People With The Most Go-Getter Personality Type Share 10 Specific Traits

The Myers-Briggs types show you the very basic core of your personality. With the 16 personality types, you can learn more about the ways you perceive and react to the world around you!

All personalities are based on four traits: the inner world vs. outerworld, the way we process information, what we focus on when making decisions, and how we plan.

But each Myers-Briggs type is unique in its own way. And one of the most ambitious, go-getter types is the ESTP personality.

ESTP Meaning

ESTP stands for Extroversion, Sensing, Thinking, Perceiving. ESTPs are also known as the “Entrepreneur” type of personality, as they constantly seek out new ideas, are quick decision-makers, take action quickly, and are adaptable to any circumstance.

People with an ESTP personality are action-oriented risk-takers who thrive in a fast-paced environment. Because ESTPs are “doers,” they most likely weren't keen on being forced to sit in a classroom at school due to the inaction required.

ESTPs prefer practical solutions, and act and make decisions based on rational thinking and logic. They also tend to be social butterflies who are funny, energetic, and persuasive.

However, ESTP can be impulsive, impatient and competitive, are bored easily, and come off as insensitive. Because they prefer logic over emotion, they find emotional situations uncomfortable and their blunt way of putting things isn't always received well.

ESTPs also fail to consider the long-term consequences of their actions, are unable to see the bigger picture because they live in the moment, and frequently experience fallouts in projects due to their lack of structure.

Positive & Negative ESTP Personality Traits

1. Workaholic

ESTPs are often called “unicorn employees” because they are smart, resourceful, versatile, and also are capable of communicating well with people. High-pressure environments don’t bother them in the least bit, and they often adore working.

2. Daredevil

If you’re looking for a personality type that loves risk, this is one of the strongest ESTP characteristics! People often ask ESTPs if they are crazy when they hear some of the risks they take, but this personality loves risks and might even put themselves into unnecessarily risky situations as a result.

3. Non-conforming

Anyone who tries to get an ESTP to follow rigid rules, strict schedules, or otherwise conventional rules will have a very bad time.

This is not the personality type to try to control. Boxing them in will often make them angry, bitter, defiant, or just make them flee. Nonconformity is the name of the game with this personality type.

4. Impatient

Because they tend to live in the moment, ESTPs don’t like to be kept waiting. ESTPs prefer spending time in fast-paced environments, and become impatient when others work at a slower pace, or if they come into a situation from an emotional viewpoint.

5. Social

If there’s one thing ESTP personality types excel at, it’s being sociable. These extroverts are the life of a party, but they are also perceptive enough to notice when they’re making someone uncomfortable.

They often use their perceptive nature to bond with people and are also very good mediators. Needless to say, they’re great friends to have.

6. Active

A lot of ESTPs will go out and do physical things just so they can meet new people. They’re natural adventurers, which is why they often end up being so into sports, adventure, and action.

7. Impulsive

ESTPs are not individuals with their “heads in the clouds.” They are analytical and logical when it comes to decision-making. They have a why, a how, and often will make snap decisions based around that.

8. Perceptive

Because ESTPs are perceptive around people, they pick up on emotional manipulation before anyone else. When they notice that someone is fishing for compliments, stirring up drama, or doing anything manipulative, ESTPs almost immediately cut that person out.

9. Blunt

To a point, ESTPs are known for their bluntness, which can backfire when they come off as insensitive to the views and emotions of others. However, it's not always a bad thing, as it means people always know where they stand with an ESTP.

10. Fun-loving

Most people have friends that just give off certain vibes. There’s the friend who will be there when everything falls apart, the responsible “mom” of the group, and then there’s the friend people go to when they want to have a lot of fun.

ESTPs are the fun-loving people that others call first when they are planning a party. Why? Because ESTPs are incredibly fun!

ESTP Compatibility & Relationships

People with this personality type may struggle to find a partner simply because most people can’t keep up. Most ESTPs want to have a partner, but only if that partner is able to keep up; however, for the right person, ESTPs are a dream come true.

One of the ESTP's strongest personality traits is their communication style; they are persuasive, observant, charming and engaging. They are great at speaking their minds openly, though this may be a bit too blunt to some potential mates.

Still, in a relationship with an ESTP, you will never have a moment of boredom, because ESTPs keep things adventurous and fun. As romantic partners, ESTPs need a mate who doesn't want all matters to be serious; rather, ESTPs prefer that the conversation stay light-hearted.

Unfortunately, ESTPs have trouble committing to a serious relationship because of their "live in the moment" attitude. They are not long-term thinkers or planners, and are unpredictable at times.

That's why the ideal mate for an ESTP is someone with an ISTJ or ISFJ personality; both of these Myers-Briggs types are adventurous and fun, and are able to keep the ESTP on track with the ability to plan and think long-term.

Best Career For ESTP Personality

They don't call ESTP the "Entrepreneur" for no reason! ESTPs thrive in environments that are fast-paced, allow them to socialize and communicate with others, make decisions quickly, and truly get hands-on experience.

When in workplaces that require repetitive tasks, restrictions or that are structured, ESTPs will easily shut off. They cannot stand the meticulous aspects of a job, and much prefer careers that make them feel energized!

They are bold, action-oriented, quick-thinking, curious, observant, and take risks. That's why good jobs for them are often in the first responders field (whether law enforcement or medical services), marketing, sales, tech, or business.

The best careers for ESTPs include real estate broker, contractor, sales engineer, CEO, police officer, firefighter, paramedic, chef, or business owner.

Tips For Relating To An ESTP Personality Type

1. Keep the conversation exciting.

Because ESTPs focus primarily on light-hearted topics, refrain from discussing any type of serious situation with them. It's also incredibly easy for them to lose attention, so putting the spotlight on fun conversations will keep the smiles and laughs rolling.

2. Spend time one-on-one.

Yes, ESTPs thoroughly enjoy social settings and meeting all kinds of new people, but in order to connect with them, it might be best to have them in a one-on-one type situation. Take them on an adventure of your own, just you two, and show them how much you appreciate their way of thinking.

3. Don't bring emotion into the mix.

ESTPs are notoriously awkward in emotional situations and prefer to steer clear of them. Their insecurity towards the emotions of others can make them appear insensitive, as not everyone can handle their blunt communication. Instead, keep the environment free of stress and drama.

Famous People With ESTP Personalities

Helen Mirren

Winston Churchill

Angelina Jolie

Mike Tyson

Anna Wintour

Madonna

Samuel L. Jackson

Amy Winehouse

Harry Houdini

Alfred Hitchcock

