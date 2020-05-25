Zodiac Signs That Make Loyal Partners, Ranked From Most To Least Faithful

Think you can trust a Sagittarius or Virgo to be faithful?

What does it mean to really be loyal in relationships?

For some people, it's as basic as not having an affair. For others, it means defending each other, having one another's backs through all the peaks and valleys that life has to offer.

No matter what your definition or what your horoscope has to say, one thing is for sure: it's hard to really want to make a commitment until you know that the other person is going to be there for you no matter what.

What is the most loyal zodiac sign?

As with all broad strokes and sweeping generalizations, of course, does not mean that Cancers are immune to cheating or that Sagittarians can't maintain relationships.

All this means to point out is the traits and behaviors that tend to accompany each zodiac sign, and how they may possibly play out over the course of a relationship.

Here are the zodiac signs that are the most loyal partners, in order of most to least likely to stay faithful.

1. Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Scorpios aren’t always the best in relationships (their jealousy can often get the best of them) but when it comes to who will be most loyal to you until the day that they die, it is absolutely a Scorpio.

Whether they love you or hate you, they will basically be loyal to that stance forever more. A Scorpio will defend you and be true to you no matter what, and they will expect the same in exchange.

2. Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Cancers are ride-or-die people, especially in relationships. Once they’ve found the people they want to be with, they will spend their whole lives committed to them.

Cancers, unlike Scorpios, don’t really struggle with commitment. Sure, they may gossip or vent behind your back so as to avoid conflict, but that doesn’t mean they love you less or that they’re any less loyal to your relationship.

3. Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Leos defend their partners and friends the way they defend themselves, which is to say, very fiercely. Their significant others become extensions of themselves, and they often find themselves becoming overwhelmingly upset if something bad happens to the people that they love.

Leos will stand by your side no matter what and will be fiercely opposed to anyone who has ever, ever done you wrong.

4. Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tauruses are stubborn, and that’s especially true when it comes to the people they love. They are known for being one of the zodiac signs that are the most loyal partners and they are particular about who they love and spend their time with.

Though they can be irritable and shallow at times, once a Taurus loves you, they will love you always.

5. Libra (September 23 - October 22)

As the rulers of love and romance, Libras are inclined to be committed to their partners for good. However, what sometimes stands in their way is the combination of their indecisiveness, vanity, and love for love. When mixed in the right (or rather, wrong) circumstances, it can be lethal for their relationships.

Though true to form, Libras are very balanced: they are equally as capable of loving and committing completely. For Libras, it just depends on whether or not they find the right person.

6. Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Geminis are actually very loyal partners, though their sign (represented by the twins) may seem to suggest otherwise. What people don’t give Geminis enough credit for is the fact that they are actually amazing in relationships.

They are so in love with anybody that inspires them, and they will stick by their partners for better or for worse.

7. Aries (March 21 - April 19)

An Aries ranks almost perfectly in the middle of the “loyal vs. not” scale. Sure, they’re definitely committed to the people that they love, and they are too principled to toy with the idea of being two-faced.

However, if an Aries find something else that intrigues or calls to them, they will follow their hearts. To them, it’s the most logical thing to do.

8. Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Virgos are too paranoid to be totally loyal people, but they are also too paranoid to ever be shady or leave someone on uncertain terms. Yes, they will stick by you if they love you, but once their interest has run dry, they’ll be ready to move on.

Never doubt that a Virgo will be able to replace you quickly. Like our Queen Virgo Bey would say, to the left.

9. Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Capricorns are less loyal than other signs, but not completely untrustworthy. They like to take the lead in relationships and can end up getting super-attached to people who don’t reciprocate the feeling or commitment.

If they aren’t careful, they will end up jaded by the fact that they always seem to be putting in more effort and will accidentally take it out on other people who don’t deserve that treatment, either.

10. Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Pisces are great lovers, but they are often so stuck in their magical imaginary worlds and driven by their inspiration that they find greener pastures and feel morally inclined to chase them.

Pisceans like to be in love, but they don’t like to be stuck. They want life to be an evolution of their interests, and once they feel that they’ve outgrown a relationship, they will move on, whether you like it or not.

11. Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Aquarians are distinctly ambitious, especially when it comes to making major change in the world, and that’s unfortunately exactly what their downfall is. They are so philanthropic that they will sacrifice their own relationships for the sake of the greater good.

It’s not that Aquarians will be tempted by other people, it’s that they will be tempted by their love of staying at work until 11:30 PM most weeknights.

12. Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Sags are awesome people — they really are. But when it comes to “loyalty,” they are just too whimsical and free-spirited to ever be able to commit 100 percent.

It’s not that every single Sagittarius out there is a cheater (obviously) but if anybody has a harder time committing and staying committed, it’s definitely them. They are just so hungry for experience and are regularly tempted by the unknown. Unfortunately, this often carries over into their relationships.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Brianna Wiest is a writer, editor, author and regular contributor to publications such like Huffington Post, Teen Vogue, Thought Catalog and many others. Her latest book, "101 Essays That Will Change The Way You Think," is out now.