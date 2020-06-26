The Most Controlling Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked

Control tactics can be tough to spot.

What's the difference between a caring and protective person, and someone who has a controlling personality? Can a person have a controlling personality but the relationship itself be free of abuse?

There's a certain level of control that everyone desires to have. To some, that simply means being able to control their own life decisions and make mistakes; to others, they may feel entitled to have control over other people because they see this as helping them.

And then there are those who are just controlling because they are assertive and have strong viewpoints on the way life should be.

There's a difference between authority and abuse of power. Controlling people tend to abuse power over others in emotional ways.

Looking at astrology and the traits found in each personality, the most controlling zodiac signs stand out.

Likewise, astrology reveals that which signs of the zodiac are passive. These are the ones who might not recognize the control tactics of difficult people.

1. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos are the most controlling out of all the zodiac signs simply because they believe that it is "my way or the highway." If something needs to get done right, they will do it themselves.

They are self-confident to the extreme and are not afraid to voice their opinions or beliefs. Any opposing view will be met with the fury of a Lion.

2. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios are fiercely protective and controlling about who they love. They tend to be possessive because they feel they need to be the bodyguard of the people they care about.

They want to be a protector and someone that is there to stand up for who they love. But it can come off as controlling.

3. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are structured and disciplined. This can come off as controlling to others because of the amount of responsibility Capricorn feels to live life a certain way.

Wavering off course or being too impulsive is not in their nature. They try to contain situations to avoid chaos.

4. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Taurus does not mean to be controlling, but being as stubborn as they are can sometimes prove to be a little too much for other people.

They have their views and beliefs, and will not budge on them. They can be close-minded and that tends to make them controlling because they only see things one way.

5. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are hardworking and always have their eye on the prize. This can lead them to be controlling at times.

If they falter off the path of success for anything, they might fail. And failure is not an option to the hardworking Virgo.

If everything is running smoothly, however, they tend to be more hands-off with other people. Then they just focus on the task they have at hand.

6. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Aries are headstrong, so they can be controlling in situations regarding leadership and competition.

But when they are not in a competitive setting, Aries tend to not be as controlling to other people. Being as dynamic and fast-paced as they are, they see no reason to stop and slow down to put their input into other people's lives.

7. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are not too controlling; if they are, it will be in their own life. They have a dynamic personality in the sense that they have two very different sides.

With this conflicting and interesting nature, it's easy for them to get lost in decision-making. This makes them unable to control many situations. But on the chance that they do become controlling, they go all in.

8. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are very in tune with their emotions. They love the people they have relationships so much and cherish those bonds.

This can tend to have them be a bit controlling, but in the long run, Cancers would rather have the people they love to be their true selves. If they act controlling, it's out of love and admiration, not the need to be in charge.

9. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Libras are only controlling in the sense that they do not want to be alone. They may be the person who convinces everyone to have a good time, but they will not try to control certain aspects of anyone's lives.

They want to have fun in life, and that requires impulsiveness and flexibility.

10. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarius is more in tune with themselves and intellectual subject matters more than trying to control other people. Sometimes, they don't even pay attention to other people.

This is not in a spiteful or condescending way, more in a sense that they are so wrapped up in subject matters they find more intriguing. They are social and would rather hear their friends' opinions than try to change them.

11. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are lovers, not fighters. They do not try to control; they would rather just go with the flow and take life as it comes.

They focus more on experiencing life for what it is and not what it could be. They are often in their own little world, and with that mindset, they tend to not even pay attention to what other people are saying.

12. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sagittarius love nothing more than their freedom. They will do everything in their power to never be tied down or controlled by anyone.

So, in turn, they do not want to control anyone; it's simply just not in their nature. They would much rather be themselves, flaws and all, than have anyone give them input.

They just want everyone to live their own lives and be the controller of their own destiny.

Molly Given is a writer living in Philadelphia and lover of all things to do with mystery and magic in life. When she’s not writing her fingers off she can be found planning her next adventure in a new part of the world.