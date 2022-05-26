What It Means If You Have Sagittarius Rising As Your Ascendant Sign

While we may want to believe that our personality traits rely solely on our Sun sign, the truth is that there are other components that make us who we are. In fact, while our zodiac sign may be the most familiar placement in our birth chart, an important part of our character is our Rising sign.

Where our Sun sign is the core of who we are, and our Moon sign represents how we connect with others and express our emotions, our Rising sign is the "mask" we present to others when we first meet; it's the first impression we make on another person.

Also known as our Ascendant sign, your Rising sign is located in the specific zodiac sign that was positioned on the eastern horizon at the exact time of birth, unlike your Sun sign, which is determined by your birth date.

In order to determine your Ascendant, you must know your precise birth time; otherwise, your Rising sign will be in a totally different zodiac sign, even if you are off by a few minutes. However, you can easily calculate your natal chart and Rising sign using a free calculator!

What it means to have Sagittarius Rising as your Ascendant sign

Sagittarius is a fire sign, so if you have Sagittarius as your Rising sign, you are enthusiastic, optimistic, bold and philosophical. However, you are also known to be opinionated, impatient, self-indulgent and harshly blunt.

As a mutable sign, in both Vedic astrology and Western astrology, Sagittarius easily adapts to their surroundings and are often the leaders and motivators in situations; however, they are quite stubborn when it comes to changing their ideas.

And because Sagittarius' ruling planet is Jupiter — the planet of luck that determines how we experience success and wealth — those with a Sagittarius Rising are extroverted and goal-oriented.

If you have a Sagittarius Ascendant, you do well in careers that allow you to learn new things and be flexible in your job duties. Just like those with a Sagittarius Sun, Sagittarius Risings are incredibly independent and tend to work at a slower pace, absorbing information and honing their skills along the way. But these individuals tend to be perfectionists, are headstrong in relieving themselves of control, and can be judgmental of others.

People born with Sagittarius Rising signs are carefree, confident and hopeful, and thanks to the planet Jupiter being associated with exploration and freedom, they are constantly wanting to traverse their surroundings and the world at large. They are adventurers to the core, who never waiver in their wanderlust.

In relationships, Sagittarius Rising people want to be around a fellow intellectual who can keep up with their desire for self-determination and constant change. They thrive on titillating conversation and mental stimulation.

Though they can be idealistic and not quite as romantic as other signs, the love life of a Sagittarius Rising is based on loyalty, trying new things, remaining open-minded, and, of course, exploring. When in love, Sagittarius Rising will fight for their relationship, but may struggle with commitment issues, as they often jump into a relationship too quickly.

These individuals are most compatible with fellow fire signs, Aries and Leo, as well as air signs Gemini, Libra and Aquarius. And though they certainly aren't compatible with a Taurus Rising, they may actually have a lot in common with a Scorpio Rising.

Celebrities with Sagittarius Rising/Ascendant: Anne Hathaway, Sean Penn, Tom Waits, Alyssa Milano, Joseph Fiennes, Princess Diana, Jodie Foster

Sagittarius Ascendant Personality Traits & Characteristics

1. Optimistic

By nature, Sagittarius Rising is always looking on the bright side of life. No matter what hurdles are in their path, they remain cheerful and energetic, often believing that the impossible is totally practical.

Their optimism makes them magnetic and charming, and they tend to inspire and elevate those around them. They also find positivity and meaning in every situation.

2. Adventurous

Sagittarius Risings aren't the type of people to sit still and just let life pass them by; rather, they are the first people to want to explore areas they've never been and find answers to their biggest questions about existence.

These individuals enjoy trying new things and experimenting, whether it's with food, places, or people. They are true free spirits, intent on quenching their restlessness with adventure after adventure.

3. Blunt

While honesty is a highly regarded personality trait, with Sagittarius Risings, they are a little too straightforward. Yes, they strongly value the truth, and while the truth will always set one free, as they say, for this Rising sign, it can be off-putting.

Their honesty can oftentimes be misconstrued as gossip, and though they actively want to be abreast of what's going on, when they don't, they become rude and glum. Sagittarius Rising must learn that being honest doesn't mean being unpleasant and abrupt towards others.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

4. Philosophical

Sagittarius Rising has a taste for the finer things in life — specifically, intellectual conversation based around our existence. Because they are adamant about learning and expanding their knowledge, it should come as no surprise that Sagittarius Rising can talk about anything under the sun.

The downside here, however, is that because Sagittarius Rising enjoys being on top and in control, they make others feel insecure; in fact, their knowledge may intimidate people and prevent them from continuing the conversation.

5. Impatient

While most people would respond calmly when things don't go their way, Sagittarius Rising becomes irritable and impatient. When they are challenged in a way they believe they cannot overcome, they will reject the situation entirely and refuse to take any responsibility for their actions.

Their impatience is a result of being so restless and determined. And while, yes, they are quite free-spirited, this fire sign's fiery response is anything but appealing.

6. Spontaneous

With the constant need to go, go, go, Sagittarius Rising is always looking for a new opportunity to drop everything and explore! They become easily bored when they aren't stimulated, and yearn to feel extraordinary in their everyday lives.

Because of their spontaneous nature, they tend to take risks in all areas of life. Their adventurous nature, mixed with their enthusiasm and unruliness, make Sagittarius Rising quick to make decisions, not quite thinking of the consequences of their actions.

7. Cynical

Though Sagittarius Rising is incredibly optimistic and chooses to view life with a "half glass full" kind of attitude, they aren't immune to bitterness and doubt. When they are unable to find the answers they seek, they become withdrawn and beyond disappointed.

In an effort to get others to adopt their beliefs, Sagittarius Rising will go to extremes to spread their knowledge. But this isn't always a good thing, because Sagittarius Rising has a reputation for being excessive and a bit reckless.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology and astrology. Follow her on Twitter for more.