The 4 Cardinal Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Explained

You need motivation? Hire a cardinal sign as your life coach.

In astrology, there are four cardinal signs in the zodiac. Each represents a different element, but each of these zodiac signs share one core personality trait: they're people who initiate big changes.

Who are the cardinal signs?

The four cardinal signs of the zodiac are:

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

At first glance, cardinal signs seem very different from one another on a surface level. Aries is a fire sign, Cancer is a water sign, Libra is an air sign, and Capricorn is an earth sign.

Despite their elemental differences, each cardinal sign is an initiator of change.

What does it mean to be a cardinal zodiac sign?

More than a self-starter, they possess unique leadership traits.

Cardinal signs love having a vision and creating plans with set goals that achieve those dreams.

They tend to influence other zodiac signs, even if their power is more understated than that of a more aggressive sign. This is especially true in the emotional sense.

They have their own leadership qualities, such as passionate fieriness and a competitive edge. They value order, and it manifests in different situations every time.

Since they’re frequently surrounded by others, they're insightful people with keen insight.

For example, Aries may be more traditionally masculine because of their athleticism. Cancer may be more traditionally feminine because their desires revolve around the home and homemaking. So, Aries might want a gold medal whereas Cancer might just want to host dinners.

Capricorn may be more old-fashioned in their ways because they place a high value on tradition. Libra is more of a peacemaker concerned with social justice. But they both value community.

Whether you're one of these four zodiac signs or not, there are a few things to know about cardinal signs in astrology, and what makes them so different.

1. Cardinal signs are known for their determination.

All of the cardinal signs make for highly-determined individuals. These are, after all, the initiators of the zodiac signs, and they start the action or come up with plans to achieve long-term goals.

Aries: Aries takes a direct approach. For example, Aries are impulsive and physically aggressive in manner. They can be found outdoors in friendly competitions.

Cancer: Cancer signs meet challenging situations by sentiment and sensing the energy in their environments. Cancer will often need to retreat into their inner self to feel their way through a situation.

Libra: Libra is a natural empath, resolving problems with emotional intelligence. They have a vision for how the world should be. They have a more sympathetic approach when achieving their goal of living in a just and fair utopia.

Capricorn: Capricorn might progress slow and steady, but they love their routines and get irritated if they’re not followed. They have strategic thinking that makes them believe everything should meet their standards.

2. They tend to be more emotionally intelligent.

They’re all surprisingly emotional, and some would even say moody. It’s just that they’re all prone to displaying different emotions, such as anger and sadness.

Aries: Aries, again, is aggressive and prone to displaying anger. Aries hate cheating in competitions and get mad at people who do it.

Cancer: Cancer is soft and it shows through their care for their homes, art, and their mother. Walk into their homes and you’ll see how decorative they are as people.

Libra: To achieve their goal of a just world, they also have to possess high intelligence. Libra uses it to hear all sides of a story.

Capricorn: Capricorn has a need for routines and traditions in their life. This makes them highly irritable when these traditions are disturbed.

3. They're surprisingly people-oriented.

After getting to know those with these zodiac signs, it becomes apparent that they’re people-oriented. Meaning, to accomplish their tasks, they have to be around people.

Aries: Because of Aries' love for challenges and sport, they enjoy being around people who can compete. People are seen as a way to have more self-improvement.

Cancer: Cancer is the homemaker of the zodiac, so they enjoy the idea of having a relationship, having children, and having friends over for dinners. They're the friends who take care of others all the time.

Libra: Libra is always finding themselves in social situations where they can impart their advice or give perspective on justice. It's part of their essence to serve people.

Capricorn: Capricorn loves their family, and that’s part of the reason they love traditions. They need to enlist family in helping pass down their beloved traditions.

4. But cardinal zodiac signs also tend to be more pessimistic than other signs.

Unfortunately, due to the fact these signs are always around people, they can become emotional sponges — some signs more than others. So, they start shaping their views negatively.

They remember past grievances and hold grudges. So, people under these signs need to learn to let it go.

Cardinal signs don’t mean to hold onto a grudge, they're just emotional people in tune with others and can’t believe they will do you harm.

5. Cardinal signs are the self-initiators of astrology.

These are the signs that initiate the most often, compared to other zodiac signs. They either jump straight into a new action, like Aries. Or, they come up with long-term plans, like Cancer and Capricorn, that they adhere to relentlessly.

They’ll take those plans and analyze them from all angles, like in the case of Libra. It's all to be able to accomplish their ambitions. Usually, it’s to involve their loved ones in their plan for a more fulfilling life as they see fit.

Cardinal signs make for some determined, caring leaders with great people skills. They just have to not get overwhelmed with life’s issues and allow them to become long-lasting grudges.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Camila Isopo Novi is a fiction writer and journalist.