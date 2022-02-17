What Your Jupiter Sign Means & How To Find It In Your Natal Chart

If you’ve dabbled in astrology, you already know your Sun, Moon and Rising signs. But did you know you have a Jupiter sign, too?

In fact, every single planet in the solar system has a role to play in your birth chart. Yes, that means a Mercury sign, Saturn sign, and 8 other astrological planets to consider.

But let’s kick things off with the largest of them all: Jupiter. Jupiter is named after the Roman god of sky and thunder — the Roman equivalent of Zeus in Greek mythology.

Jupiter is the planet of luck and dictates how we experience fortune, wealth, and success. That means the zodiac sign Jupiter was in at the time of your birth reveals a lot about your career.

What is the significance of Jupiter in astrology?

Jupiter is the largest planet in the solar system, which means it acts as the Earth’s protector by using its massive gravitational pull to shield us from debris. It's no wonder then that, astrologically, Jupiter is a do-gooder. It protects us from the bad and bestows good fortune on each zodiac sign it inhabits. And while we all have a Jupiter sign in our natal chart (more on that later), this expansive planet plays a couple of other roles in astrology. Jupiter can also be a ruling planet over your Sun sign (yes, you have yet another thing to learn about your sign). This is based on the seasons of the Northern Hemisphere and what planets are the furthest away from the Sun. As the bearer of heat, the Sun is the ruling planet of Leo, one of the warmest zodiac months. Saturn, the furthest away from the Sun and therefore the coldest planet, rules Capricorn and Aquarius. This might sound confusing, but really all this means is that the astrological qualities of these signs are just stronger and more intense in the planets they rule. Jupiter is the ruling planet of Sagittarius, which explains why this sign is so lucky, optimistic and has a big appetite for life. What does your Jupiter sign mean? When a sign is said to “house Jupiter,” or we talk about Jupiter signs, we are referring to the position of Jupiter at the time of your birth. Thankfully, Jupiter moves slowly and spends approximately 12 months in a sign, taking 12 years to circle the entire Zodiac. This means it's one of the easier signs to locate and can be situated anywhere in relation to your Sun sign. As a sign, Jupiter rules our sense of purpose and can be a source of wisdom that tells us what we can learn and teach others. But Jupiter signs are not all about giving us winning lottery numbers or telling us our dream jobs. Jupiter signs have a habit of magnifying and enlarging all situations, even the bad ones. That’s why understanding your Jupiter sign requires a careful investigation into yourself so you know your own desires and don’t waste time on things that don’t serve you.

How do you find your Jupiter sign?

Anyone interested in learning more about their natal chart and the role Jupiter plays in it might want to take a look at a Jupiter sign calculator. There are also charts you can use to find the exact date and time Jupiter enters a new house between the years 1920 and 2044.

Time to stalk your ancestors and future grandchildren’s astrology!

If you want a more in-depth knowledge of your planetary positions, a personal birth chart can reveal even more information about your signs, such as whether you have a Jupiter rising in your chart. Yes, you read that right — another Jupiter-related astrology term!

No, Jupiter rising in this context isn't referring to the Mila Kunis and Channing Tatum movie of the same name.

A rising or ascending planet is one that just appearing over the horizon at the time of your birth. It works similarly to a rising sign, affecting how you express yourself and how you are perceived by others. You also have descending planets that are disappearing out of your chart at the time of your birth; these rule the parts of yourself you don’t often express.

Jupiter rising usually lives life with an open mind and is optimistic about trying new things. Jupiter rising feels restless and is the catalyst for great change in life.

Jupiter rising shouldn't be confused with a Jupiter Return — a time when Jupiter finally makes its way back to the same zodiac sign and degrees, welcoming in a time of good luck and new beginnings for the individual with that specific birth chart.

This is similar to a Saturn Return, symbolizing a new phase. Just like Saturn, a Jupiter Return is an optimistic time of learning, and you may end up receiving gifts bestowed upon you by the Universe. You may even come into contact with a mentor who guides you toward the direction of your life purpose.

Jupiter means luck and, depending on its zodiac sign and house placement in your birth chart, how you make money.

Jupiter represents expressions of generosity and tolerance. It tells us how we go about improving our lives and how we build trust. Jupiter shows you where you are inclined to grow the most, and in which areas of your life good things will happen.

Remember to make the most of your Jupiter sign during times of the year when the Sun is also in this sign. That’s when all the good fortune is coming your way.

Jupiter Sign Meanings

Jupiter in Aries

Jupiter in a cardinal fire sign means you make your own opportunities, and you're at your best when thinking in big terms.

You have faith in your own beliefs and often take it to heart when others don’t agree with your plans. You take calculated risks and display confidence.

You find luck when you take the lead and inspire courage in others.

It's likely you will make money as a business owner, or a political leader.

Jupiter in Taurus

What does Jupiter have to say in this fixed earth sign? Jupiter in Taurus means you’re a realist who won’t get caught-up in far fetched dreams when pursuing goals. Instead, you chase down all that you can see.

Steady and rational, you know that true success takes time. That said, sometimes your fear of cutting corners means you get left behind. But since you’re kind-hearted, you have no interest in stepping on toes to get to where you’re going.

You bring luck to others when you're charitable and patient.

It's likely you will make money through sales, hobbies, or an art collection.

Jupiter in Gemini

Jupiter in a mutable air sign means you're mentally adventurous, ready and willing to learn, are into “mind expansion,” and less attached to your values than others. You're generally quite impartial and open-minded.

You hate negativity even though you don't mind a good debate.

You have the most luck when you use your wit to help put others at ease. This can get you through tough times.

It's likely you will make money through writing, publishing, or marketing.

Jupiter in Cancer

Having the planet of abundance in this modest house can seem like a conflict of interest. So, what does it mean if your Jupiter is in Cancer?

Jupiter in a cardinal water sign means that you need to accomplish your dreams. You're intuitive and you feel things deeply. You know how to create a loving home environment and your family is important to you. You will always find a way to make your home cozy and comfortable, no matter how humble your life is. You're good at growing a family and are a good provider.

Your luck comes when you act sympathetically towards others.

It's likely you will make money as a home-based business or save money as a home-maker.

Jupiter in Leo

You can expect great things when Jupiter is in a fixed fire sign.

You identify strongly with your own opinions, beliefs, and perceptions, and you may take it quite personally if others disagree with them! Use your natural charisma to help others see the world from your point of view, but don’t forget to hear their side, too.

When you act with humility and generosity, you will find more luck and good fortune.

It's likely you will make money through fashion.

Jupiter in Virgo

When Jupiter is in a mutable earth sign, you have luck working on projects.

Even though you're practical, you can help others to visualize what they want to establish order. You may not have any burning desire to lead, but you thrive in environments where there's clear direction, and you're a great employee or employer who creates results.

Your luck come with your attention to detail and sound business sense.

It's likely you will make money in healthcare.

Jupiter in Libra

As an air sign in Jupiter, you love friendships and value your relationships in life.

You're fair and just when it comes to making decisions. This open-minded attitude means you're not deeply attached to your opinions, which can be helpful when it comes to hearing others. It also means you see the world with great depth and insight.

You're lucky in love and marriage because you're fair-minded and treat people equally.

It's likely you will make money through art.

Jupiter in Scorpio

When Jupiter is in a fixed water sign, you have a strong belief in the occult.

You're most able to attract luck and rich life experiences to you through your intuition, imagination, and compassion. You're blessed with insight and intuition, to an almost psychic level. With great devotion, you have the power to put your all into projects and get great returns.

You're luckiest when you draw on your inner strength and share your vision with others.

It's likely you will make money through smart investments.

Jupiter in Sagittarius

When Jupiter is in a mutable fire sign, you enjoy listening to opinions that are different from your own.

You find varying beliefs fascinating. People's perspectives and perceptions intrigue you. You don't mind if people disagree with you; in fact, you embrace change and love it when people challenge you to learn and grow.

You're luckiest when you're generous, tolerant, and inspirational.

It's likely you will make money when you advance your education or in travel-related business dealings.

Jupiter in Capricorn

When Jupiter is in a cardinal earth sign, you're driven to achieve goals, but often find that you need to work twice as hard to achieve them.

Once you're motivated to do something, nothing stops you from achieving your goals. You have a great connection to the Earth and feel most driven when working with land. You may have displayed more maturity than others as a child and needed little direction to find your place in life.

Your luck comes when you understand that it takes time, energy and patience to get things done.

It's likely you will make money through mining, construction or farming.

Jupiter in Aquarius

As an air sign in Jupiter, you love everyone.

You're unattached to ideas because you value science and want to evolve. You love people and admire uniqueness in others. You're able to see many sides to an argument.

You find luck when you act impartial and cooperative, as well as when you break a few rules.

It's likely you will make money working in the science or tech industry.

Jupiter in Pisces

When Jupiter is in a mutable water sign, you have a strong belief in a higher power.

You're loving, kind and generous, and people see you as a helpful person. Helping the people you love, especially animals, gives you a strong sense of accomplishment.

You're most fortunate when you're yourself and dream big.

It's likely you will make money through the healing arts.

