Who Is Your True Zodiac Sister Sign? Sister Signs Explained, According To Astrology

Sisters created by the stars.

You might not realize it, but each of the zodiac signs in astrology have corresponding sister signs.

Sometimes, your sister sign shows up in the manifestation of a best friend, or they may be your actual sibling.

Is there someone in your life who's not only a true friend, but who feels so deeply connected that you think of yourselves as sisters?

What are the zodiac sister signs?

Sister signs are zodiac signs that exist on exact opposite polarities — meaning the first and seventh, second and eight, third and ninth, etc.

They also share modality (cardinal, fixed or mutable) and congenial elements — fire and air (active elements) or earth and water (passive elements).

Modalities

Cardinal signs: Aries, Capricorn, Libra and Cancer — initiator signs and "the bosses" of the zodiac.

Fixed signs: Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius — steady and deliberate, "my way way or the highway" signs.

Mutable signs: Gemini, Virgo, Sagittarius and Pisces — flexible and versatile "go with the flow" types.

Active elements

Fire signs: Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius

Air Signs: Gemini, Libra and Aquarius

Passive elements

Earth Signs: Capricorn, Taurus and Virgo

Water signs: Cancer, Scorpio and Pisces

How are sister signs similar or different?

Like many biological sisters, sister signs are polar opposites in some respects, while sharing similar traits and qualities in others.

Because they exist in perfect balance with one another, they most frequently work exceptionally well together. So while your sister sign, like your own sister, might not always be your best friend, you always respect each other.

Maybe this is because you understand them like no one else does, or may it's because, even though you’re so totally different in many ways, there's something about them you relate to.

Sister signs tend to play off of each other’s strengths (much like power zodiac sign couples), and make each other's weaknesses seem less harsh than they are — mainly because they see the positive attributes in their sister sign’s not-so-positive traits.

The most important thing to remember about your sister sign is that you don’t have to like them very much, but regardless, you do know that without them you wouldn’t be half the person you are. And like siblings in general, you may fight often and sometimes give each other the cold shoulder, but you always have each other's backs and know they'll support you no matter what.

Keep reading to find out who your zodiac sister sign is and how each pair of sister signs are similar to each other (as well as how they're complete opposites), according to astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19) + Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Aries:: first, cardinal, fire

Libra: seventh, cardinal, air

Aries is a spontaneous person who is always looking for volatility in life. They can be hard to handle for some, but for others, they bring constant excitement to pretty much everything in life. If you aren't already used to being around an Aries, their erratic, fast-paced lifestyle can be a shock.

Libra is the complete opposite. They're all about bringing people together, being gentle, and being patient.

These Aries and Libra personality traits somehow balance each other out, making them a dynamic, strong, and unbeatable team.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20) + Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Taurus: second, fixed, earth

Scorpio: eighth, fixed, water

Taurus loves seeing the beauty in life, and for that reason, they're always looking for fun. They like leading a carefree, happy lifestyle because to them, life is about doing exactly what you want.

Scorpio also wants to make the most out of life, but for a different reason. Instead of living in the here and now like Taurus, Scorpio knows that life is short and doesn’t want to waste it by not having fun.

Even though these two signs come from very different places, they agree that life is worth living to the fullest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20) + Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Gemini: third, mutable, air

Sagittarius: ninth, mutable, fire

Gemini loves knowing as much as they can about ... well, everything. They're all about cracking the mystery of life, which they do by learning as much about the world as possible. Even if they end up just being a fount of random facts, they like that they know a little bit about everything.

Sagittarius, on the other hand, is all about figuring these random things out. Instead of stocking up on fun facts, they aim to find answers to their many questions about life.

Sagittarius and Gemini work well together because their ability to bounce information off each other means that they are always seeing things in a new light.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22) + Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Cancer: fourth, cardinal, water

Capricorn: tenth, cardinal, earth

Cancer is the type of person who always wants to care for and nurture you. Even if they don't realize they're doing it, they tend to have a stronger nurturing instinct than other signs. Cancer's intuitive personality makes it easy for them to be there for you when you need someone to fall back on.

Capricorn also has a nurturing instinct, but with more of a tough love-type personality. When a Capricorn has strong feelings for you — romantic or otherwise — they tend to feel responsible for you. They will do everything in their power to point you in the right direction, but sometimes, they know you need that extra little kick in the pants.

Though they show it differently, Cancer and Capricorn will never let you fall.

Leo (July 23 - August 22) + Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Leo: fifth, fixed, fire

Aquarius: eleventh, fixed, air

Leo connects best with people on a carnal, physical level. Whether you’re in a relationship with them or are their best friend, a Leo lets you know they love and care about you through touch.

Aquarius also wants to connect with you, but more on an emotional and metal level. They would rather try to engage with your mind than with your body.

Even though these two signs form deep bonds differently, they are both interested in connecting with others on a level that makes them feel most connected.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22) + Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Virgo: sixth, mutable, earth

Pisces: twelfth, mutable, water

Virgo values the honesty and authenticity that comes with being realistic. They base their whole life on facts and truth, which is why it is important for them to continue searching until they find what's real. They also take pride in being level-headed and intelligent.

Unlike their Virgo sister sign, Pisces often has their head in the clouds, dreaming of things that are far from reality-based, Even though they are more of an otherworldly being, their ability to see things in a totally different way than Virgo actually makes them perfect partners.

Virgo and Pisces are able to question each other while staying open-minded, making their relationship completely unique.

