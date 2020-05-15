Your Strongest Zodiac Love Compatibility, Based On Your Mercury Sign

The answer is always brains over beauty.

It's no secret that good communication is a foundation stone of a great relationship. After all, wouldn't you rather be with someone whose mental wavelength matches yours?

You can check the object of your affection's horoscope all you want, but someone's zodiac sign can only tell you so much. That's why you can better determine zodiac love compatibility by looking at someone's Mercury sign.

But what is a Mercury sign?

In astrology, Mercury is the planet that governs communication in your birth chart — the way you think, analyze, absorb information, make decisions, react to crises, and express yourself to others (both in the written and the spoken format).

In fact, a well placed Mercury can make you a powerful orator, thinker, and communicator. A charming individual, if you will. And the opposite happens when your Mercury sign is debilitated. You become incoherent and unable to express the messy thoughts inside your head.

When your partner's Mercury sign is compatible with yours, you are more likely to stick together because the two of you will find it easy to express yourselves in the relationship and will sooner or later develop an almost telepathic bond.

So, if you want to know what kind of partner you will be most compatible with, you're in luck. Because in this article, you will learn how your Mercury sign determines who you will ultimately fall in love with.

If you don't know your Mercury sign, visit this site and answer a few questions about your birth. You can also pull up your birth chart and look for the female sign (a circle with a cross underneath it) with a crescent moon on top.

Mercury in Aries

When your Mercury is in Aries, your communication style is very forthright. You get straight to the point whenever you talk and absolutely loathe people who beat around the bush or like to ease into the main topic over time.

You are very clear, witty, and quite impatient when you decide to do something. In fact, you have zero lag between coming up with an idea and expressing it. You are the most compatible with people with Mercury in fire (Aries, Sagittarius, and Leo) because their wavelength matches yours.

Mercury in Taurus

Taurus is the comfortable plodder of the Zodiac. And when your Mercury is in the earth sign of Taurus, you are very grounded in reality, in your thoughts, and the way you communicate with people, both in platonic relationships and romantic ones.

You are not prone to wishful thinking and daydreams. Instead, when you decide to do something in your mind, you usually make it happen in reality as well. You are very practical that way. Because of these traits, you are most compatible with people with earthy Mercury signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn).

Mercury in Gemini

Mercury rules the signs Gemini and Virgo. Therefore, those with Mercury in Gemini are considered to be masters of communication.

You are quick-witted, extremely social, and can easily see all sides of the story from all its perspectives. You are a quick learner and an extremely good communicator. In fact, you have the ability to sway people to do exactly as you want them to do and are excellent at selling things.

You have the best compatibility with people who have Mercury in the air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) because everyone else pretty much ends up boring you.

Mercury in Cancer

The planet Mercury doesn't do so well in water signs, usually because air is light and wispy while water is deep and all-encompassing. That's why when your Mercury is in Cancer, your communication style suffers quite a lot.

You are very emotional and find it easy to express your emotions through words, both spoken and written. But what you really are not good at is logical thinking. You prefer heart-based communication than brain-based.

That's why you are the most compatible with people who have Mercury in water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) as they appreciate talking about deep things just the way you do.

Mercury in Leo

Leo is the king. And when your Mercury is in this sign, the way you communicate is also like a king — strong, charismatic, straightforward, and powerful.

Your thoughts are bold and the way you speak is bold. That's why you are the most compatible with people who have Mercury in fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius) as they are just as creative and bold as you are.

Mercury in Virgo

Mercury rules the signs of Virgo and Gemini. But it is considered to be exalted only in the sign of Virgo. That means if your Mercury is in Virgo, you have the best communication style of them all.

Virgo is an odd sign. It is earthy but also has an eccentric side. So when your Mercury is in Virgo, you are very practical, grounded in reality, efficient, and effective at communicating your thoughts and ideas like all the other earthy signs. But unlike them, you also have a spark of eccentric wit, which makes you very interesting to be around.

Nevertheless, the practical side of you prefers practical people, so you are the most compatible with people who have Mercury in earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn).

Mercury in Libra

If your Mercury is in Libra, you are a very friendly person. You easily strike up conversations with people and are quite the life of the party. Plus, Libra makes you very diplomatic in the way you communicate with people.

You abhor conflict and like it when things are easygoing, especially in your relationships, and have the ability to pacify arguments and create a harmonious surrounding. Because of these traits, you are the most compatible with people with Mercury in air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) since they are as easygoing as you.

Mercury in Scorpio

The sign of Scorpio is as deep and mysterious as the ocean. And just as powerful. So when your Mercury is in Scorpio, you live to get to the bottom of things, to find out secrets, and unearth the reason behind mysterious occurrences.

Your mind is very sharp and you are unafraid of talking about the deep dark secrets of the human psyche. In fact, those with Mercury in this sign are said to have a natural instinct for research and psychology. And because you are this way, you absolutely abhor small talk and people who are superficial.

You are the most compatible with people who have Mercury in water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces).

Mercury in Sagittarius

Sagittarius is the sign of the philosopher. And when your Mercury is in this sign, your mind has a deep, philosophical bend. You love exploring ideas and learning new things. In fact, you are very honest, blunt, and straightforward in your speech and writing, and you loathe people who lie or like to remain stuck in the past.

That's why you are the most compatible with people who are as creative and forward-thinking as you are, like those with Mercury in fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius).

Mercury in Capricorn

When your Mercury is in Capricorn, your communication style is very down-to-earth, grounded in reality, practical, and disciplined. In fact, when you set your mind to something, you almost always go ahead and achieve it.

And because of these traits, you abhor people who are flighty, forgetful, and live in a dreamland inside their mind. Therefore, you are the most compatible with people who have Mercury in earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn).

Mercury in Aquarius

Aquarius is the sign of the rebel. The eccentric genius. So when your Mercury is in this sign, your thought pattern and communication style is also like that of a black sheep.

Your mind is full of ideas about the future and how you can change the world. And when you speak (or write), your ideas are very unconventional and weird. Because of this, you are the most compatible with people who have Mercury in air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius).

Mercury in Pisces

Pisces is the sign of the dreamer. The escapist. The mystic. So when your Mercury is in Pisces, your mind is always drifting off in a dreamland somewhere. Because of this, your communication style is not really all that great. In fact, you are downright bad at expressing the thoughts swirling around inside your mind.

Not that you really want to express them. You would rather be with people who you feel can "telepathically" understand you. That's why you are the most compatible with people who have their Mercury in water signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces) as they are as emotional and deep as you are.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Valeria Black is an author and Tarot reader known for her in-depth psychological analyses. You can connect with her on Twitter.