12 Midheaven Meanings, By Zodiac Sign

Using your sign to ensure a successful career!

Midheaven is the tenth astrology house located at the top of a person's natal chart or daily horoscope.

The Midheaven is also referred to as the Medium Coeli, or MC. A Midheaven sign is dependent upon which zodiac sign it is in at a particular time.

What is the meaning of your Midheaven sign?

In order to discover what your Midheaven sign is, you must know your birth date, exact time of birth, and city in which you were born.

Your zodiac sign reveals your career goals and aspirations, and the zodiac sign yours is in indicates the conditions you would excel in the most.

Have you ever wondered what job would be best for you? Then check your Midheaven and Midheaven sign.

Your Midheaven sign will tell you what you need in a career.

Considering that everyone has different perspectives on a successful career, it makes sense that there would be a specialized desire depending on the person's Midheaven sign.

By being aware of your Midheaven sign, you can ensure that the job(s) you take on will be what’s best for you.

Here's the meaning of each Midheaven sign, according to astrology:

Meaning of Aries Midheaven sign

A career filled with excitement, challenge, and action is going to be the best fit for someone that has a Midheaven in Aries (aka me), as stated by Rappler.

We are determined, like to be in control, and should express opinions when necessary. There is no stopping the Aries Midheaven!

That said, “careers that require a self-starter or that keep an eye on the future are suitable” for us.

Due to our ability to hold self-discipline, we should be in positions that offer opportunities for growth, expansion, and leadership.

Our sense of adventure could be fulfilled in roles such as detectives, journalists, fitness instructors, firefighters, and athletes.

Meaning of Taurus Midheaven sign

Those with a Midheaven in Taurus need to feel secure and guided throughout their career.

Meant to create beauty and improve upon the world, you are willing to work hard to achieve your goals — good for you!

Although you might find it hard to give up control, it will be beneficial to trust in the positive qualities of others.

With your talent for finding good business opportunities, you are drawn to creative ways to make money.

Perhaps try some careers that involve banking, art, music, finance, or fashion. And don’t be discouraged if it takes a while to find the path that works for you.

Meaning of Gemini Midheaven sign

If your Midheaven is in Gemini, you are a true go-getter! Needing “variety, freedom of expression, and mental challenges in your career,” you’re good at multitasking.

Considered to be a lifelong student, you strive to share your wisdom and knowledge with the world.

You want to be in contact with people without losing your freedom to explore the many interests you have.

Careers such as teaching, journalism, advertising, public relations, comedy, marketing, and sales will most likely bring you happiness.

Meaning of Cancer Midheaven sign

Born to nurture others, those with a Midheaven in Cancer have empathy for people and certain situations.

You have high intuition and find passion for being creative and caring for others.

Since you may struggle with insecurity and suppressing your emotions, it’s normal for you to experience highs and lows along your career path.

You would make a great chef, nurse, teacher, historian, or social worker — anything that involves giving a helping hand to another.

Meaning of Leo Midheaven sign

One of the most confident and driven leaders, your Midheaven in Leo allows you “to shine in your authenticity.”

Continually going after your goals no matter how many times you’re told no, you are admired for your extraversion and bravery.

You do well in the public eye and want to inspire others to be the best version of themselves.

As a result, you’d make a good motivational speaker, actor, singer, organization leader, film director, spokesperson, businesswoman, or politician.

The many things you’re good at need your confidence, so get out there!

Meaning of Virgo Midheaven sign

Those with a Midheaven in Virgo look for stability and practicality within their career.

You are very logical and pay close attention to detail which only enhances your ability to improve upon the world.

However, “you need to develop inner calm to direct your energy constructively and to develop self-confidence.”

Once you get a handle on your inner peace, you will find success in your career.

Since you are drawn to science, research, medicine, psychology, and the literary arts, you are comfortable working behind the scenes.

Meaning of Libra Midheaven sign

Libras are very concerned with finding harmony and balance in their life. That said, if your Midheaven is in Libra, you want a career that is the same way.

You are willing to fight for justice, fairness, and equality while focusing on self-improvement.

As you grow older, you will begin to place emphasis on helping the situations of others.

It is believed that “you have a knack for attracting great opportunities and for connecting with your charming and diplomatic persona.”

In your search for justice, you would make a great psychologist, therapist, lawyer, judge, diplomat, interior designer, architect, or musician.

Meaning of Scorpio Midheaven sign

Looking for a career that fulfills your curiosity and financial security, your Midheaven in Scorpio prompts you to “shine a light in the darker areas of human existence.”

You are good at uncovering the truth of certain situations and people but may lose interest in the sameness of one career.

It’s likely that you’ll have many jobs to keep you on your toes throughout your life.

There is a potential benefit for you in careers like a criminal psychologist, detective, actor, healer, accountant, banker, stockbroker, and therapist.

Meaning of Sagittarius Midheaven sign

With a desire to wander, those with a Midheaven in Sagittarius need a job that “allows you travel to new places, explore foreign lands, and experience other ways of life.”

You are not meant to stay in one place, but rather continue to evolve and grow with each new day.

As you find enjoyment in socializing, researching, and investigating, you can gain independence with your career.

It’s clear that you would make a good pilot, flight attendant, touring musician, photographer, travel consultant, or someone of the religious or spiritual vocation.

Meaning of Capricorn Midheaven sign

There’s one word that describes someone with a Midheaven in Capricorn — boss.

You are concerned with leaving a mark on the world and letting your ambition create seriousness within your career.

With a desire for making as much money as possible, you will often find yourself in positions that demand respect.

These people would make natural CEOs, managers, doctors, property owners, financial managers, and bankers.

Meaning of Aquarius Midheaven sign

If your Midheaven is in Aquarius, you dream of making the world a better place with your originality.

You are good at bringing new ideas to the tables, always freely expressing your thoughts.

While this might be motivated by a desire for a change, you’re eager to learn through others.

Since you’re drawn to the entertaining New Age, you would do well in careers that involve astronomy, astrology, engineering, environmental science, flm, television, and humanitarian work.

Meaning of Pisces Midheaven sign

Careers that utilize gut intuition are popular among those with a Midheaven in Pisces.

Sometimes it may seem like you’re out of touch with reality but it’s actually the total opposite.

You are more focused on using your passion for good than making a ton of money, and that’s a good thing.

With gifts of “creativity, compassion, and spirituality” you will face many opportunities.

Consider a career in music, theater, film, literature, or the healing arts — you will find fulfillment and joy.

Isabella Pacinelli is a writer who covers relationship, self-love, spirituality, and entertainment topics.