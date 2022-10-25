People With The Most Genius Personality Type Share 11 Specific Traits

Most people have heard of the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI).

The MBTI is a personality test designed to measure how you make decisions and perceive the world. Every single person falls into one of these 16 personality types, and all of them are measured on the number of specific personality traits that people have.

Every Myers-Briggs type has its own unique “role” they tend to play. Some are known for being outgoing party animals, others for being quiet nurturers.

But those with the INTP personality type are considered to be the intellectuals in a group of people. And truthfully, we all know someone who fits this role.

INTP Meaning

INTP stands for Introversion (I), iNtuition (N), Thinking (T), Perception (P). These are four traits that make them a blend of intellectual and surprisingly socially adept people.

People who fall into the INTP type are quiet introverts who are intellectual, analytical, and logical. However, they hate feeling restricted by structure and prefer to step outside of the status quo of thinking.

INTPs prefer to see the bigger picture in every aspect of life, rather than being distracted by tiny, minute details. Though they may be logical thinkers, their actions often don't align with authority's expectations; meaning, they would rather march to the beat of their own drum, so to speak.

Also referred to as the Logician, INTPs often get caught up in their own thoughts, making them seem emotionally stunted, standoffish, and aloof.

Positive & Negative INTP Personality Traits

1. Intelligent

INTPs are basically built for academia. They love to study, are good at studying, and probably got at least one free ride into the college of their choice.

INTPs are known for good work ethic and for having a natural knack for standardized tests. They are all about facts, reading, logic, and being academically successful.

2. Apathetic

A major thorn in INTP’s side is their emotions. It may take a while for people with this personality type to master their emotions and, as a result, they often struggle with things like handling stress, relating to others, or figuring out what others want of them.

3. Aloof

Aloof is one word that tends to describe INTPs; however, they sometimes are so aloof that they don’t realize they’re being rude to others.

INTPs will tell you that they are only criticizing what a person is talking about, not the person themselves. But that doesn’t stop the sting for most people.

4. Creative

Though INTPs are typically not creative in the sense that they enjoy writing, drawing, or other activities that require creative expression, their thinking is what sets them apart from other personality types.

By seeing the bigger picture at hand, they are better able to solve problems, making their thought process quite unique.

5. Introverted

An INTP's idea of a good day is a book, a puzzle, and a cup of tea. They are introverts and love to work their brains. Giving INTPs books and puzzles is a great way to help them unwind.

6. Quiet

It can be very hard to get an INTP to open up, as they are the epitome of “still waters run deep.” And to a point, they may even put up walls to keep others out.

As a result, they may end up feeling lonely because they make it hard for others to connect with them.

7. Helpful

Despite their logical thinking, INTPs tend to put everyone around them first. They may end up martyring themselves for others, or just so that they can feel loved and included.

INTPs may need to be reminded to sleep and eat if people decide to spread them too thin.

8. Self-doubting

Anyone who has met an INTP will tell them they’re brilliant. But surprisingly, most INTPs won’t believe it in the least bit. They often will have insecurities dealing with their intelligence and may think they’re not half as bright as they really are.

9. Abstract thinker

The INTP is an introverted intuitive, making it unsurprising that they are abstract thinkers. When you combine their big picture thought process with their logical nature, these qualities create quite a unique and interesting person.

10. Competitive

A motivated INTP is the type of person who will move mountains — and that’s not good if you’re up against them in a competition. They are highly competitive people who may eat themselves alive in order to win the prize.

11. Logical

INTPs definitely are one of the most rational personality types in the MBTI, and that’s precisely why they always question everything before they are firm in their beliefs. Blind faith is a major pet peeve of INTPs, simply because it's such a poor way of thinking.

INTP Compatibility & Relationships

In general, INTPs are quiet, stuck in their own world, and seem unemotional to people. However, they make amazing partners for the right individual, and it’s only a matter of time before they find someone who is right for them.

It's difficult for INTPs to open up, especially around large groups of people, but once they get to know someone, they are loyal to the core. This loyalty, however, may cause an internal crisis if they experience a breakup; INTPs may not accept that their relationship ended even when their ex has moved on.

INTPs also come off as uncaring when it comes to the emotions of others. This can cause issues in relationships if the INTP's partner doesn't feel heard or validated in their feelings.

Still, as romantic partners, they are in it for the long haul, as long as their potential mate can understand the INTP's complex way of thinking. The ideal partner for them is someone who is honest, intellectual, direct, and not overly emotional.

INTPs are most compatible with ENTJ, ENTP, INTJ, and ESTP personalities, while they don't mesh with ISFJ, ESFJ, or ESFP personality types.

Best Career For INTP Personality

Due to their unique way of thinking, INTPs won't be able to do well in just any career field. They need a career that allows them to be analytical and logical, able to come up with original ideas of their own, and can put their problem-solving skills to the test.

As employees, INTPs work best independently and in jobs that don't have overbearing authority figures or bosses. Because they don't follow rules, they need a career where they can, essentially, think outside the box. As such, a non-traditional career works best for them.

The best career fields for INTP include mathematics, science-related fields, engineering, pharmacology and tech. They would do well as a chemist, engineer, mathematician, or researcher.

Tips For Relating To An INTP Personality Type

1. Be direct and honest.

Because they are logical and analytical, INTPs don't like to beat around the bush when it comes to emotions. When spending time with them, it's important to be completely open and straightforward in the way you communicate.

Try to approach things from a non-emotional point of view, using logic, above all else, to get on the same page as them.

2. Engage them.

INTPs love to talk about all things philosophical, so what better way to connect with them than to engage them in intellectual discussion? They think quickly on their feet and aren't afraid to get into the nitty-gritty of any particular topic.

And when it's a conversation on a topic they are incredibly passionate about, this is when they really get to open up and show that, deep down, they are imaginative and enthusiastic.

3. Share the same interests.

INTPs get along best with individuals who share their interests. While they probably aren't into watching sappy movies, they do enjoy strategy games, art, reading, and even the great outdoors!

Famous People With INTP Personalities

Albert Einstein

Abraham Lincoln

Tina Fey

Carl Jung

Socrates

Meryl Streep

Bill Gates

Kristen Stewart

Christopher Walker

Harper Lee

