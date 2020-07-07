The 10 Best & Worst Personality Traits Of The Aries Zodiac Sign + Their Perfect Love Match

What you really need to know when getting caught up with a Ram, as written by an Aries.

No matter which of the zodiac signs you were born under, we all have our fair share of positive and negative personality traits.

And as much as it pains them not to stand out from the crowd, Aries, the first sign in astrology, is no different.

Born between the dates of March 21 to April 19 and represented by the symbol of the Ram, people with an Aries Sun sign have some of the very best (and very worst) traits anyone can possess.

Aries desperately want to be liked, so it can be especially difficult for them admit to the less than likable aspects of themselves.

It's not that Aries feel a need to be perfect; they just need to be the best. But while we all want to think we're flawless, that simply cannot be true of anyone.

We’re all human, and therefore, we all have our strengths and weaknesses. And frankly, we can't always be likable to everyone. But if we can take an honest look at the good and the bad in ourselves, we can at least rest assured we're doing our own best.

I’m an Aries myself, and I'll be the first to admit that my personal weakness is impulsivity, especially when it comes to candy. I become quite unlikeable when I go too many days without a fix. In an attempt to balance things out, I am also an avid flosser, as well as a yoga enthusiast.

It can be difficult to admit to our flaws, but it’s important to do for the sake of our relationships and our personal growth as individuals.

It’s important for everyone take inventory of the positive and negative aspects of our personalities from time to time. And this practice can be especially useful for Aries, whose greatest competition is always with ourselves.

Each of the zodiac signs is known for it's particular set of defining characteristics, and below is a list of the 10 best and worst Aries personality traits, according to astrology.

Positive Aries Personality Traits:

1. Determined

Aries are determined in everything they do. Whether it’s work, an exercise routine or kicking a bad habit, an Aries is always determined to do and to be better. An Aries is unlikely to give up on anything, no matter how long it takes.

Sure, they may struggle with personal vices from time to time, but Aries are always quick to correct their bad behavior.

2. Honest

Aries are always honest with you, even if it can be a bit brutal at times. They see no point in offering you sugar-coated nonsense instead of the plain truth. They see the world for what it is and generally refuse to report things any other way.

Sure, this tendency to share their opinions so honestly can get them into trouble; it's often emotionally draining for both parties involved. But at the very least, you'll always know exactly where you stand with an Aries.

3. Confident

Aries knows how to be sure of themselves without being arrogant. Just watch an Aries in competition if you want to understand what it means to be fierce.

Ever get tired of people who are sickeningly self-deprecating in hopes it will earn them compliments from you? You’re unlikely to have that problem with an Aries, as they tend to be too self-assured to lower themselves to that type of melodramatic manipulation.

Aries don’t necessarily need your approval, but they do appreciate it. And when they get it, they want to know it's because they earned it.

4. Happy

Aries tend to be happy and optimistic, even in tough situations. The confidence that radiates from an Aries is so consuming that they find it difficult to stay unhappy about anything for long.

Optimism and a general state of happiness tend to be the go-to attitude for people born under the Aries zodiac sign.

5. Intense

Aries feel Intensely and passionately. Whether they're currently focused on their career path, a new hobby or an important relationship, Aries are intensely passionate about the things that matter most to them in life.

This intensity makes them ideal candidates for a steady stream of promotions at work, and makes them exciting, enthusiastic partners in romantic relationships.

6. Courageous

Aries are brave in all aspects of life. When it comes to facing fears and taking on new challenges; Aries are extremely capable. They take on life’s challenges without wavering and enjoy finding new thrills.

Aries love to take on extreme sports and physical challenges, and they often enjoy watching horror movies.

Negative Aries Personality Traits:

7. Temperamental

Aries are easily angered by seemingly small things.“Hot headed” tends to be a bit of an understatement when it comes to their emotional style. They can go from calm, cool and collected to fuming mad within seconds.

Tread lightly around hot button issues when having casual conversations with an Aries.

8. Aggressive

Aries have an aggressive nature, but what else would you expect from the Sun sign ruled by Mars, the planet named after the Roman god of war? If you're not careful, the honest Aries nature can be paired with this tendency toward aggression in unfortunate ways.

Aries will tell you exactly how they feel without holding back or using filters. When arguing with an Aries, be ready to hear some brutal truths about yourself — and, if you’re sensitive, to most likely get your feeling hurt.

9. Impulsive

Aries are often impulsive eaters and spenders. Whether it’s a impulse shopping, binge eating, or saying something they're sure to regret later, Aries tend to be a bit rash at times.

10. Competitive

Aries can be overly competitive and they love talking trash about their rivals. Aries needs be first in everything (both socially and at work), which may get old fast.

This tends to make them a bit annoying in any competitive setting.

Who is most compatible with Aries?

Aries needs someone who is hardworking and decisive but allows them to be in control (for the most part). They do best with a partner who goes with the flow, is always on time and isn’t threatened by their success.

The perfect match for the Aries won’t be sensitive to criticism, as an Aries will be brutally honest about their flaws. And anyone even thinking of being in a relationship with an Aries needs to be at least generally OK with coming in second place when there's playful competition to be had.

For these reasons, the best love match for an Aries is a Gemini or another Aries.

Personally, I’ve been with a fellow Aries for nine and a half years, and I still think he’s my perfect match. We're meant to be, I guess (insert cheesy grin here).

A relationship between two Aries can become a bit complicated, as their competitive and hot-headed nature may lead them into unnecessary arguments. But their Aries determination and need to be the best they can be help them to enjoy the challenges of being with someone as strong and determined as they are.

Nicole Bradley-Bernard is a writer who needs coffee more than she needs anyone’s approval.