will leave the Libra feeling a bit lonely.

Sagittarius and Aquarius:

This is a good match as both signs are curious explorers. They won’t hold each other back and they’ll be happy partners exploring ideas and the world together.

Cancer and Pisces:

Cancer and Pisces will fundamentally understand each other, but they’re so similar that they will have a hard time functioning in the real world as a couple. Both of these signs work best when they’re paired with a sturdier person who lives in the real world — not another dreamer. This point aside, they will be perfectly happy together and will create a beautiful, creative world where everyone is nice to each other and the world is made up of art.

Leo and Capricorn:

An unlikely pairing, but one that can create a really strong couple. Leo and Capricorn both appreciate being respected and appreciated by their peers and will work together to guard their privacy and make sure their reputations are what they desire. Neither is too wild and while Capricorns can be prudish that generally ends behind closed doors which is all that matters to Leo.

Libra and Libra:

Libra is one sign that gets along with its own sign very well. Since their values are so important to them, having someone with similar ones is half the battle. Together they will have a very happy, balanced, healthy relationship where they support each other emotionally, are super loyal, and build each other up in social settings.

Capricorn and Pisces:

This pair is one that probably started off as friends first. Each wondering who was gonna make the first move and when. Any relationship that starts as a friendship you know will be one that’s loyal and long-lasting. It’s the relationship that comes into one another’s lives when everyone is tired of getting hurt and played. It’s the relationship that makes them feel safe and secure.

Cancer and Capricorn:

It will be a bit of a struggle for these two to align their values, but they’re not totally incompatible. Capricorn will seem a bit shallow to the Cancer until they explain that they like nice things because it creates a relaxing home environment (among other things). That’s a goal they are happy to work toward together and the Capricorn will appreciate how loyal the Cancer and both will prize the relationship above all else.

Taurus and Virgo:

What most people describe as “boring” this couple will describe as “ideal”. They are on the same page about many things in life from finances to where they want to be in 5 years. They will support each other and make each other feel fully confident in the relationship.

Virgo and Pisces:

This combination is the relationship every parent wants their kids to be in. It’s a practical relationship, down to earth and productive duo. While it might not be that love story that keeps you up at night, they are the love you know will be loyal and someone who will keep their vows if ever you choose each other.

Gemini and Leo:

Gemini and Leo are the couple you know who have the most fun together. They are always making big plans and making each other laugh. The little things will fall through the cracks as neither person in this pairing is great at “adulting”, but they’ll be having too much fun to notice.

Aries and Aquarius:

These two will get lost in conversation with each other a lot, they have nights where they stay up until the sunrise talking long into their relationship. They’re on the same mental level and they both have a lot of interests and things that excite them. They’ll be able to build a solid foundation of friendship to build a relationship on.

Virgo and Aquarius:

A Virgo is going to think an Aquarius is a bit crazy at first, but in time they will find out they aren’t so incompatible after all. Aquarius, for all their wacky ideas, isn’t a total mess like a Gemini and can take care of themselves. They’ll be a little spark here as both people are somewhat foreign and exotic to the other.

Taurus and Taurus:

More than most other signs, Taurus’ values are very important to them. Having someone with the same values (loyalty, consistency, comfort) already starts this relationship off on a good foot. These two people know how to take care of each other and they have a super solid foundation knowing how trustworthy the person they love is.

Aries and Aries:

Aries and Aries will have a solid foundation of fun and friendship. They will challenge each other and know how to keep the other one interested, but they’ll lack the balance and depth of being paired with someone who complements then rather than replicating them.

Leo and Aquarius:

Leo and Aquarius get along best in the bedroom where they are drawn to an exciting, non-vanilla relationship. Outside the bedroom, they have less in common, but if they put work into really getting to know each other, they can form a strong bond as a couple.

Virgo and Sagittarius:

This can be a good opposite to attract relationships as the strengths and weaknesses of the two are complementary, and they aren’t so opposite that they will drive each other crazy. A Sag will force a Virgo to have fun, and the Virgo will make sure the Sag doesn’t fall off a cliff somewhere.

Aries and Leo:

Aries and Leo are natural allies and make great friends. They love to try new things together, go on adventures, be silly, and challenge themselves. As a couple, they’d have the most jealousy-inducing Instagram of all time.

Gemini and Aquarius:

These two make better friends than lovers, but they get along swimmingly. They are both exciting people who love to explore new ideas. They have non-stop conversation and keep each other interested in what can be a very passionate relationship.

Virgo and Scorpio:

This isn’t the best combination there is. But it also isn’t the worst. Together the strong parts of the relationships come out in the form of support. They each work hard and are motivated and driven. They each care a lot about being successful. The relationship isn’t either of their number one priority but they respect that. While it’s a healthy relationship it’s not the one that sends you head over heels.

Cancer and Cancer:

Cancer and Cancer is a heavy match. The two will get along amazingly and are capable of having one of the deepest relationships in the Zodiac because they understand each other so well. The only problem with this relationship is that there are times where it might feel *too* deep, with no one to lighten up the intensity, both partners will feel like they need to come up for air at times.

Aries and Libra:

This is a relationship of two Alphas which can make it pretty challenging, but when it works they are a force to be reckoned with. They will be a power couple with a lively (and large) group of friends they adore.

Cancer and Virgo:

There’s a lot of potential for harmony in a Cancer and Virgo as both signs seek to avoid conflict and take great pains to make sure their partner feels happy and supported. What they lake in natural chemistry, they more than makeup for in effort — this pairing is one of two active, communicative people who will put their relationship first.

Virgo and Libra:

Virgo and Libra can be a stable couple that makes each other perfectly happy. It might not all be vacations and fireworks, but they support each other and don’t piss each other off. They both value harmony and don’t like conflict for the sake of conflict, they’ll be very good at communicating with each other and checking in to make sure they are both happy.

Taurus and Libra:

There’s a lot of potential for jealousy in this relationship, but it can work if the Libra babies the Taurus a big and always makes it known that they are their #1 priority. Initially, the Taurus will think the Libra is too flashy, but as soon as they are exposed to their softer side they will be won over. Similarly, the Libra will love the sturdy foundation the Taurus provides.

Leo and Pisces:

In this relationship, Leo has to be the strong and stable one. Pisces are very needy in relationships. Because everything is a Pisces life is based on how they feel they need a partner who understands and can nurture that. Where a Pisces might lack confidence, a Leo always is the confident one. Where a Pisces might crumble a Leo has no problem being their strength. This couple is good together when each person understands the role they play but problems occur most the time when being the strong one becomes too much for a Leo.

Cancer and Leo:

Cancer won’t immediately enjoy playing second fiddle to Leo, not because they crave the spotlight for themselves but because they view Leo’s vain ways as inauthentic or even shallow. This is a small problem in the grand scheme of life and relationships and one that’s easily gotten over once you know someone well. There’s potential for real balance here, as the signs are different enough that they can truly support and complement each other.

Cancer and Sagittarius:

It’s hard to see why these two signs would get together as they don’t have similar values or personalities — but they also are both laid back and like to avoid conflict, so they don’t fight a lot as a couple. With the right two people, this could be an easy relationship celebrating the lighter side of Cancer and the deeper side of Sag.

Virgo and Virgo:

Virgo gets along well with another Virgo, but they’d do better with someone who complements them. With another Virgo, they tend to stick in their conservative little life instead of exploring the world or trying anything new. In the end, they may feel they have settled.

Gemini and Capricorn:

This couple can make it work even though they aren’t naturally compatible. Gemini can draw Capricorn out of their conservative shell, and Capricorn can provide the structure Gemini needs in order to truly thrive. As long as they are patient with each other and their differences, they can make a great couple.

Leo and Scorpio:

In a relationship, Leo needs to be in the spotlight and the Gemini does let them have it. While a Scorpio knows when to fight their battles and chooses them wisely, the biggest issue this pair has is a fight for power in the relationship.

Worst Zodiac Compatibility

Scorpio and Scorpio:

Almost more than any other sign of the Zodiac, Scorpio needs someone to complement them — not replicate them. There’s a reason you never hear a Scorpio say “I married my best friend!” Another Scorpio will put Scorpio on the defensive and they won’t be able to feel comfortable enough to open up and do any of the “loving” aspects of a relationship.

Taurus and Gemini:

A Taurus prizes loyalty and stability above all else, which feels stifling to any Gemini they date. Similarly, a Taurus finds Gemini’s was chaotic and unpredictable. These signs stress each other out!

Cancer and Aquarius:

On paper, this pairing should do well, but it often feels like something here won’t “click”. The two people understand each other’s needs, but they don’t move naturally together. The Aquarius will seem too removed from their body and emotions to the Cancer, and the Cancer will seem too needy and emotional for the Aquarius.

Gemini and Scorpio:

This pair is almost too alike that they don’t work. They each can be really stubborn and cold. They never think they are wrong and struggle in owning up to it when they are. Their fights are always very intense. While they each have an acid tongue they tend to say things they later regret.

Leo and Leo:

The biggest problem for Leo dating another Leo is that they both want to be the star. It will be hard for them to find balance as a couple and make sure both people’s needs are being met.

Aries and Pisces:

This combination isn’t the strongest as they struggle in communication. A Pisces might drop hints about what they want and need but they will never straight up say it. An Aries needs that clarity which they don’t get. In a relationship with a Pisces, one has to be able to read people very well but with an Aries, they seem to overlook that. This couple fails because each person just can’t figure out or fake being what the other person needs.

Aquarius and Pisces:

This combination is never one that is boring. This couple goes from one extreme to the other and they struggle to find a normal balance together. A Pisces constantly seeking love while an Aquarius is naturally distant. And sometimes that works but other times a Pisces struggle with trust issues and that’s when the two fight. When you’re constantly doubting someone it’s never going to work out.

Aries and Taurus:

An Aries will be annoyed that homebody Taurus likes to relax more than adventure out into the world, and the Taurus will be annoyed that they aren’t in control of the relationship. These two have both different values and different personalities, so it’s hard for them to get too close and feel like they have a real connection.

Libra and Capricorn:

Capricorn is a sign that can balance out a lot of signs like Gemini, Sag, Aries, and Leo but they can also bring out the worst in other signs like Taurus and Libra who are a bit prone to materialism, to begin with. The relationship will be perfectly harmonious and they won’t fight, it’s just that as a partner they don’t make each other better people.

Taurus and Leo:

Jealousy will be a big problem in this relationship, as a Taurus will never be comfortable with Leo’s need for attention. The Taurus will never feel like they are able to relax and the Leo will feel like they are constantly walking on eggshells.

Aries and Capricorn:

There’s not a lot that Aries and Capricorn have in common, and both types aren’t the kind of person to slow their roll for someone else. Capricorn is more conservative and wants to protect what they put out into the world more than Aries look-before-you-leap nature allows them to. Aries’ least favorite thing in the world is feeling like someone is holding them back, so they’ll struggle with Capricorn trying to control them.

Taurus and Aquarius:

This is an unlikely pairing of people who see the world very differently. Aquarians' wacky ideas can feel exhausting for the Taurus, while the Taurus can feel too boring for the Aquarius.

Capricorn and Aquarius:

This is a hard relationship to get going as they don’t live very similar lifestyles. The one thing that could make it work is Capricorn and Aquarius’ shared interests in classic ideas — philosophy and art. If they can build a solid foundation of friendship based on common interests, they might begin to understand and meet each other’s needs.

Gemini and Cancer:

Cancers primarily value their home life and the foundation of support they build with their partner while Geminis thrive on *not* needing a foundation (which means they’d be stuck in one place for way too long). This sets up an uphill battle for couples because they aren’t a natural pairing — HOWEVER — this can make it all the more special when it *does* work.

Aries and Cancer:

This is a difficult relationship as the Aries will always feel slowed down by their Cancer and the Cancer will always feel like they can’t relax around the Aries. They have different values and different dispositions — and not necessarily in a complementary way. However, with the right people, this relationship can work — the Aries will inject excitement into the Cancer’s life and draw them out of their shell and the Cancer will help the Aries venture into their own minds and get in touch with their emotional needs.

Taurus and Sagittarius:

These signs make great friends as they can appreciate fun and indulgence together, but they don’t often make great couples. People born under Taurus tend to want to settle down while Sagittarians tend to want to drift around. They aren’t naturally suited to complement each other.

Aries and Scorpio:

This is a toxic combination. Each hothead. Each gets angry very quickly. And each is very competitive. They each strive to be the dominant ones in relationships and fight for power. They each come across as overly confident and a little too blunt sometimes so the things that do come out of their mouth when fighting aren’t nice.

Sagittarius and Capricorn:

These signs are not alike in what they value or in personality type. They truly do not like fundamental things about who the other person is or what they want and will quickly grow resentful of each other and bicker a lot.

Gemini and Virgo:

These two will drive each other CRAZY. The Gemini will feel like a child to the Virgo and the Virgo will feel like an overbearing parent to the Gemini. Their friendship and romantic compatibility are almost zero.

Taurus and Scorpio:

This is arguably the worst combination of any two signs. This pair just seems to bring out the absolute worse in each other. Like a tornado coming into each other’s lives and just ruining everything about the other person. There are some people who just shouldn’t be together and this duo is toxic.

Kirsten Corley is a writer who focuses on relationships, mental health, and overcoming heartbreak.

This article was originally published at The Mind's Journal. Reprinted with permission from the author.