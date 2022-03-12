What It Means If You Were Born Under A Pisces Moon

While Sun signs, otherwise known as zodiac signs, is commonplace in astrology, our Moon sign is just as important.

By learning about our Moon sign and its meaning in astrology, we're better able to use these qualities for our advantage and be aware of any challenges it might represent. This enables us to live our lives more fully as our true self and create a life that is based in authenticity.

A Pisces Moon sign, in particular, always represents our deepest truth.

What Does It Mean To Be A Pisces Moon?

The Moon transits different signs approximately every three days, while the Sun only moves about once a month. So, when we're looking to discover what our Moon sign is, it means to find out what sign the Moon was in at the time of our birth.

This is also known as our astrological natal chart, and it's so much more important than just knowing our Sun sign or even Rising sign. In fact, the combination of our "big three," or our Sun, Moon and Rising signs, give us better insight into our personality and birth chart.

This is because the Sun and Moon represent different parts of ourselves and our life.

The Sun represents how we seem to others, while the Moon always signifies our deepest truth. This means we may not always align with our Sun sign but feel more drawn to our Moon.

In astrology, the Sun also represents behavior, while the Moon tends to rule our emotions. So, it's the part of ourselves that others don't see that ends up being our true self.

Moon In Pisces Personality Traits & Characteristics

What does it mean when you have your Moon in Pisces? Since Pisces is the twelfth and last sign of the Zodiac, they have qualities of all the other signs.

But Pisces Moons are known to be intuitive, sensitive, compassionate, imaginative, and escapists into their own dream world.

1. Intuitive

The sign Pisces is most known for their intuitive feelings, which is not only a strength of this Moon sign, but also part of a bigger lesson they’ll learn about themselves.

Pisces is often equated with Chiron, the wounded healer, because this sign tends to underestimate their own power, especially the power to heal themselves.

In this case, Pisces Moon people feel everything. This is their greatest strength; however, they have to learn to distinguish between their intuitive feeling and their emotional response to something triggering. This means they may be jealous or avoidant — not because it’s intuitively in their best interest, but because they are responding to something that feels uncomfortable or scary to them.

Once this lesson can be learned, or at least brought awareness to, it opens up the greatest gift for this Moon sign: being able to energetically feel out people and situations that they meet.

This makes them have almost a magical or ethereal quality about them that will have them trusting feelings more than words.

Through this process, Pisces Moons trust their feelings above all others, especially in terms of those they meet or opportunities that come around. They have shown that even if they don’t logically make sense, they are always spot-on.

2. Imaginative

Those born with the Moon Pisces are extremely imaginative, needing to retreat into this private world of theirs to rest, but also to recharge and dream about their future plans. A Pisces Moon needs to feel as if they can indulge in their vivid imaginations with no responsibility to think logically.

This isn’t because this sign doesn’t crave or need grounding, it’s just that logic tends to be a weight that only holds this Moon sign back from doing what they are best at: creating a world all their own.

At times, if they are hurt this can mean they are avoidant or choose to escape — either into their dream world, or by traveling and quite literally just leaving. This is the opposing nature of the fish: highly sensitive, feeling, emotional, intuitive. But if they feel hurt, disrespected or scared they may be abandoned, they are likely the ones to take off running.

However, even if people born with their Moon in Pisces take to escaping hurt or the real life they just don’t understand, they will come back. That's because this sign doesn’t know how to give up on what matters most to them in all aspects of life.

3. Escapist

Because they are not only extremely sensitive, but quite imaginative, Pisces Moons will revert to a dream state almost immediately, especially if they are trying to remove themselves from difficult or emotionally taxing situations.

Being so sensitive means they may suffer from emotional burnout, and that can deeply affect them.

Whether it's problems in their personal relationships or even worldly events, Pisces Moons find it necessary to retreat to a safe space. They may also want to escape when they grow tired and bored of life's day-to-day monotony.

No matter the reason, Pisces Moon will escape to a fantasy world — it could be a room in their home that is peaceful and tranquil, immersing themselves in an artistic project, meditating in nature, or just daydreaming that they are somewhere else.

As they are easily influenced and affected by the emotions of others, escaping is a great way for Pisces Moons to recharge and give their emotions a break. But fleeing into an escape world has its downsides.

Pisces Moons tend to detach from the world and those in it, meaning they may suddenly grow distant or aloof in the presence of others, leading to confusion. This need to escape can also pave the way for addictions if they aren't careful.

Because of this, it's essential for Pisces Moons to know when they are already emotionally overwhelmed and not take on more than they can handle. Pisces Moons must set boundaries with others so they aren't taken advantage of.

Best Careers For Pisces Moon

A Pisces Moon's imagination is their best asset in their career; however, this is something they need to learn to use to their advantage, and not a distraction from doing the task at hand.

This sign doesn’t feel fear or risk the way other signs do, which means they push the boundaries of what’s possible more than others.

Pisces Moons won’t always be understood because they are governed by an unseen force that they trust, and because they are so keenly connected to their intuition and spiritual world they often do best in areas where they make a greater impact on the collective.

Oftentimes working independently and quietly, a Pisces Moon is one that always has a lot going on inside of their head — they just need the balance of someone to help them get it out in a way the rest of the world understands.

They are called idealistic and dreamy, but this also means they are extremely creative with words, and often make great writers or artists. However, because of the connection to the natural world around them, they can be drawn into the sciences and conservation projects.

Pisces Moons make for great healers because of the connection to Chiron; regardless, they have to make sure this is coming from a place of reciprocal support and healthy boundaries, and not codependency. This is something this sign will often have to learn and work through in the beginning.

While they can attract abundance and financial wealth, if they aren’t helping others or making a difference somehow, it usually won’t feel fulfilling to them.

Pisces Moon Sign Compatibility

Of all the signs, this is the sign to love and be loved by.

When we think of Pisces, in general, we know it’s a type of love that few have ever seen or experienced, which is only exemplified by the meaning and nature of the Moon. Because our Moon sign represents our emotional world and all that is hidden below the surface, this sign only deepens those feelings and experiences.

A Pisces Moon is dreamy and often lives in a fantasy world, which is what attracts prospective partners to them, since they seem very otherworldly. But the challenge comes in transition into real life.

This Moon sign has the capability to truly create a once-in-a-lifetime kind of love affair, but they also need to use their intuitive feelings to see their partner for exactly who they are, and not who they wish them to be. Once they can do this, they will have mastered the art of unconditional love.

This water sign is known for being extremely romantic, so this is also the way to their heart. But romance to a Pisces Moon doesn’t translate to expensive and lavish gifts; rather, it's quite nights in, picnics under the stars, and bubble baths with candles.

Even though Pisces Moons tend to get lost in their own world and dreams, they are really attracted to the simple acts of romance. This is also a sign that pairs for life. They aren't prone to one-night stands or being with multiple people to know what they want. If a Pisces Moon falls in love, it’s always forever.

Pisces Moon with Aries Moon

While Pisces Moon is emotional and compassionate, Aries Moon rubs them the wrong way with their confrontational and harsh approach. This subequently is a turn-off for Pisces Moon, who craves empathy.

Pisces Moon is also reliant on others, while Aries Moon is independent. This can cause issues in a relationship if both parties don't come to terms with their respective responses to emotional situations.

Pisces Moon with Taurus Moon

Taurus Moon is a perfect complement for Pisces Moon, as both signs value compassion, easy going, and caring. Pisces Moon and Taurus Moon share many of the same interests, including art, music and nature.

Problems could arise if Pisces Moon leans on Taurus Moon too much for stability, but this pair can have a great relationship that is based on peacefulness and harmony.

Pisces Moon with Gemini Moon

A Gemini Moon and Pisces Moon pair differ greatly in many areas. Gemini Moon tends to be detached from their emotions while Pisces Moon leans into them. Pisces Moon is passive and dreamy, while Gemini is intellectual and compulsive.

If the two want this match to work, Gemini Moon must learn to be sensitive to Pisces Moon's emotions, and Pisces Moon can learn a thing or two from Gemini Moon's loose approach to life.

Pisces Moon with Cancer Moon

Since they are both water signs, Pisces Moon and Cancer Moon are both in tune with their emotions, and can support one another emotionally. Intuitive by nature, Cancer Moon can understand what Pisces Moon is feeling, and both signs share a need for the support of loved ones.

Cancer Moon has the best compatibility with Pisces Moon, and a relationship between the two will be harmonious, gentle, kind and dreamy.

Pisces Moon with Leo Moon

Right away, Pisces Moon will be put off by Leo Moon's grandiose personality, and Leo Moon will struggle to get to Pisces' level of empathy and emotion. This imbalance could mean Pisces Moon taking a back seat to Leo Moon's needs.

While Leo Moon's upbeat attitude could bring Pisces Moon's happiness up a notch, if Leo Moon is sour and negative, Pisces Moon will slip into negative thinking.

Pisces Moon with Virgo Moon

It's true that opposites attract, and in this case, Virgo Moon and Pisces Moon can bring out great qualities in one another.

Virgo Moon is often pegged as standoffish and rude, but they do have a side that is caring and kind. And with Pisces Moon's approach, they can bring out Virgo Moon's lighter, compassionate side.

Pisces Moon with Libra Moon

While Libra Moons are harmonious and peaceful just like Pisces Moons, Libra Moons want balance whereas Pisces Moons are perfectly content in disorder. They may run into issues if they cannot find a happy balance between the two.

However, if their relationship turns out to be successful, it will be a partnership that is conflict-free and non-combative.

Pisces Moon with Scorpio Moon

Scorpio Moon and Pisces Moon are each incredibly intuitive and sensitive, but each approach emotions differently. Where Pisces Moon is all about forgiveness, Scorpio Moon tends to hold on to resentment and jealousy.

Both feel their emotions deeply, but Scorpio Moon may not readily be open with theirs, which could lead to conflict down the road.

Pisces Moon with Sagittarius Moon

Both Pisces Moon and Sagittarius Moon yearn to escape from humdrum life, but while Pisces Moon is gentle and dreamy, Sagittarius Moon is ready to spring into action to chase adventure.

The impracticality of their plans may throw a wrench into their relationship. They may also run into problems because Pisces Moon is very sensitive, and Sagittarius Moon can be a bit insensitive to the feelings of others.

Pisces Moon with Capricorn Moon

Capricorn Moon has the worst overall compatibility with Pisces Moon, mainly because their emotional responses don't match up. While Pisces Moon is sensitive and sympathetic, Capricorn Moon can be distant and avoid emotional situations.

Capricorn Moon might see Pisces Moon as much too needy, while Pisces Moon views Capricorn Moon as too emotionally detached for their liking.

Pisces Moon with Aquarius Moon

Aquarius Moon prides themselves on their humanitarianism and fairness, and Pisces Moon mirrors those needs as they avoid conflict and are compassionate in nature. But where Pisces Moon feels emotions deeply, Aquarius Moon is more intellectual and rational.

Pisces Moon could be turned off by Aquarius Moon's detached personality, while Aquarius Moon will want intellectual stimulation and to avoid Pisces Moon's emotional state. Still, these two can have a great relationship built on trust and friendship.

Pisces Moon with Pisces Moon

Two Pisces Moons together means a relationship that revolves around romance, sympathy, and mental closeness. Pisces Moon will understand the emotional needs of another Pisces Moon, and will thrive together in a world free of negativity.

Pisces Moon will take on the emotions of their partner, which can cause issues if they are feeling quite down on themselves. But each understands the other's core needs.

Kate Rose is an artist, writer, passionate yogi, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. As a spiritual intuitive, she practices the religion of astrology and love. For more of her work, visit her website.