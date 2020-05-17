10 Best (And 10 Worst) Traits Of The Virgo Zodiac Sign + Their Perfect Love Compatibility Match

The very best (and absolute worst) of Virgo, according to astrology.

The Virgo.

The sixth of the zodiac signs and an Earth sign, men and women whose birthdays fall under the Virgo star sign are creatures with complex personality traits and characteristics, known for a nature that desires to love and be loved.

Born between the dates of August 23 - September 22, Virgos are known for their nurturing traits and rule-abiding behavior.

Virgos are often thought of in relation to their symbol — The Virgin — and they are seen as the purest of the zodiac signs.

This ideal that the rest of the world has for them sometimes puts added pressure on how they feel they should view themselves. Their goal is to be perfect in everything that they do, and they get frustrated when they see that that is not possible.

They are supportive of the people in their lives and are often the first ones to give even people they don’t know the benefit of the doubt.

Virgos also have one of the best memories of all zodiac signs.

Virgo dates: August 23 - September 22

August 23 - September 22 Element: Earth

Earth Symbol: The virgin

The virgin Eminent Virgo personalities: Michael Jackson, Stephen King, Cameron Diaz, Paul Walker, Mother Theresa, Warren Buffet, Tim Burton and Leo Tolstoy.

Michael Jackson, Stephen King, Cameron Diaz, Paul Walker, Mother Theresa, Warren Buffet, Tim Burton and Leo Tolstoy. Love Compatibility: The zodiac signs that are most compatible with Virgo in the context of loving relationships are Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, and Capricorn.

Virgos have many positive personality traits, but sometimes a tendency to take things too far can cause these characteristics to turn negative.

Some negative Virgo tendencies include the need to over-analyze situations and hold an extremely critical eye on themselves along with everyone else in their life.

Their critical eye is the reason behind their easy frustration and sometimes very short temper.

Virgos are unique in their own essence, and they will never do anything halfway. Their modesty and humility is what draws people to them, ultimately uncovering the beauty that is the Virgo.

With that being said, once you learn the ways of a Virgo, you learn to love a Virgo exactly how they want to be loved. Just as long as the Virgo is never underestimated.

And now for a list of the 10 best — and 10 worst — personality traits of people born with Virgo horoscopes.

The 10 Best Virgo Personality Traits

1. Critical thinking

A Virgo will go through all possible elements of thinking before making a decision.

They do not like to mess up, which is why they will look at all sides before giving a solution to a problem.

2. Hardworking

A Virgo knows that good things come to those who earn it, which is why they will work their tails off to get everything they want.

They will often have sleepless nights in order to get all of their work done in a timely manner. Their hard work doesn’t go unnoticed, and many admire the dedication a Virgo possesses.

3. Artistic

A Virgo’s creativity is always flowing. They use art as an escape to their problems. They liked to express themselves through music, dance, acting, and even drawing.

If you are ever unsure of how a Virgo feels, just look at their artwork.

4. Observant

A Virgo has an amazing memory. They can remember and bring up things that happened from early childhood that most people would not remember.

They are constantly bringing up old memories that made them feel good, as a result making others smile.

5. Faithful

If you have a place in a Virgo’s life romantically, they will show you that they are one of the most faithful signs there are.

They will never let you down and only have eyes for one romantically. You can say jump and they will say how high without a doubt.

Their love is endless and they will always remain faithful.

6. Kind

Virgos are one of the sweetest signs there are. They are filled with love and affection for ever. Their hearts remain kind and humble, as they are always trying to help anyone and everyone in their life.

7. Patient

Virgos are highly favored for the patience they have with others. They are constantly trying to find the good in people and will often give those in their life the benefit of the doubt.

While there is usually a limit to how long they are willing to wait, the time is usually lengthy, and gives people around them enough time to fix up their act if need be.

8. Responsible

If you give a Virgo instructions, they will most likely follow the instructions to a T without a doubt.

They enjoy being left in charge of situations, and do not want to let anyone down. They just want the person who gave them the instructions to be proud of them.

9. Reliable

Most Virgos strive to be reliable. They want everyone to know that they are always there to help them no matter what.

A Virgo will be the first to answer your call and the last to leave a situation when you are in need.

10. Modest

Virgos are very modest. They often are naturally humble. They enjoy that people see them as down to earth beings.

They are always putting others before themselves. They are proud of their accomplishments but never overly cocky.

The 10 Worst Virgo Personality Traits

(Because not everything about a Virgo is peachy ...)

1. Observant

While their memory can serve as an excellent tool for them, it also is the reason for their anxiety.

Sadly, they may think of an incident that happened to them years ago and cringe at the fact that they let it happen. They will worry so much that their worrying gets the best of them in many situations.

2. Critical

They may be good at critical thinking, but they are also known for how critically they view others.

Without even really taking into consideration how judgmental they are, sometimes they feel like people aren’t trying hard enough or as hard as they are.

3. Stubborn

Once a Virgo has a vision of what they want, no one can tell them otherwise.

Even if someone has an idea to guide a Virgo in a better direction, the Virgo will most likely shut down and not listen to them. Virgos are very defiant.

4. Uptight

Sometimes Virgos need to learn how to chill. They work and worry themselves very easily and are the Queen of not letting go.

With the proper friends, it is easier for a Virgo to learn to loosen up.

5. Overly solicitous

Virgos are people pleasers. They want to make sure everyone around them is always happy.

This leads them to push themselves to the back of their mind. They can forget to take of themselves and their need to please everyone becomes very unhealthy.

6. Easily frustrated

Being perfectionists, Virgos are really hard on themselves. They do not want to be anything less than the ideal image they have for themselves in their heads.

They will literally trash a whole project if they feel that it wasn't perfect in the first place.

7. Ruminative

Virgos love to overthink. They will constantly think about things that they did wrong in the past and let it bother them until no ends. They even drive their friends crazy with the amount they overthink.

The only thing that calms it down is going to sleep; but even that doesn’t last too long.

8. Overly self-reliant

Virgos enjoy doing things on their own, even if they really need the help. They would rather try every way they know before asking for help.

This is because they are very self-reliant, and they don’t like to bother people.

9. Easily annoyed

It is never on purpose, but they just can't help it, especially if they're in the zone and someone comes and disturbs their peace.

When that happens, they will retaliate with slight anger.

10. Picky

Virgos like to be precise in their decisions and have an ideal in almost every aspect — whether it be men, food, or even types of TV shows they'll watch.

Their pickiness stops them from going with the flow of life.

