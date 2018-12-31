The Myers Briggs Type Most Similar To Your Zodiac Sign's Personality Traits

Is there a Myers Briggs and zodiac correlation when it comes to personality traits?

Myers Briggs has a large following and so does astrology, which has been around forever.

But have you ever wondered if there is a Myers Briggs and zodiac correlation when it comes to your unique personality traits?

As a longtime believer in astrology, I was excited when I learned about the MBTI. Anything that can reveal the deeper aspects of a person’s psyche or even the outer layer of their personality is fascinating.

So when I started to read about the different personality types, I was astounded to find many similarities between the astrology signs and the Myers Briggs.

What’s more fascinating is the fact that many people of each of the zodiac signs have consistently, at least in my experience, fallen under particular Myers Briggs types.

For instance, I have noticed many Pisces horoscope people tend to be either INFP or INFJ and those born under Sagittarius tend to have strong ENs.

Of course, our moon signs significantly affect our personalities. Yet, our sun signs seem to have a stronger say in how introverted or extroverted we are and also how we approach life.

So without further ado, let’s find out which Myers Briggs personality is most like your zodiac sign, per astrology.

Aries (March 21 - April 19): ESTP

You are confident, independent, and passionate. You love taking charge and are extremely spontaneous to the point of being impulsive! Your personality most closely matches the ESTP type.

ESTPs thrive in the here-and-now and are very action-oriented. In fact, they love doing things and learn something new by getting hands-on experiences.

Aries and ESTPs both demand immediate results.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): ISTJ

Your best traits are reliability, patience, and practicality. That is why you are most likely to be an ISTJ, who also earn success by being extremely dependable and thorough.

Like you, the ISTJs are also very pragmatic and responsible. They like to do steady work, without any interruptions.

Like the bull, ISTJs also value loyalty over everything else.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): ESFP

You are known for your excellent communication skills. So it won’t be surprising to discover you are an ESFP according to Myers Briggs!

ESFPs, like you, also possess the gift of gab and are extremely outgoing. They are also lovers of life and enjoy bringing fun to even somber institutions such as the workplace.

Both Geminis and ESFPs are adaptable and can do well with new people and in unfamiliar environments.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): INFJ

You are emotional, nurturing, and deeply intuitive. But Cancer is a cardinal sign, which gives you certain leadership qualities. So INFJs seem to come closest to your personality type.

Like Cancer, INFJs want to connect with others and constantly seek meaning in life.

INFJs seek to understand what motivates others and can be very insightful regarding such matters.

The Judging aspect makes the INFJs more organized, which, you know you are, Cancer.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): ENFP

You are creative, passionate, and extremely extroverted. Just like the ENFPs.

Like the sign Leo, the ENFP personality type makes one warm-hearted and imaginative.

ENFPs are very confident in social situations and thrive when they are admired by those around them.

Both Leos and ENFPs can be very spontaneous and readily give their appreciation to those who they think deserve it.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): ESTJ

Virgo, you are very practical, realistic, and down-to-earth. You are also very meticulous and love to organize everything! This is why you are most likely to be an ESTJ.

ESTJs are also very organized and focus on getting things done in the most efficient way. They also love being detail-oriented and don’t mind routines.

Both Virgos and ESTJs can be very logical.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): ESFJ

Libras are all about cooperation and harmony. And ESFJs have similar traits.

ESFJs are also very sociable and warmhearted, just like you, Libra. They just want to be appreciated for what they bring to the table. Libras are similar in that they hate to be taken advantage of and love being appreciated.

Both tend to notice others’ needs and strive to fulfill them.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): INFJ

Scorpios are the most mysterious and hard-to-understand sign. It doesn’t help that they are so secretive! INFJs tend to fall under that category sometimes.

INFJs have always been thought of as the hardest type understand. It’s apparently one of the rarest personality types.

But everyone who knows an INFJ will agree that they are extremely deep and perceptive, traits that define Scorpios.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): ENFJ

Sagittarius is fun-loving and adventurous. They make great teachers and coaches because they have the ability to motivate others. I have noticed a lot of ENFJs are also Sagittarius.

And it makes sense, actually, cause both are thought to be responsive and highly attuned to the motivations of others.

Both also tend to sensationalize and provide inspiring leadership.

Also, Sagittarius are very sociable, just like the ENFJs.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): INTJ

You are serious, disciplined, and ambitious. You are very driven to achieve your goals, just like INTJs.

Like Capricorns, INTJs also have high standards for themselves and others. Both exude an aura of competence and can be very independent.

Both are also said to have very rational minds.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): INTP

You are a deep thinker, Aquarius. You love solving problems and are quite original in your thoughts and ideas. So INTPs seem to match your personality the most.

Like you, INTPs are more interested in ideas and tend to be analytical.

Both of you enjoy the abstract and theoretical more.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): INFP

Friendly, compassionate, and selfless, Pisces matches INFPs the most. Like Pisces, INFPs can be dreamy and imaginative.

Both of these personalities are also very idealistic and introverts.

Pisces is a mutable sign, which gives them their legendary flexible natures. Similarly, INFPs are also known for their adaptability and acceptance of all.

Mehruba Chowdhury is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, and relationships.