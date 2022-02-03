Zodiac Signs That Are Terrible At Relationships (And Why)

When it comes to the differences in a relationship with each zodiac sign, there's no denying the universal pain that's felt when a partnership with someone you love ends.

You had such high hopes for your relationship and thought it was going to be one of those that last forever. Even your horoscope and zodiac compatibility made you believe that you'd stay together. Except, it turned out to be the opposite kind of relationship.

Your relationship ended before it ever really began but that doesn't mean that you’re not justified in feeling what you feel. You can grieve, get angry, and be saddened by an almost-relationship just as you would with an ending of any kind of relationship.

You question what happened, without realizing that every zodiac sign has some terrible relationship habits that affect how they love.

Maybe your relationship was cut short because there wasn't much there to bind the two of you. You could have had amazing chemistry, but didn't have much in common or share the same goals.

The truth is, each zodiac sign has a pattern when it comes to relationships. Astrology shows that it's more than compatibility that affects how each sign loves another person, and what triggers them to leave.

Understanding what makes each zodiac sign "terrible" at relationships will help you to work on those areas (whether they are yours or your partner's) and hopefully see your relationships flourish in the future.

Why the zodiac signs can be terrible at love (and why a relationship with each of them usually ends).