20 Best & Worst Traits Of The Sagittarius Zodiac Sign + Their Perfect Love Match

Fun and free-spirited, Sagittarius will us keep you on your toes!

I am a Sagittarius, so I know how it feels to be someone who has both the best and worst personality traits associated with the Sagittarius zodiac sign.

Sagittarians, born between November 22 and December 21 and represented by the symbol of the Archer, are known in astrology as the roamers of the zodiac signs.

We Sags are passionate about new things. We know how to shake things up for better or for worse, and we'll make sure anyone who's willing to listen knows that Sagittarians are never afraid of change.

Our knockout sense of humor and overall optimism sets us apart, and while we can be less than diplomatic at times, our friends and family mean the world to us.

Knowing your zodiac sign's strengths and weaknesses can help you both to be your best self and conquer your worst faults.

While Sagittarius doesn't really care what other's think, it can be helpful to know which parts of your zodiac sign's personality cause you to struggle or excel.

Below is a list of 20 Sagittarius personality traits and characteristics, broken down into the 10 best and 10 worst, to help you learn more about yourself or the Sag in your life, according to astrology.

10 positive Sagittarius traits to feel proud of:

1. Funny

Sagittarius has a great sense of humor. We’re a riot at social gatherings, guaranteed to keep our friends in stitches. Whether it's a well timed joke or a rehearsed routine, any time their inner comedian comes out is sure to be hilarious fun.

2. Optimistic

It's always glass half-full to a Sagittarius. Nothing keeps us down! We know that even on the darkest of days there's light, and we won't let the Debbie Downers of the world ruin our smile.

Believing the best is always on the way is one of our best qualities.

3. Nurturing

Sagittarius are generous of spirit. Our door is always open to those who need help. Advice, money, that cute top our friend is dying to try, no matter what is needed, we give what we can freely.

Sagittarians need to be careful not to over-extend ourselves, but we never shy away from being a helping hand.

4. Idealistic

Our idealistic nature always has us winning. A dreamer at heart, we use that optimism and passion to strive for perfection. Let our idealistic nature drive you to be your best without letting unrealistic expectations weigh you down.

5. Energetic

People born under the Sagittarius zodiac sign have an enthusiastic energy that lights up a room. We know how to rile ourselves up (in a good way!) and get excited about our plans. Constant change means there is always something for us to be animated about.

6. Curious

Sagittarius wants to know everything about everything. Constantly wondering, our thirst for knowledge motivates us to find answers to everyday mysteries big and small.

If you are a Sag, never lose your sense of curiosity, it will teach you amazing things about your life and the people in it.

7. Passionate

Our passion for life knows no limits. Is it hot in here? Oh wait, that's just a Sagittarius. In every sense of the word, we are passionate. We love love and our constantly evolving projects keep us consistently engaged with life.

8. Friendly

Sagittarians are always a making friends. Talking is our strong point, and relationships come easy to the outgoing Sagittarius. Our natural charm and way with words keep lovers swooning and friends laughing.

9. Family-oriented

Our heart is with our family. Nothing means more to us. We keep your loved ones close, drawing strength from their wisdom and care.

10. Travel-loving

Ever the explorer, our happiness stems from our travels. Moving around has never intimidated a Sagittarius. Change is exciting for us, and so are new places. We search for adventure in everyday life to keep monotony at bay and we're champs at taking advantage of frequent flier miles.

10 negative Sagittarius traits to be wary of (plus the life lessons Sags need to learn):

11. Impatient

We want what we want, and we want it now! Sagittarius impatience can get in the way of many things.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Try teaching yourself to wait. It may be hard, but sometimes the journey is better than the destination.

12. Blunt

We don't mince words.While not intentional, sometimes our honesty can be a little on the blunt side.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Try to curb this tendency by putting yourself in the other person's shoes. Remember that your intensity is not always perceived by others as being kind.

13. Overly accommodating

Sometimes we say 'yes' too often. And sometimes we can promise more than we can deliver.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Practice saying no every so often so you can devote all of that amazing Sagittarius energy to the task at hand.

14. Disorganized

Details can be boring, and boring doesn't hold our interest. Because of the constant change in our life, boring details can be easily lost in the shuffle.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Take some time to write things down, a lot of times the answer is in that boring fine print.

15. Flighty

Our constant changing can make us flighty and leave a bit to be desired from us in the commitment category.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Try redirecting some energy onto important tasks and relationships, and then go explore!

16. Stubborn

A stubborn streak runs deep with those of us born under the Sagittarius zodiac sign. This can prevent us from reaching our full potential in relationships.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Try keeping a level head. That's easier said than done for people as passionate as we are, but the effort will result in happier, healthier relationships.

17. Conflict avoidant

Sagittarians struggle with confrontation. We don't like going head-to-head with loved ones, so our conflict resolution skills may be a little rusty.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Think of occasional conflict as an opportunity to build solid connections that will keep you more comfortable in relationships over the long run.

18. Unfocused

Sagittarians need help remembering to keep our focus. It can be hard for us to stick to one task at a time when all we want to do is move around.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Treat each task as the most important and your work ethic will improve.

19. Picky

Flirty as we are, we can be picky to a fault, both in and out of our love life. This isn't always a bad thing, but it can limit us if we aren't careful.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Try to broaden your scope so you can experience all that life has to offer.

20. Overly serious

You might wonder why a Sagittarius is so serious, even when things are meant to be playful. Not everything is fun and games, and we're well aware of it.

Life lesson for Sagittarius to learn: Try taking time for the playful things in life, and put that optimistic nature to use finding the joy in things.

Remember, nobody is perfect! Keep your weaknesses in mind and use your incredible strengths to be the best Sagittarius you can be!

Which sign is the most compatible with Sagittarius?

Looking for love?

The ideal love match for Sagittarius is, unsurprisingly, another Sagittarius!

Neither of us know how to be jealous, and our mutual thirst for knowledge and experiences will foster growth and learning, plus some incredible vacations.

Our easy going nature makes arguments a breeze, although you both will have a stubborn streak that can lead to some difficult conversations. Use that optimism and passion to get through any rough patches and enjoy each other’s fire!

