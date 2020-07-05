Pisces Zodiac Sign Personality Traits, Characteristics And Compatibility Explained

Their emotions know no bounds.

As the last sign of the zodiac signs, Pisces are known for being the wisest, most unique Sun signs in astrology.

And just when you think you know everything about people born the Pisces zodiac sign — those whose birthdays fall between the dates of February 19 to March 20 — these slippery fishes are sure to jump up a notch and surprise you.

Since Pisces trails behind all other zodiac signs, it picks up the energies of all of those that precede it.

With the fish as its symbol, Pisces is unsurprisingly a water sign. Water signs tend to be emotional and intuitive. Much like the depths of the ocean, they can often be quite moody and mysterious.

Neptune is Pisces' ruling planet, adding to the air of mystery Pisces people often give off. Neptune governs dreams and illusions, making Pisces a deep thinker.

Pisces are idealists. You can expect them to be the first to offer a helping hand. However, because they’re so emotional, they’re sometimes hard to be around, especially when you’re in the mood to have fun and take things easy.

Read on for an overview of Pisces facts, including their symbol, common traits, love compatibility, best career options, and a list of famous Pisces personalities.

Astrological Facts About the Pisces Zodiac Sign

Placement in the Zodiac: Twelfth

Symbol: The Fish

Element: Water (Passive)

Modality: Mutable

Ruling Planet: Neptune

Colors: Mauve, Sea Green

Day: Thursday

Birthstone: Aquamarine

Alternate Birthstones: Amethyst, Bloodstone, Jade, Rock Crystal, and Sapphire

Flower: Water Lily

Sister Sign: Virgo

Pisces Personality Traits

Strengths (positive traits): Wise, imaginative, and compassionate.

Weaknesses (negative traits): Gullible, unrealistic, and self-pitying.

Because Pisces are so in tune with their emotions, they’re super romantic. Pisces people plan the best dates and really know how to sweep you off your feet! That and their wisdom makes Pisces a great friend. They live for being there for those who need them, and are great at offering comforting words and a helping hand.

Their intuitiveness combined with having Neptune as a ruling planet makes most Pisces rather introverted. They crave alone time which they often spend napping or listening to music and decoding all of the lyrics.

That being said, Pisces also has a few negative traits to watch out for (don’t we all?). For one, Pisces people aren’t too keen on being stuck in the reality of things. They’re big dreamers, which sometimes makes them out of touch with what’s really going on around them.

Because Pisces love being there for others, they expect others to be the same way. This leads them to be gullible and susceptible to being played or scammed. They’re also prone to playing the martyr and often fall victim to self-pity.

While they don’t like being criticized, they’re tolerant and forgiving, so whenever you need to bring a Pisces back to reality they’ll always forgive you.

Pisces Zodiac Symbol

The Pisces symbol is two fish swimming in opposite directions, which illustrates the connection Pisces has with reality and fantasy.



Photo: Wikipedia

Pisces people are grounded in the sense that they’re great at picking up on the way other people feel, yet at the same time often find themselves thinking in more abstract, unrealistic terms.

Pisces Love Compatibility

Most compatible zodiac signs (best love matches): Taurus and Virgo

Least compatible zodiac signs (best love matches): Gemini and Sagittarius

Pisces people are very in tune with their emotions, making them great romantic partners. They need someone who can be on their level emotionally, but also keep them grounded. For that reason, Pisces and Taurus compatibility is the most promising for a relationship.

Taureans are extremely sensual and can connect with Pisces people on a deep emotional level. Like Pisces, Taurus loves romance, music, and really anything that can get the sense going. Taureans are also incredibly patient and can keep a Pisces in check when they go off into their own little world.

However, the Pisces sign is mutable, which means it’s open to change — something Taurus can’t stand. But because both signs are able to form a deep emotional bond, they can easily work together to move past this.

Best Careers for the Pisces Zodiac Sign

Pisces’s strongest trait is the ability to connect with others’ emotions. That combined with their love of music makes success in the music industry highly likely.

Their intuitiveness, lack of judgment, and willingness to help also makes them great therapists and teachers.

Pisces people don’t take criticism well, so they often find it hard to be subordinate. They work best in environments where they are their own boss and free to explore their fantasies.

Pisces eminent personalities, famous figures and celebrities:

Rihanna: February 20

Kurt Cobain: February 20

Drew Barrymore: February 22

Steve Jobs: February 24

Elizabeth Taylor: February 27

Justin Bieber: March 1

Jessica Biel: March 3

Eva Mendes: March 5

Shaquille O'Neal: March 6

Boris Kodjoe: March 8

Carrie Underwood: March 10

Anthony Davis: March 11

Albert Einstein: March 14

Simone Biles: March 14

Eva Longoria: March 15

Adam Levine: March 18

Bruce Willis: March 19

Spike Lee: March 20

