Cancer Zodiac Sign Personality Traits, Characteristics And Compatibility Explained

Cancers have the biggest heart.

If there's one zodiac sign everyone know they can count on to be there in times of need, it's Cancer.

Born between the dates of June 21 to July 22, people born under the Cancer zodiac sign are the most nurturing folks you'll ever meet.

According to astrology, Cancers are caring and sensitive, but don't let that fool you into thinking you can walk all over them. Their intense emotional strength is what empowers them to be so supportive of others. A Cancer will always have your back.

Cancer is a Water sign, meaning they are emotionally intelligent and aware of other peoples feelings. Water signs have lots of positive personality traits. For one, Cancers are cool-headed. In any situation, she can keep her composure. A lot of other people see this and have great respect for her. Even though they hate fighting they will stand up for a friend or family member in a heartbeat. Ruled by Moon, Cancer can be moody and value their home life above all else.

Cancer zodiac sign details:

Placement in the Zodiac: Fourth

Symbol: The Crab

Element: Water (Passive)

Modality: Cardinal

Ruling Planet: The Moon

Color: Violet

Day: Monday

Birthstone: Ruby

Alternate Birthstones: Emerald, Sardonyx, Ruby, Pearl and Moonstone

Flower: White roses

Sister Sign: Capricorn

Cancer personality traits

Strengths (positive personality traits): Nurturing, Hardworking

Weaknesses (negative personality traits): Overly sensitive, moody

Cancers are most well-known for being tender-hearted. This positive trait is unfortunately often misunderstood by people born under the rest of the zodiac signs. Their tender heartedness means that they will be understanding and sympathetic towards most everyone, making them the most understanding friends. A Cancer will go to great lengths to make sure their family and friends are taken care of.

On the downside, Cancer's moodiness can take random turns. They may be an upbeat entertainer one moment and withdrawn the next. Their ever-changing emotions makes Cancers some of the most interesting people to know. Still, sometimes their loved ones feel they're walking on eggshells due to the unpredictability of their mood swings.

Cancers awareness of their own emotions and knowledge of how easily they can be hurt make them likely to be considerate of others.They express their concerns in a motherly way.

Cancer symbol

Cancer means crab in Latin, so this water sign is represented by the crustacean whose fresh and salt water home is the perfect metaphor for their deep and ever-changing emotions.

The Cancer symbol, also know as a glyph, is meant to look like a sideways number 69, representing either and the crab and it's claws or a woman's breast (because of Cancer's mothering nature).

Photo: Wikipedia

Cancer zodiac love compatibility

Most compatible zodiac signs (best love matches): Pisces, Scorpio, Virgo, and Taurus

Least compatible zodiac signs (best love matches): Aries and Libra

Some zodiac signs may find Cancer to be too sensitive or even emotionally immature because of how easily they can be upset, but there's at least one sign that completely understands their ways. The best love match for a Cancer is fellow water sign Pisces. These two see a kindred spirit in one another and tend to get along quickly.

Cancer gives Pisces some much needed structure, while Pisces offers Cancer necessary emotional support. These signs understand how important a kind word can be, as well the extent to which thoughtless actions can affect others.

Although these two seem like a match made in heaven, they do have their problems. When life gets hard, these two may not have what it takes to stand strong and face their issues. When life seems to be getting the better of them, they both have a tendency to become in depression and prefer to avoid, rathen than confront, harsh realities.

Best careers for the Cancer zodiac sign

Any career that lets Cancer work hard is ideal for them, especially if it also allows them to focus on their home life.

Cancers are naturally family-oriented. They frequently make great nutritionists and realtors, but they excel in any position that allows them to use their people skills to improve the lives of others.

Their management, organization, and listening skills also make them excellent caterers and domestic agency owners.

Cancer eminent personalities, famous figures and celebrities

Chris Pratt: June 21, 1979

Solange Knowles: June 24, 1986

Ariana Grande: June 26, 1993

Khloe Kardashian: June 27, 1984

Elon Musk: June 28, 1971

Fantasia Barrino: June 30, 1984

Tom Cruise: July 3, 1962

Post Malone: July 4, 1995

Kevin Hart: July 6, 1979

Kevin Bacon: July 8, 1958

Tom Hanks: July 9, 1956

Sofia Vergara: July 10, 1972

Will Ferrell: July 16, 1967

Selena Gomez: July 22, 1992

