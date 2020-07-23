Characteristics Of A Leo Zodiac Sign & Leo Personality Traits In Astrology

It's your birthday, Leo! Crown on fleek.

Have you ever wondered what the characteristics of a Leo are like? Or, maybe you are a Leo and want to know a little more about yourself and astrology?

If your birthday falls somewhere between July 23 and August 22, start practicing your royal wave because it's now Leo season!

What does it mean to be a Leo sign?

Leo traits are notably their pride and courageous personality. Although Leo's royal nature may sometimes appear to others as having a little bit of a superiority complex, it doesn't even matter to them. They're going to own it anyway!

Leo is a fire sign, which is perfect since they shine bright no matter where they are or what they're doing. Their presence is impossible to ignore as their fiery energy lights up every room they walk into.

However, Leo's passionate energy doesn't come without its cons. Leos aren't the best team players and can forget that every person is a valuable member of the team. This often leads to upstaging others and not allowing anyone else to have their chance in the spotlight.

But this energy is so magnetic, it also leaves anyone who comes in contact with the Leo feeling empowered and stimulated.

What about the details of the Leo horoscope?

Because each zodiac sign is different, there are certain aspects that are unique to Leo's horoscope:

Element: Fire

Ruling planet: Sun

Colors: Gold, orange, red, yellow

Day: Sunday

Strengths: Pride, passion

Weaknesses: Arrogant, self-centered

Birthstone: Peridot

But what about the Leo personality traits?

Like the true royalty of the zodiac that they are, Leos are driven by their desire to be admired and loved by all. They feel most at home in the limelight and like others to remember them by their helpfulness and kindness.

Leos are extremely opinionated. Once they've made a decision about something, it is very tough to make them change their views. They also value loyalty, and, in return, they expect loyalty from the people around them. This also makes them trustworthy. A Leo will always have your back and you will never doubt their trust.

If you seek guidance from the Leo, be prepared to get exactly what you asked for. They're one of the most straightforward zodiac signs and won't hold back on saying it like it is. Their words of wisdom may seem harsh, but if honesty is what you're looking for, Leo is the ultimate sign to go to.

What does the Leo symbol mean in astrology?

The Leo symbol is perhaps one of the most well-known in all of the zodiac. The Leo symbol is the lion, and it's not difficult to see why. Leos are the kings and queens of the jungle. Just like the lion, Leos are powerful, dominating, and dignified.

The Leo sign is often referred to as the ruler of the zodiac. A Leo rules the roost — always. Whether it's for work or play, you can expect that the Leo will be the one in charge.

What does the Leo love compatibility look like?

Since the Leo is a fire sign, they will look for someone who craves the same fiery passion that they do in a relationship. Leos want to be loved, appreciated, and treated like the royalty that they are — and they'll never settle for anything less with a partner. Leos also need someone who will radiate the same warmth that they do. After all, they are a sun sign.

Therefore, a Sagittarius is the best possible astrological match for the Leo when it comes to love. A Sagittarius has the same confidence and fire a Leo is looking for in a potential mate.

Upon meeting, these two signs will spark an immediate, intense mutual attraction. Since both signs are very open and extroverted by nature and will waste no time in letting their relationship be known and paraded in front of everyone they know. This couple won't be shy about letting others know their significant other is taken.

Unfortunately, this isn't a completely perfect match. Leos can get jealous and possessive, and this could clash with the Sagittarius' need for freedom. Finding a balance between these two issues is the biggest obstacle in this relationship.

Arguments between two such fiery signs can get dramatic. However, Leo's big heart and Sagittarius's open-minded personality are often enough to keep the spark strong.

What is the best career for the Leo zodiac sign?

A Leo is ambitious and needs to know that their voice will be heard and respected. Leos are extroverted and would prefer to work with others and not by themselves. However, they thrive the most in leadership roles.

Leos can get bored easily, so they need a job that will always keep them on their feet and work with their creative minds. When you mix this in with Leo's excellent social skills and love for being the center of attention, careers like acting, designing, dancing, and any other artistic field is perfect for them.

While the performing arts are a terrific choice for any Leo, they are such bright stars that there are many places where they can shine. Being the CEO, leader, or owner of a company fits just right with Leo's desire to be at the top.

Leos were born to lead and direct others. All of these qualities make Leos the best candidates for high positions.

Who are famous Leo celebrities and notable people?

Just like other zodiac signs, there are public figures and celebrities who are Leos and, as such, share their personalities. These people include:

Former U.S. President Barack Obama (August 4)

Actress Mila Kunis (August 14)

Author J.K. Rowling (July 31)

Socialite Kylie Jenner (August 10)

Actor Woody Harrelson (July 23)

Singer Shawn Mendes (August 8)

Actress Sandra Bullock (July 26)

Singer Mick Jagger (July 26)

Actress Charlize Theron (August 7)

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle (August 4)

Actress Lisa Kudrow (July 30)

Philanthropist Melinda Gates (August 15)

Actor Philip Seymour Hoffman (July 23)

Actor Ben Affleck (August 15)

Tennis player Roger Federer (August 8)

Singer/Actress Jennifer Lopez (July 24)

Comedian Maya Rudolph (July 27)

Actor Jason Momoa (August 1)

Director/Producer M. Night Shyamalan (August 6)

Actor Daniel Radcliffe (July 23)

Actor Matt LeBlanc (July 25)

Actor Arnold Schwarzenegger (July 30)

