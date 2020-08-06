Best Careers For Capricorn Zodiac Signs

The ambitious workaholics of the zodiac group, Capricorns know what needs to get done.

Capricorn zodiac signs are the workaholics of astrology and certain careers are best for their personality.

They are ambitious, they are powerful, and they have often been nicknamed the “taskmaster” because of how organized, meticulous, and hardworking they are.

What career is best for Capricorn zodiac signs?

Capricorn does best in jobs that provide a sense of authority and respect.

Capricorn zodiac signs have the right personality for a promising career.

They work hard at whatever it is that they decide to do.

Capricorn zodiac signs know that when it comes to working, there is a difference between a job for the sake of working and doing an occupation they actually enjoy.

Capricorns, due to their self-reliant and disciplined nature, seem to make a great fit in any office environment.

But, a Capricorn’s stubbornness helps them to get through tough times when there isn't fulfillment in their work.

Their practical side makes it easy to remove emotions from the task at hand, which makes them very productive but burn out very quickly.

Capricorn zodiac signs may use a lot of tactics to mask their more sensitive emotions.

They are protective over what is created, and what they partake in, so when they are not proud of what they are working toward, it hurts both their pride and their heart.

Their ambitious nature deserves to be rewarded with something they love. It doesn’t deserve to be taken advantage of, and they deserve work that can give them a break once in a while.

They shouldn’t have to separate themselves from the work they are doing in order to survive it; just because they are able to do any task given, doesn’t mean they should have to painfully shoulder their way through it.

Capricorns often have a hard time differentiating between this; here are some careers Capricorns can thrive in — not only in terms of fulfilling their ambitions and work ethic but in their passions as well.

Here are the best careers for Capricorn zodiac signs, per astrology:

Best career for Capricorn — Professor

Professors need to be good at organization. They need to be outgoing, knowledgeable, and more importantly, they need to know when and how to seize key academic opportunities to forward their research.

Mix that with a Capricorn’s sensitive and curious nature, Capricorns will be able to find a lot of fulfillment both in the knowledge they gain in this position, as well as how they foster that knowledge to the betterment of others.

Capricorns in this position often are rewarded for their efforts; they will quickly get tenure-track, their research will be awarded and noticed by students and colleagues alike.

Even better, there will be little resentment, as their fellow academics can see how hard they work to forward the field they study.

Best career for Capricorn — Computer Programmer

A computer programmer has to think analytically, logically; they have to easily visualize and manipulate systems behind their work.

This work is perfect for a Capricorn because of their practical and disciplined nature. Capricorns love difficult puzzles and mind games, so why not do it as a job? Their insane problem-solving capabilities will lend them really well to the Silicon Valley environment.

Seemingly boring tasks like code-running will become like a guess-who game to the Capricorn; they are extremely adept at picking out missing or faulty code, which makes this job come naturally to them.

Best career for Capricorn — Real Estate Developer

While people say that Capricorns prefer instant gratification, Capricorns in this job show that they know how to hold off in order to reap a huge reward. Real estate developers pour their soul into a project, which is what Capricorns are good at.

Capricorns are not only hard workers, but they are also passionate workers. Big projects like real estate development will let them channel that restless energy into something they can tangibly see built.

Once they get the ball rolling, Capricorns will go from building a house to owning the entire neighborhood. There is no stopping Capricorns from achieving their ambitions.

Best career for Capricorn — Doctor

A doctor, similar to a computer programmer, works well with systems. Of course, replace a computer system with the human body, and they have a good puzzle.

Capricorns do exceedingly well in the medical field because doctors need to be disciplined. Medical school isn’t easy, it requires someone who knows what their end goals are. Capricorns are willing to suffer if it means achieving their ambitions.

They will also thrive in the methodical and orderly environment in the medical lab. Under these conditions, Capricorns will be able to think the clearest.

But it’s not only their workaholic side that makes them good with medicine. Their sensitive and giving nature make them perfect doctors, as they can take their drive and direct it toward something positive, like saving someone’s life.

Best career for Capricorn — Copywriter

Editors need to be able to see writing clinically. As opposed to the artist, who uses words that best express themselves, copywriters are the people here to rein dreamers in so they can write something concrete on the page.

Copywriters are an incredibly important job in the publishing industry, and Capricorn’s realistic and methodical nature is a perfect fit for the careful, meticulous work that goes into editing.

They are able to take the abstract, and turn it into something tangible and understandable, which is not a small feat.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jessica Xing is a writer who covers astrology, relationships, love, pop culture, and media.