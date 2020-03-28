The Ultimate Capricorn Compatibility Guide — And If Your Zodiac Sign Stands A Chance With This Pragmatic Seagoat

Love the Capricorn in your life.

Knowing your zodiac compatibility is helpful when you're out in the dating world. It helps you understand exactly what you need and want in a relationship, and who you need to be looking for.

These days, it's hard to find someone that you're truly compatible with. But with the Capricorn zodiac sign, you don't need to doubt yourself.

Capricorn traits include determination and a single focus that makes them great leaders. Capricorns know what they want and what they definitely don't.

If you have the Capricorn sign, when you fall in love, you tend to have your future planned already.

But Capricorn's biggest problem is that they're a bit of a Negative Nancy. They can easily become depressed by the lack of romance in their life or past failed relationships. But, ultimately, they make up for it with their sharp wit and amazing ability to weather any storm.

A Capricorn personality is tough as nails! And they stick with their man through any difficult situation.

But to win a Capricorn's heart, you have to put in a lot of time and be very patient. She may seem cold at first, but she's worth it.

Here's everything you need to know about Capricorn compatibility, relationships, dating, and finding love.

Which zodiac signs is Capricorn most and least compatible with?

Virgo, Taurus, Scorpio, and Pisces are the best love matches for Capricorn. Virgo and Taurus values line up perfectly with Capricorn's, while Scorpio and Pisces gain the emotional support they need through Capricorn's intuitive insight.

On the other hand, Aries and Libra are too different from Capricorn to make things work Libra is way too carefree for the hardworking Capricorn, and Aries is too impulsive.

However, even though you may not be compatible in the romantic department, sexual compatibility is a whole other beast. Aries and Capricorn are definitely not lifelong partners, but when they get together in bed, sparks fly. Aries can always bring out Capricorn's wild side.

What does Capricorn need in a relationship?

Capricorn needs stability. She wants the house, the family, and a solid marriage to live comfortably. She dreams of having it all, and you need to give that to her. If you aren't interested in anything long-term, you are wasting her (and your) time.

Capricorn brings a few things into a relationship that other signs can't. For one, she will be super committed to you.

Capricorns just don't have that much time in the day. They are workaholics and are trying to be the best in whatever career they have. So, if they make time for you, you're very special to them!

They will be loyal to you and stay with you through thick and thin. Capricorns may appear cold, but they are extremely sensitive and want to shower you with their love.

Where is Capricorn most likely to find love?

When you're ready for lasting love, the best place to start looking is through your friends and family.

Telling your family and friends you're looking for someone can help you. They know who you are as a person and they won't hastate to introduce you to someone they believe is a good fit for you. It's also scientifically proven that if you meet partners this way, you're more likely to get hitched.

But not everywhere is there a love match for a Capricorn. You may not have the best luck looking for love online.

Yes, it is possible to find someone of substance there. But you're likely to quit before you meet them thanks to the random inappropriate messages or number of guys who just want to hook up.

When is the best time for this zodiac sign to find love?

The best time to start looking for love is when you can love yourself.

You have to fully appreciate yourself before you can have a healthy relationship with anyone else. You have to do you first before you start to try to do anyone else.

Figure out what makes you tick, so you'll find a guy whose goals align with yours.

What makes the Capricorn sign so irresistible?

She has a no-nonsense attitude and is extremely direct. Capricorns have natural confidence about them. They are uniquely genuine, and will always tell you the truth. It can turn a lot of guys on. She can be sensual and seductive whenever she chooses.

But sadly, sometimes this ruins Capricorn's chances at love. Being so direct hurts a lot of feelings, sometimes when you're not even aware of it.

Let's face it: you do not sugarcoat things. You say what you mean and mean what you say, no matter how much it hurts. It can send a lot of men with ego issues running.

But if a guy says around and gets to know you, they'll know that you mean well.

How can you make your Capricorn partner happy?

You need to make sure she knows how devoted you are to her.

Capricorns can do a lot. She makes sure you know how much she loves you with the little things she does, like picking up your favorite drink when she was out or making sure to do your least favorite chore.

Take her out every once in a while. Listen to her as much as she listens to you, and do little things to make her life a bit easier.

How does someone make Capricorn fall in love?

Capricorn is a busy lady full of ambition, and you have to be able to step up to the plate. She wants to know that you're as driven as she is. She wants a doer and achiever, not a dreamer that sits still while life passes by.

This earth queen also needs someone who can satisfy all of her desires. But before you can even get to that point with her, you have to prove that you're serious about having a relationship. Her intuition is so sharp she can easily weed out players.

Be true to her and she will fall for you.

Jamille Jones is a freelance writer who focuses on writing about astrology, relationships, and pop culture.