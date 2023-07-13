What does it mean when you have the same Moon sign and Rising sign in your astrology chart?

The Moon in our natal chart represents our comfort zone, what we gravitate towards deep in our soul, our relationship with our mother and maternal figures, and the talents and gifts we naturally possess at birth. The Rising sign represents the first impression we leave on people, how we approach the world, our physical appearance, and our sense of self.

What it means if you have the same Moon and Rising signs

So, when these two come together in a birth chart, something truly unique happens. You exhibit a “moon-forward” personality. Here's how it shows up for all 12 zodiac signs.

Aries Rising and Aries Moon

When you have an Aries Moon and Aries Rising in your natal chart, you were born without speed control. You do what you like when you like it and no one can stop you. Mainly because they are too slow and don't know what you are up to until you actually go and do something. Since the Moon represents intuition, people with an Aries Moon and Rising are almost supernaturally good at making the right moves for themselves. It just appears as impulsiveness to the rest of the world because... they are too slow.

Taurus Rising and Taurus Moon

When you have a Taurus Moon and Taurus Rising in your natal chart, you are someone with excellent self-esteem and a very pleasing appearance. You are close to your mother and love taking part in family traditions and cultural festivities. You are also very good with money. You come across as tranquil and fun-loving, but once the discussions become more serious, people find out that you are pretty shrewd and more practical than romantic.

Gemini Rising and Gemini Moon

When you have a Gemini Moon and Gemini Rising in your natal chart, you are the bubbliest individual anyone could ever meet! You talk fast, are extremely expressive, and your moods and thoughts are always written all over your face. You also have really expressive eyes. Most of you are born storytellers and can engage any crowd with ease. You also look young, no matter your age.

Cancer Rising and Cancer Moon

When you have a Cancer Moon and Cancer Rising in your natal chart, you naturally have a dreamy disposition and come across as emotional and sensitive. Most of you even have very soft, water-type hands. You are very close to your mother and intensely rooted in your home and family. Even if you try, you are not a good liar.

Leo Rising and Leo Moon

When you have a Leo Moon and Leo Rising in your natal chart, you are a fireball that people can see from a mile away. Your energy and drive are extraordinary. And when you are in a room, everyone notices (even the ones pretending they do not... because they are jealous). A curvy body for the women and a commanding presence for the men is a common hallmark of those who have Leo Moon and Rising signs. Some of you have beautiful hair and really good skin.

Virgo Rising and Virgo Moon

When you have a Virgo Moon and Virgo Rising in your natal chart, you are naturally demure and not attention-seeking. But you can hold your own anywhere because of your inner confidence and self-assuredness. You are prone to correcting people's mistakes though, especially grammatical ones. Some of you are very analytical and would make great scientists and data technicians.

Libra Rising and Libra Moon

When you have a Libra Moon and Libra Rising in your natal chart, you are naturally very beautiful and charming. Some of you even have a soothing or stylish voice, which is truly a gift. People may get entranced by your appearance or the way you carry yourself. You can command the attention of people without coming across as forceful or intimidating. Some of you are natural-born leaders and trend-setters.

Scorpio Rising and Scorpio Moon

When you have a Scorpio Moon and Scorpio Rising in your natal chart, you have very sharp eyes and a contemplative appearance. You gravitate towards secrets but don't like divulging any of your own. Some of you are very tight-lipped and introverted. You may even be a strong psychic or intuitive. People can sense that you are not one to be messed with because you will sting them if they dare.

Sagittarius Rising and Sagittarius Moon

When you have Sagittarius Moon and Sagittarius Rising in your natal chart, you are a naturally jovial person and can easily make people laugh with your witty remarks and observations. You love to talk about new ideas, cultures, and philosophies, and are very open and friendly with everyone, no matter their race, religion, culture, or social status. Some of you are talented musicians.

Capricorn Rising and Capricorn Moon

When you have a Capricorn Moon and Capricorn Rising in your natal chart, you come across as self-assured, always ready for whatever life throws at you, and in control of yourself. You also have a suave way of presenting yourself and a lot of people secretly idolize you. You look like you are very capable... and you are. You intuitively know how to move from one step to another to get to your ultimate goal.

Aquarius Rising and Aquarius Moon

When you have an Aquarius Moon and Aquarius Rising in your natal chart, you often come across as if your mind is elsewhere most of the time, but people don't realize that you are actually observing everything quite carefully. You are a born genius and have your finger on the pulse of the times, especially where it's headed in terms of new advancements. Some of you have beautiful hair. You are friendly but aloof.

Pisces Rising and Pisces Moon

When you have a Pisces Moon and Pisces Rising in your natal chart, you immediately come across as a dreamy individual to most people. You may even have very big eyes with extra long lashes. Sometimes you surprise people with the deep wisdom in your words. But two seconds later you do not know where that deep wisdom or inspired words came from. Some of you are extremely psychic or have mediumship abilities. You are friendly with people and love larger-than-life romances.

Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrologer, with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more star-blessed intrigues and mysteries.