What It Means If You Have Libra Rising As Your Ascendant Sign

If you're a Libra Rising, it doesn't mean you're a Libra sun; in fact, your Rising and Sun sign are completely different. Every person has a Sun, Moon, and Rising sign in their birth chart that helps them decipher different aspects of their energy, essence, and personality traits.

Unlike your Moon sign, your Ascendant or Rising sign, is more or less the attitude you put forth into the world. This is the "mask" you present to others upon first meeting. When people say first impressions matter, that means your Rising sign is essential.

To find your Rising sign, you'll need to know your exact time of birth. This is because the Rising sign is the astrological sign that was on the eastern horizon (or the Ascendant) at the time of your birth. It often changes, so being even a little off in timing can give you a different sign.

Luckily, there are free natal chart calculators to help you determine your Rising sign. So grab that birth certificate and get to computing!

What it means to have Libra Rising as your Ascendant sign

Libra is an air sign, so if you have Libra as your Rising sign, you are often seen as the communicator or peacemaker. Finding harmony is of great importance to Libra Risings.

Since Libra's ruling planet is Venus, the planet of love and harmony, Libra Risings care a lot about their relationships with other people. They are also drawn to beauty and balance. Libra Rising tends to focus more on uniting opposites rather than finding independence. They desire partnership and connection above all.

Libra is a cardinal sign, which means they must be heard and have to always be in motion. They often make their presence known — not in a loud, aggressive way like zodiac sign Aries, but in a softer way. This makes them great leaders.

Due to their nature of finding the middle path and common ground in groups, Libra Risings excel in careers that require negotiations and finding solutions among several parties. They do well in diplomatic situations, which makes them great lawyers, mediators, judges, and government officials.

Libra's symbol is that of a scale, making them obsessed with symmetry. They are constantly striving for equilibrium in every aspect of their lives, including their love life.

Libra Rising is most compatible with their fellow air signs, Gemini and Aquarius Ascendant signs, but also get along with fire signs Leo, Sagittarius and Aries; however, they are least compatible with water signs, specifically Scorpio or Pisces Rising.

Celebrities with Libra Rising/Ascendant: Harry Styles, Britney Spears, Dua Lipa, Doja Cat, Idris Elba, Beyoncé, Jared Leto, Zoë Kravitz

Libra Ascendant Personality Traits & Characteristics

1. Talkative

Libra Rising people are quite literally social butterflies. They can strike up and hold conversations with anyone, about basically anything under the sun. They never make others feel awkward and always fill the silence.

2. Well-mannered

Those born with a Libra Ascendant or Rising sign are often some of the most polite and well-mannered people you will ever meet. They are incredibly aware of others, and go out of their way to relate to them.

3. Intelligent

This air sign is one of the most intelligent in the Zodiac! This stems from their will to find compromises and solutions that benefit all in conflicts. Their intelligence and knowledge helps them in their jobs, which often involve diplomacy.

4. Gentle

Libra Risings carry a sense of softness with them everywhere they go. Like a small breeze blowing through one's hair, Libra Risings take gentle care of what they do and how they do it, especially when it comes to interacting with others. They speak, move, and act with a delicate approach to life.

5. Charming

Just as they are talkative, Libra Risings are smooth. They have a natural charm about them and can smile their way into any compromise. This is essential when you are the peacekeeper.

They need people to like them in order to figure out what it is they really want. Libra Rising does this with ease, as if it's second nature.

6. Kind

Though Libra Risings are often seen as the ones who need to have balance, and this can sometimes make them out to be bossy, they are actually extremely sweet beings.

This focus on balance and avoiding chaos all comes from how much they care about others and the relationships they make. Libra Risings are sweeter than many think they are because their hearts are blanketed by their desire to help.

7. Particular

Libra Risings are extremely sensitive to chaos. They hate drama, and tend to either steer clear of it or get to the bottom of it to make it go away. This is why they are extremely picky when it comes to friends.

Sure, they can make connections easily due to their nature, but Libra chooses their friends wisely... and you may not make the cut.

