The Zodiac Symbols Of All Planets And Signs In Astrology Explained

Here's what all of those funky astrological symbols mean.

In some ways, learning more about astrology is like deciphering a new language. Zodiac symbols have particular meanings that convey basic information about the Sun, the Moon, each of the planets, all zodiac signs, and more.

So those images representing various astrological aspects that you see when looking at your horoscope or natal chart have more to them than you may realize.

In particular, each of the planets and zodiac signs has an accompanying glyph, "a term in typography [which] is an elemental symbol within an agreed set of symbols, intended to represent a readable character for the purposes of writing. Glyphs are considered to be unique marks that collectively add up to the spelling of a word or contribute to a specific meaning of what is written, with that meaning dependent on cultural and social usage."

Each of the zodiac symbols represented in the glyphs below carries specific meanings and associations that can help you more fully understand what you're reading when you venture into astrology.

If you want to dive into the stars on a deeper level learning more about what astrological symbols mean is a great place to begin.

Here's what the zodiac symbols in astrology mean, including glyphs representing the Sun, the Moon, each of the zodiac signs and planets, and more.

Zodiac Symbols for the Sun, Moon and Planets

The Sun

The Sun rules the Leo zodiac sign and is associated with the 5th House in astrology.

The glyph for the Sun symbol appears as a circle with a dot in the center, representing the Sun as the center of our universe.

In astrology, the Sun also represents ego, motivation, interests, likes/dislikes, and vitality, as well as how you express and identify yourself to the public. Therefore, your Sun sign determines the personality traits you present to the world.

The Moon

The Moon rules the Cancer zodiac sign and is associated with the 4th House in astrology.

The glyph of the Moon symbol is easy to recognize, since its symbol is shaped like a crescent Moon.

In astrology, the Moon symbolizes emotions. It represents your intuition, instincts, your conscious mind and what puts you in a comfortable mental state. It is believed that the Moon helps to encourage feelings and aid their rising to the surface when in a particular zodiac sign's house during a Moon phase.

The Moon affects the way you express yourself, so your willingness to allow others in may coincide with the Moon's size, shape, proximity to the Earth and brightness during a particular lunar phase.

As your Moon sign governs emotions that you prefer to keep hidden, such as anger, jealousy, and fear, as well as your more sensual side, it determines the personality traits that made you who your really are deep inside.

Mercury

Mercury rules the Gemini zodiac sign and is associated with the 3rd House in astrology.

The glyph for the Mercury symbol represents the winged helmet and caduceus belonging to Mercury, the messenger of the Roman gods.

The pointed horns on the top of the circle represent the extension of your mind and its thoughts, appearing almost as antennae and signaling the way you communicate and receive messages in the world.

Mercury symbolizes how you solve problems, how you comprehend as well as your curiosities in life.

If you were born when Mercury was in retrograde, you are intuitive and introspective. You take “think before you speak” to the heart. If you were born when Mercury was direct, then you’re communicative and constantly thinking.

Venus

Venus rules two zodiac signs — Taurus and Libra — and is associated with both the 2nd and 7th House in astrology.

The glyph used for the Venus symbol looks like a circle on top of a cross shape symbol, meant to represent a hand-held mirror or necklace belonging to Venus, the Roman goddess of love, beauty and fertility.

This is a feminine symbol and represents the planet that governs your love life, including who you attract, how you attract them, your social skills, your affection, how you define beauty and what you look for in others.

Venus is a planet of good fortune. It is always found in the either same sign as your Sun or in one of the two signs directly before or after.

If you were born when Venus was in Retrograde, then you’re most comfortable around those whom you’re closest to. If you were born when Venus was direct, then you have a very active social life and finding love is important to you.

Earth

The Earth rules the Sagittarius zodiac sign and is associated with the 2nd, 6th and 7th Houses in astrology.

The glyph for the Earth symbol looks like a cross inside of a circle, representing physical matter and existence as "contained within the infinity of the energy of the entire Universe."

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the Earth governs all things physical, influencing the way we interact with our environment on a daily basis.

Mars

Mars rules the Aries zodiac sign and is associated with the 1st House in astrology.

The glyph for the Mars symbol is a circle with an arrow pointing to the side, meant to represent the Roman god of war's shield and spear.

Mars can be a trouble-making a planet or an energizing force. Mars governs your motivation, your initiative, your drive, what you want to achieve and where you direct your energy based off of all of these things. Mars is also about how much of a risk taker you are. In astrology, this planet is what makes you stay the course each and every day. It’s how you express both anger and sensuality in relationships.

If you were born when Mars was in retrograde, you try to bottle up your energy and most likely avoid confrontation.

Jupiter

Jupiter is the ruler of both the Sagittarius and Pisces zodiac signs, and is associated with the 9th and the 12th Houses in astrology.

The glyph for the Jupiter symbol looks like a funky number four and represents the thunderbolt belonging to the Jupiter, the Roman god of the sky and thunder.

Jupiter governs your ethics, your philosophies about life, when you’re cautious vs. when you take chances, and how you can benefit from any knowledge you’ve attained. In astrology, Jupiter shows where you receive financial benefit and how generous of a person you are. Jupiter is about the search for truth. Therefore it is associated with law, religion, philosophy, and education.

If Jupiter was in retrograde when you were born, you tend to be philosophical but keep your beliefs to yourself. If you Jupiter was direct when you were born, you have strong points of view and principles.

Saturn

Saturn is the ruler of the Capricorn zodiac sign and is associated with the 10th House in astrology

The glyph for the Saturn symbol looks like an upside-down S or a hook attached to a letter T, and represents the sickle belonging to Saturn, the Roman god of agriculture.

Saturn is the planet that describes your karmic energy, ambition, life lessons and your feeling of inadequacy. Saturn is about restrictions, limitations, boundaries, safety, and practicality. It’s about hard work and getting what you deserve.

You can consider Saturn as the planet that oversees your career, business and wealth. It shows what you want to be known for and what you want to achieve.

If Saturn was in retrograde when you were born, you are responsible for your own success and failures. If Saturn was direct when you were born, you are more goal oriented, disciplined and determined to succeed.

Uranus

Uranus rules the Aquarius zodiac sign and is associated with the 11th House in astrology.

The glyph for the Uranus symbol looks like a wonky H with a stem in the center secured by a circle at the bottom, and is derived from the last name of the man who discovered the planet, Frederick William Herschel.

Uranus is considered to be unpredictable energy, governing where you seek freedom, where you stand out, where you’re unconventional, what makes you rebel, where you do the unexpected, and where you’ll find change.

Uranus is also connected to events that happen in an instant, like accidents or love at first sight. Finally, Uranus affects intuition, such as when you have those “aha” moments.

Neptune

Neptune rules the Pisces zodiac sign and is associated with the 12th House in astrology.

The glyph for the Neptune symbol appears as a pitchfork with triangles at the top, representing waves, the rise of creativity, and the trident belonging to Neptune, the Roman god of water and the sea.

Neptune governs what inspires you and where you’re easily deceived. It’s all about illusion, confusion, imagination, and creativity — areas in which you see what you thought was real isn’t and what you thought wasn’t real is.

Neptune is also associated with addictions.

If Neptune was in retrograde when you were born, you may have a tendency to escape reality. If Neptune was direct when you were born, you may be quite artistic, but not particularly realistic.

Pluto

Pluto rules the Scorpio zodiac sign and is associated with the 8th House in astrology.

The glyph of the Pluto symbol looks like a P attached to an L, representing the bident belonging to Pluto, the Roman god of the underworld.

This dwarf planet represents where you feel powerful vs. powerless, as well as where you experience great change. The energy of Pluto is connected to the big events in your life and getting rid of the old to make way for the new.

If Pluto was in retrograde when you were born, your beliefs may change over time. If Pluto was direct when you were born, you have a great deal of power you can use either positively or negatively in life.

Chiron

Chiron does not rule any zodiac sign in astrology. However, this dwarf planet is still important. Chiron is known as the wounded healer, representing our deepest wounds and our efforts to heal them.

The glyph of the Chiron symbols represents the Centaur, with the circle at the bottom being the horse's body and the K at the top being the human torso and head.

In our natal charts, Chiron points to where we have healing powers as the result of our deepest spiritual wounds. We may over-compensate in these areas of life.

As the wounded healer, Chiron first must face issues of low self-worth and feelings of inadequacy and learn to rise above these issues.

Astrological Symbols for Each of the Zodiac Signs

Aries

Dates: March 21 - April 19

Ruling planet: Mars

Element: Fire

Modality: Cardinal

Symbol: The Ram

The glyph of the Aries symbol represents the head and horn of the Ram, as well a woman's ovaries and reproductive organs — the origins of all life.

Taurus

Dates: April 20 - May 20

Ruling planet: Venus

Element: Earth

Modality: Fixed

Symbol: The Bull

The glyph of the Taurus symbol represents the head and horns of the Bull.

Gemini

Dates: May 21-June 20

Ruling planet: Mercury

Element: Air

Modality: Mutable

Symbol: The Twins

The glyph of the Gemini symbol represents the Twins as companions.

Cancer

Dates: June 21-July 22

Ruling planet: The Moon

Element: Water

Modality: Cardinal

Symbol: The Crab

The glyph of the Cancer symbol represents the claws of the Crab, as well as the connection between the physical and spiritual worlds.

Leo

Dates: July 23-August 22

Ruling planet: The Sun

Element: Fire

Modality: Fixed

Symbol: The Lion

The glyph of the Leo symbol represents the Lion's head and mane.

Virgo

Dates: August 23-September 22

Ruling planet: Mercury

Element: Earth

Modality: Mutable

Symbol: The Virgin

The glyph of the Virgo symbol is derived from the Greek letters ΠΑΡ (Pi-Alpha-Pho) — the first three letters of the Greek word parthenos, which means "virgin."

Libra

Dates: September 23-October 22

Ruling planet: Venus

Element: Air

Modality: Cardinal

Symbol: The Scales

The glyph of the Libra symbol represents the perfectly balanced Scales.

Scorpio

Dates: October 23-November 21

Ruling planet: Mars and Pluto

Element: Water

Modality: Fixed

Symbol: The Scorpion

The glyph of the Scorpio symbol represents the Scorpion's stinger.

Sagittarius

Dates: November 22-December 21

Ruling planet: Jupiter

Element: Fire

Modality: Mutable

Symbol: The Archer

The glyph of the Sagittarius symbol represents the arrow of the centaur, aiming toward high realms.

Capricorn

Dates: December 22-January 19

Ruling planet: Saturn

Element: Earth

Modality: Cardinal

Symbol: The Sea Goat or Mountain

The glyph of the Capricorn symbol represents either the body of a goat with the head of a fish or horns and tail of the Mountain or Sea-Goat.

Aquarius

Dates: January 20-February 18

Ruling planet: Uranus

Element: Air

Modality: Fixed

Symbol: The Water-Bearer

The glyph of the Aquarius symbol represents ripples of water and destruction.

Pisces

Dates: February 19-March 20

Ruling planet: Neptune

Element: Water

Modality: Mutable

Symbol: The Fish

The glyph of the Pisces symbol represents two fish tied together, swimming in opposite directions.

