The 10 Best And Worst Personality Traits Of Aquarius + Their Perfect Love Match

The very best (and absolute worst) traits of the Aquarius zodiac sign.

There are probably aspects of your Sun sign you love and feel proud, and others you sort of wish you didn't have to be associated with just because of your date of birth.

All zodiac signs in astrology possess a mix of positive and negative personality traits, and getting more in touch with the best and worst sides of yours can help you go a long way in terms of personal growth and development.

Personally, I love being an Aquarius, but I also know my zodiac sign comes with characteristics that can be hard to deal with.

People born under the Aquarius zodiac sign — between the dates of January 20 to February 18 — share several personality traits with their fellow air signs, Libra and Gemini.

Represented by the symbol of the water-bearer, Aquarians tend to be deep thinkers who love getting into the thick of problems and figuring things out. They are able to handle abstract problems like a pro because they tend to be outside-of-the-box thinkers.

Aquarius doesn't think in the same way as most other star signs. This individuality and uniqueness is what often makes them seem weird or unusual to others. If you're not an Aquarius or another air sign, you will probably never really know what's going on inside the mind of an Aquarius.

Like the element of air itself, Aquarius tends to be hard to pin down. Even when you think you've got them all figured out, they do or say something that proves you don't know truly them at all.

But even though it can be hard to understand what makes an Aquarius tick, it's unlikely you'll ever doubt that their main goal in life is to make a difference and bring good to the world. While their hot and cold attitude may drive you crazy, there's something about having an Aquarius in your life that makes everything seem better.

Aquarius is ruled by the planet Uranus. Under Uranus, Aquarius gets their penchant for rebellion, as well as their urge to constantly explore new things. The position of this planet also makes it easier to understand why Aquarius is so drawn to being an independent, forward-thinking person; Uranus is the planet of originality and freedom, after all.

And as for this sign's modality (aka quality), Aquarius is a fixed sign, along with Taurus, Leo, and Scorpio.

A zodiac sign's modality determines their "modus operandi," or the way they typically operate. Fixed signs are more likely to be introspective rather than outgoing, and also tend to be more stubborn and rooted in their beliefs than signs with a cardinal or mutable modality are.

Who is most compatible with Aquarius?

When it comes to love, Libra Is the zodiac sign that's most likely to be compatible with Aquarius.

As air signs, Libra and Aquarius tend to think alike and have similar paths and goals in life. For an Aquarius, makes this a match made in heaven.

Both signs appreciate having an active social life and love being around people, especially if it means getting to meet someone new and interesting. Libra likes that Aquarius is a creative soul, while Aquarius is grateful that a Libra understands what’s going on in that unconventional brain of theirs.

Libra and Aquarius are smart, probing signs who know that relationships are all about communication, affection, and putting yourself in the other person’s shoes.

While both tend to make decisions based on their emotions and what they feel in their gut, neither are overbearing or irresponsible with their emotions. To some outsiders, this relationship may seem more like a serious partnership, but Aquarius and Libra know just how deep their love runs for each other.

Now, I don't know about you, but learning about the ins and outs my zodiac sign, for better and for worse, has helped me learn more about how being born a water-bearer affects who I am at the core.

Read on to learn more about the 10 best and worst Aquarius personality traits, according to astrology.

1. Positive

One of the best qualities of Aquarius is that they are always willing to see the best in you. They are the type of person to give you the benefit of the doubt in almost every situation because they truly believe you have the right answers inside of yourself, even if that means having dig deep to find them.

Aquarius also believes in second chances, as long as you show them that you deserve one. They can smell dishonesty and manipulation from a mile away, though, so don’t ever take advantage of their kindness. If you do, they’ll make sure you regret it.

2. Mysterious

The fact that Aquarius is a mystery might sound intriguing to some people, but in reality, it’ll probably just mess with your head. Do they really like you, or are they just being nice? Are you still friends after that big fight, or do they now hate your guts?

You could ask all kinds of questions like these after an encounter with an Aquarius, but I guarantee you won’t get many answers. Aquarius aloofness makes it hard to tell if they're into you or if they want you to leave them alone. They probably seem both happy to see you and indifferent to your presence at the same time.

It's pretty much impossible to know what an Aquarius thinks about any person or situation of any kind. Confusing, right?

3. Courageous

An Aquarius isn’t afraid to stand up for themselves. Aquarius is a lot of things, but one thing they definitely are not is a rug for others to walk on. Whether they're fighting for a cause they believe in or defending themselves in an argument, Aquarius is strong and never afraid to stand up for what they believe is right.

Sure, an Aquarius will might get nervous during a confrontation, like most people do, but all of their jitters go away when the topic centers around something they're passionate about. Give them a reason to fight and they’ll show you that they never back down.

4. Extreme

Aquarius is an all-or-nothing type of thinker. For this air sign, it's less about being ride-or-die and more about being somewhat of an extremist.

While it’s true that Aquarius never does anything halfway, they also tend to do and say things in order to prove a point. They're known for being quite rebellious, which often gets them into more trouble than they were expecting.

5. Intelligent

An Aquarius has big brains and knows how to use them. Aquarius loves learning and is always searching for new and interesting factoids to quench their thirst for knowledge. They also love teaching others, because it’s their way of bonding.

But while they're always keeping an eye out for interesting classes online or at the local community college, Aquarius isn’t only book-smart. And although it might sounds cheesy, they love having those late-night, deep conversations that last for hours you can only have with someone you’re really close with.

6. Independent

An Aquarius can never be tied down. While it’s true Aquarius has a lot of close friends and loves meeting new people, you’ll have a hard time tying one down for good. They love their independence and need freedom to be happy. Aquarius is a lone wolf who will always choose loving themselves over loving anyone else.

It’s not a secret that Aquarius tends to be a bit detached. But while it may seem like they're being cold and don't want you around, that's only because they enjoy being on their own.

7. Creative

Aquarius sees the world differently. They can definitely be labeled right-brained individuals, considering how often they think outside of the box. Their creative side isn't only apparent in their work, but also in the way they think. You won’t see Aquarius looking at things in a linear, logical fashion, but you will see them turning problems upside down in order to solve them.

Their genius in this way is inspiring. Aquarius wants to be known as the person who brings innovation and imagination to everything they do in life, and it's more likely than not that they will be.

8. Temperamental (when provoked)

On the surface, Aquarius doesn’t seem like the type of person to lose their cool over nothing, and it's true that they aren't the type of person to do that. They don't sweat the small stuff and tend to shrug off most encounters with people who try to make them mad.

That said, if you keep poking the bear (or water-bearer, that is), they will lash out, and it won’t be pretty. When Aquarius is provoked, their mostly-secret fiery temper will come out.

What makes it worse is that Aquarius tends to bottle up anger until it’s too late — for you and for themselves.

9. Reliable

You can always lean on an Aquarius. Above everything else, Aquarius is an amazing friend to have. Not only will they be there in a flash the moment you tell them you need a shoulder to cry on or a hand to hold, but they’ll stick by you through thick and thin if they love you.

Aquarius is an awesome listener, too. Whenever you have a problem or just want someone you can talk to, they're always there to lend an ear. And if you need some help finding your direction in life, Aquarius should be your go-to person. They're great at giving solid advice.

10. Agonizing

The thoughtfulness of an Aquarius can get them into trouble. Aquarius is by no means an impulsive person. They tend to be thoughtful in everything they do. This is great, of course, but it can also lead them to get stuck in a rut of overthinking.

And when Aquarius overthinks things, they often lose out. When the time comes to move forward to gain something they know they've wanted for a long, long time, they can't help but pause to weigh the pros and cons — again — before finally making their move. While this is a good quality in some situations, in others, it means waiting so long the opportunity disappears forever.

Aquarius is also no stranger to buyer’s remorse. They need to learn how to find that happy middle-ground, which we all know is oh-so hard for them to do.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Emily Ratay is a full-time writer living in Pittsburgh who is passionate about the environment and feminism, and knows that anything is possible in the right pair of shoes.