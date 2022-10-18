Aquarius Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Aquarians & Their Personalities

There are only 12 zodiac signs, but everyone has their own unique personality.

Astrology is more complex and nuanced than many people realize. A full natal chart is essential when you want to know all the details about your hidden traits, talents, and shortcomings — there’s a lot more to you than just your Sun sign.

In fact, there are three types of each zodiac sign called decans that help explain small personality differences in those with the same Sun Sign.

Aquarius decans

The Aquarius zodiac sign is an air sign ruled by Uranus.

While traditional Aquarius dates are January 20 to February 18, those dates are split into three 10-day periods to form the three different types of Aquarians, or Aquarius decans, influenced by the two other air signs Libra and Gemini.

Air signs are the intellectuals of the zodiac. They’re well-spoken, intelligent, and curious about technology and new ideas.

Gemini is the social butterfly, Libra is peaceful and diplomatic, and Aquarius tends to be eccentric and humanitarian.

In general, it’s hard for air signs to focus on one person for very long, but in a group setting, they make excellent communicators and negotiators.

Aquarius decan 1 (January 20 – January 29)

Always thirsty for knowledge and wisdom, once Decan 1 Aquarius is an Aquarian through and through. Once they get an idea in their head, they can’t stop until they take it as far as possible.

They mean well. They just don’t know when to quit.

Sometimes their efforts pay off beautifully, and they accomplish great things that everyone else thought to be impossible.

Other times, though, like Icarus flying toward the sun, they can’t maintain that momentum and wind up crashing and burning.

Aquarius decan 2 (January 30 – February 9)

With Gemini and Mercury as secondary rulers, decan 2 Aquarius has lofty goals too, but they’re not going to bother making a big show of it. They’ll just jump in and make it happen, no matter what obstacles they have to face.

The embodiment of Aquarius’ individualistic nature, they don’t get emotionally involved with many people, and their own goals always take precedence in any situation.

They don’t need to be leaders. They certainly aren’t followers, but unless you can contribute to their cause, better to just stay out of their way.

Aquarius decan 3 (February 10 – February 18)

Here is that rebellious, curious, crazy Aquarius that everyone loves. With additional influence from Libra and Venus, they’ll work hard to push their agenda, but when it’s time to relax, they deny themselves no pleasures.

They’re more involved with other people than the other two decans, and get honestly excited by new ideas and experimentation.

Science and logic are always important to any Aquarius, but decan 3 natives are willing to take even the wildest claims seriously if they think there’s a chance that there might be something to them.

