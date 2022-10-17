Gemini Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Geminis & Their Personalities

There are only 12 zodiac signs, but everyone has their own unique personality.

Astrology is more complex and nuanced than many people realize. A full natal chart is essential when you want to know all the details about your hidden traits, talents, and shortcomings — there’s a lot more to you than just your Sun sign.

In fact, there are three types of each zodiac sign called decans that help explain small personality differences in those with the same Sun Sign.

Gemini decans

The Gemini zodiac sign is an air sign ruled by Mercury.

While traditional Gemini dates are May 21 to June 20, those dates are split into three 10-day periods to form the three different types of Geminis, or Gemini decans, influenced by the two other air signs Libra and Aquarius.

Air signs are the intellectuals of the zodiac. They’re well-spoken, intelligent, and curious about technology and new ideas.

Gemini is the social butterfly, Libra is peaceful and diplomatic, and Aquarius tends to be eccentric and humanitarian.

In general, it’s hard for air signs to focus on one person for very long, but in a group setting, they make excellent communicators and negotiators.

Gemini decan 1 (May 21 – May 31)

Decan 1 Gemini, your classic Gemini, is always on a mission. They tend to seek out challenges and will readily set themselves against anything they see as “evil.” They see themselves as highly intelligent heroes and would love it if others could see that, too.

Not that they never let their guard down — when they finally relax, they can be very funny and charming, even if they do come off as overdramatic and a bit too talkative.

Gemini decan 2 (June 1 – June 11)

Whether they deserve it or not, Decan 2 Gemini, also influenced by Libra and Venus, attracts all kinds of admirers and envious glares. They just have that “celebrity” aura about them.

They can make enemies without even doing anything, simply because others are jealous of how popular they are.

But chances are they’re at least partially responsible for their problems with other people since they have no qualms about using this talent to their own advantage and will go to great lengths to protect their reputation and hide any shortcomings that might make them seem more human.

Gemini decan 3 (June 12 – June 20)

This type of Gemini, with additional influence from Aquarius and Uranus, appreciates power itself. They recognize their own power, study that of others, and will happily play one power against another to further their own aspirations.

Unlike others of this sign, Gemini decan 3 isn’t too susceptible to the opinions of those around them. Once they pick a side on an issue, they’re more likely to persuade others to agree with them rather than change their mind (or even appear to) to suit the group perspective.

Trudi Mentior grew up in Great Falls, Montana, where she spent her formative years wondering just what might be beyond those vast plains, on the other side of those distant mountains. She now lives in Vancouver, Washington, with her husband, three cats, and a loudmouthed hyacinth macaw (who loves to scare the cats).