What It Means If You Were Born Under A Leo Moon Sign

A Sun sign is what we commonly know as our sign of the zodiac, but there are many other aspects that make up who we are, based on the celestial bodies' position on the day we were born, and our unique natal charts.

We can find many truths when we explore our Moon signs.

While Sun signs describe our more obvious traits, Moon signs point out the subtle, more cerebral aspects of our nature. We look to the Moon sign of an individual to determine what they are about emotionally.

What Does It Mean To Be A Leo Moon?

Your Moon sign represents how you feel emotionally, the way you react, and your connection to others around you. Your Moon sign is, essentially, your inner self that you keep in the shadows.

Moon signs are determined by the location and position of the Moon in the solar system at the exact time you were born. But to determine its placement in your birth chart, you will need to use Moon sign calculators.

Leo Moon is somewhat of a mixture of standard Leo traits, along with how Leo affects their instincts and intuition. The Moon is all about intuition and our psychic ability, and Leo gives a dramatic take on what a Moon sign can bring us.

Leo is a fire sign, so expect inspired thinking and creative action. Leo is ruled by the Sun and is often associated with royalty.

Emotionally, this means that, if you are a Leo Moon, you tend to feel superior and sometimes haughty; you have an air of elitism about you and, ironically, it does not disturb people. They tend to respect you more because they sense that you are someone who is confident and charismatic.

Because Leo is a fixed sign, there is a sense of permanence here. And in life, it looks like Leo Moon is someone who will come through, be the right person at the right time, and do what is right, all within the boundaries of respect.

Moon In Leo Personality Traits & Characteristics

Leo Moons are people with grand appetites; they want only the best in their lives and treat themselves like royalty. Nothing is too good for them, and if you are partnered with a Leo Moon, or if you are one yourself, you can only accept excellence and prime choice.

You will fight for what you want, because you truly believe there is no point in settling for less than what you believe you deserve.

But aside from their need for excellence, there are other personality traits of a Leo Moon.

1. Persistent

Leo Moon has nothing on their agenda that does not spell ultimate success, and they care very little about how long it takes to create that success.

The process is very important to Leo Moon, and that means they stick to the plan, no matter what.

Persistence is a great Leo character trait, and that means they are very patient as well. With a goal in mind, Leo can achieve anything they want because they are undaunted when it comes to persistence.

2. Loyal and Devoted

As it is with the Leo Sun sign, so goes it with the Leo Moon. This is the sign of dedication, and that means to love, to family, to work — anyone with a Leo Moon is absolutely devoted to whatever they put their mind to.

They wish to be respected and, in turn, show much respect to others. Being kind and compassionate is a Leo trait, and the Leo Moon is doubly sensitive to the idea of kindness as a way of showing loyalty.

They do not leave their mates, nor do they disappoint their families.

3. Dramatic

Naturally inclined to the dramatic, Leo Moon is happy being the center of attention in just about any situation. They love making people laugh, and when the conversation needs a boost, Leo Moon is only too happy to take over and "show everyone a good time."

They are social creatures who are happiest when they can show off their talents, and they love a rapt audience of friends, loved ones, and family members. Leo Moon is the person who arrives at the party or event with the best outfit on, always.

4. Creative

One of the most creative signs there is, Leo Moon is never bored. This Moon sign allows the person to spend every day engaged in whatever takes their fancy.

They love to create, whether it is art, music, literature; they are naturally talented, sometimes overly talented, and as much as they love showing off, they also love creating worthy things to flaunt.

Leo Moon comes through with excellence in every department.

Best Careers For Leo Moon

Any kind of leadership position is a good one for Leo Moon, as they are very good at capturing the attention of many people at a time.

In a position of authority, such as a boss or manager, they excel and can make great careers out in management. They are easily vaulted to executive positions, where they continue to be loved and respected.

Being somewhat fearless, Leo Moons are great in public speaking and in public life, in general. You will find many politicians who are Leo Moons, as well as many influential figures of our time.

The charm that comes with Leo is effective, and all Leo Moons know just how to finesse a group of people to work towards a common goal.

Of course, Leo Moons are great in theater and film; they have a natural sense of what an audience might want, and they are all too thrilled to deliver. The dramatic arts are incomparably attractive to the Leo Moon signs. They are also superior in teaching skills.

Leo Moon Sign Compatibility

If you are a Leo Moon, you want loyalty and unrelenting monogamy and devotion.

There is no such thing as deviation from the pact; if you make a commitment to someone, you demand the same kind of unwavering loyalty in return. You are attracted to those who see life-long devotion as an asset and a desirable position to be in.

In a romantic relationship, Leo Moons are not looking for game-players, though you are known to be a little too dramatic to not be a game-player yourself. You are a paradox; one day you let people think you are shy and supportive, and the next you roar and take down the house.

Once you mellow, however, you are as lovable as anyone would want in a mate.

Leo Moon with Aries Moon

Always a good match, but prepare for a feisty life together.

If you are someone who likes to be kept on your toes, you will find a great match in an Aries Moon. Aries loves to fight; everything is a battle to them, and that challenges you and your laziness in ways that actually end up stimulating and exciting you.

Perhaps it is just that you like your prey angry and worked up. But you will never get the best of an Aries.

Leo Moon with Taurus Moon

You might be talented and gregarious, but Taurus Moon does not care. They will find you hot, and you will not be able to resist the crazy charms of the Taurus Moon.

But Leo is basically unimpressed. You will want to change them, and you will be so impressed with Taurus' inability to see you as a superstar that you will spend way too much time trying to convert them.

Leo Moon with Gemini Moon

It may be hard for you to get past the entire entourage of hang ups that make up the Gemini Moon, and you, Leo Moon, will probably lose your infinite patience trying.

At first, your compatibility will seem possible, until you realize that Gemini Moon simply refuses to see anything your way. What will finally end it is when you realize it is not just you they do not get — it is everyone.

Leo Moon with Cancer Moon

It is pretty easy to get along with a Cancer Moon, as they are naturally inclined to being good listeners and easy-going partners.

Do not be so dim as to underestimate their intelligence, however. While they are capable of giving you that worshipful adoration you so love, they will not give it unless you make yourself worthy of their time.

It is a good match, but do not take advantage of a Cancer Moon. Not if you want to remain in good standing with them.

Leo Moon with Leo Moon

This one starts out brilliantly, and ends just as quickly.

The thing is, when two Leos get together, whether it is a Sun or Moon sign, you are going to end up battling to be the center of attention.

You cannot go out with a Leo Moon because you cannot risk not being the darling of the party; it will eat at you if they get more attention than you, and once they smell competition in the air, it will become more of a battle than a love affair.

Leo Moon with Virgo Moon

A partner with a Virgo Moon will give you just enough grief and frustration that you might actually find them curious.

What on earth is it about this person who needs such perfection? And how could such a fine specimen such as yourself ever be attracted to anyone who judges everyone around them so harshly?

Well, it is simple: you believe you can tame the Virgo Moon. That is part of your hubris: you actually think you can change their mind. Hint: you cannot.

Leo Moon with Libra Moon

You will have zero tolerance for Libra Moon.

Honesty is your motto, and you live your life in the open. Libra Moon is secretive; they like to keep you guessing, and they also like to lie.

Lies are always a deal-breaker with you, Leo Moon, and you will lose you patience with Libra Moon in a matter of seconds. You will not be fooled... ever.

Leo Moon with Scorpio Moon

You can find a very good partner in someone with a Scorpio Moon. While your personalities are both radically different, you both tend to love power and that ignites passion in your relationship.

Scorpio Moon can bring out a side in you that no other sign can, as they are completely different than you when it comes to power, control and manipulation. Oddly, this coupling can be very strong and last a long time.

Leo Moon with Sagittarius Moon

Sagittarius Moon is truly an enigmatic and fascinating sign to work and play with.

Both fire signs, Leo Moon and Sagittarius Moon are driven by creativity and performance. Both signs are never bored and are always involved in some project.

These two signs make for a great partnership, mostly because the two signs are not reliant upon the other for entertainment. Both Moon signs are self-sufficient and able, so when they do get together, there is no spare baggage to sort out. This coupling is one of the best.

Leo Moon with Capricorn Moon

People will look at your relationship and naturally assume that you have made your Capricorn Moon partner into your submissive slave, which will anger the Capricorn Moon to a degree... until they take you home and show you who's boss.

It is hard to think that Leo defers to anyone, but Capricorn Moon's no-nonsense approach to relationships works overtime with Leo Moon. You cannot best a Capricorn Moon, but they will let you think you can if they like you enough.

Leo Moon with Aquarius Moon

There is very little that an Aquarius Moon has that interests you, Leo Moon. And, in turn, they will find you an overgrown baby who needs a pacifier all the time.

Aquarius Moon has no place for you, as they are without the need to worship another human being simply because they demand it. They have other fish to fry, and if you happen to fall in love with an Aquarius Moon, pray like crazy that their Sun sign is either Sagittarius or Aries.

Leo Moon with Pisces Moon

This match might just work, if the S&M is just right, because that is what this relationship is about: You control, and the Pisces Moon does what you ask.

Leo Moon may be sensitive, but Pisces Moon will bring out a side in you that is not just sensitive, it is intuitive and specialized. You will feel an overwhelming desire to manipulate and control the Pisces Moon, and they will beg you for more.

So, if this is the kind of love affair you want, have at it, as no one else will give you this kind of unconditional worship.

Ruby Miranda is a New Yorker who learned astrology, I Ching and all types of cartomancy and numerology from her crazy, gypsy mother. She currently writes for a wide range of esoteric publications.