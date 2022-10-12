Leo Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Leos & Their Personalities

While there are officially only 12 zodiac signs in astrology, there are many more factors that go into building your personality.

For example, though the Leo zodiac sign dates are July 23 to August 22, not every Leo you meet is going to be exactly the same.

While some reason for this is due to different natal chart placements and planetary influences, another reason why is because, according to astrology, there are actually three types of Leos.

Leo decans

The Leo zodiac sign is a fire sign ruled by the Sun.

While traditional Leo dates are July 23 to August 22, those dates are split into three 10-day periods to form the three different types of Leos, or Leo decans, influenced by the two other fire signs Aries and Sagittarius.

In general, fire signs are active, honest, creative, and impulsive. They look forward and outward, and don’t connect easily on the emotional level.

Aries is the independent loner, Leo the big-hearted performer, and Sagittarius the curious explorer.

Leo decan 1 (July 23 – August 2)

All Leos love the spotlight, but Decan 1 Leo craves the real power that comes with being the star attraction. They’re not satisfied with being the star of the show; they want to be the director, as well.

While Leos aren’t hurtful in general, those in this decan are not averse to using other people to further their own goals. They’re opportunists and are always looking for a chance to get ahead, even by a little bit.

Leo decan 2 (August 3 – August 12)

Here is the grand performer that comes to mind when we think about Leo. Decan 2 lions, with an additional influence from Sagittarius and Jupiter, are dramatic, boisterous, friendly, and happiest when surrounded by admirers.

It’s easy to have a good time with the second decan Leo since they really want everyone to enjoy themselves and think well of them. They enjoy a good debate, and their ability to project their voice ensures that everyone hears their side of things.

Leo decan 3 (August 13 – August 22)

“Opening night” excitement has settled down, and decan 3 Leo, with Aries and Mars as secondary rulers, doesn’t feel like they have to prove anything anymore; they can relax in the knowledge (or at least their own assumptions) that they are truly the most important person around.

They carry themselves regally, and appreciate loyalty from friends and underlings.

In fact, if you have a problem with them, tell them to their face instead of complaining behind their back. Betraying a Leo 3 will earn you an enemy for life.

