What It Means If You Have Capricorn Rising As Your Ascendant Sign

When we think about our personality in astrology, we sometimes think that our Sun sign is the only placement that defines us. But this couldn’t be more incorrect!

While we are most familiar with our zodiac sign, there is more than just one part of our birth chart. In fact, a very important part of who we are is related to our Rising sign.

Where our Sun sign represents our ego and the core of who we are, and our Moon sign represents our emotions and how we connect to others, our Rising sign is the “mask” we wear; it’s the first impression we give when first meeting someone.

Also known as an Ascendant sign, your Rising sign is located in the zodiac sign that was positioned on the eastern horizon at the exact time of birth. This is unlike your Sun sign, which is determined by your date of birth.

To find your Ascendant, you need to know your precise birth time; otherwise, your Rising sign will be in a different zodiac sign if you are off by even a few minutes. Luckily, you can calculate your natal chart and Rising sign using a free calculator!

What it means to have Capricorn Rising as your Ascendant sign

Capricorn is an earth sign, so if you have Capricorn as your Rising sign, you are ambitious, organized, loyal, and conventional. However, your other personality traits include being pessimistic, unreceptive, and aloof despite your strong sense of responsibility.

Capricorn is a cardinal sign, which means they have strong leadership qualities and aren't averse to setting plans and following through. Because Saturn rules Capricorn, this sign tends to be quite stubborn and cynical, though they strongly value family and tradition.

If you have a Capricorn Ascendant, you do well in careers that allow you to bring your intellect and perceptiveness to the forefront. And because Capricorn is a cardinal earth sign, you understand the importance of urgency. However, that same need to succeed can lead to disappointment and turning coworkers off with your abrupt attitude.

Capricorn Rising people are extremely determined, and because Saturn is Capricorn's ruling planet, this earth sign knows what they want and aren't afraid to go after it. But Capricorn Rising doesn't just jump into the unknown; rather, they move slowly and calculated, observing their options before acting.

In their personal life, specifically in relationships, Capricorn Rising may be stoic at first, but will slowly let their walls come down as they get to know someone. They want to ensure that the people in their close inner circle are trustworthy, and once they have found their people, they are more willing to express their emotions.

When they fall in love, Capricorn Ascendant people are loyal to a fault. When they are with you, they are with you 100%. Much like Capricorn Sun, Capricorn Rising is compatible with other earth signs like Virgo and Taurus, or with water signs like Cancer or Scorpio; however, they share the least compatibility with Gemini Rising.

Celebrities with Capricorn Rising/Ascendant: Rashida Jones, Zac Efron, John Legend, Christopher Meloni, Zooey Dechanel, Jane Fonda

Capricorn Ascendant Personality Traits & Characteristics

1. Ambitious

Capricorn Risings love a good challenge, and that causes them to put their all into any task at hand. They approach situations with a go-getter attitude, along with being committed to accomplishing their goals.

But though they are determined, they remain uncertain about their ability to succeed in everything they want. They can become fearful or negative about future prospects, and doubt themselves so harshly that they grow frustrated.

2. Responsible

Not the type of person to see how things unravel or play it by ear, Capricorn Rising is constantly planning for the future. They have a practical point of view, and believe in keeping their lives steady and stable.

Their ability to keep balance and create long-term solutions to their problems makes them a strong pillar for others to rely on.

3. Reflective

Capricorn Risings take the time to observe and calculate a plan for any situation they find themselves in. They make sure to weigh the pros and cons before taking any steps, and steer clear of confrontation when needed.

Because they are cautious, Capricorn Rising doesn't let anyone into their world quite so easily. It takes time for them to trust others, and they make sure their goals for the future aren't put in jeopardy by the actions of others.

4. Critical

While Capricorn Risings may be critical of others and their abilities, they are mostly critical of themselves. Serious and strict about finishing their tasks, they are very hard on themselves; it's as if no amount of hard work is good enough.

They can plan and structure their schedules all they want, but at the end of the day, they are human. Capricorn Risings must learn how to praise themselves for a job well done, rather than focusing on those few items they may have "failed" at.

Advertisement Are you ready for a relationship? Click here to get clarity with a psychic reading!

5. Loyal

Capricorn Risings have a strong sense of tradition and responsibility, especially when it comes to their family, friends and loved ones. From a young age, these Rising signs are known to be the most dependable and responsible members of their family.

Everything they do for their family is above and beyond; the needs of those they love are the most important thing to them. And they show this by not only working hard to succeed for their loved ones, but by being supportive and caring as well.

6. Materialistic

It's no secret that just like Capricorn Sun, Capricorn Rising really loves money. Considered workaholics, Capricorn Risings push themselves hard to achieve all their goals — with the main priority being not only success, but money.

And with all that money, Capricorn Rising enjoys spending their hard-earned cash, buying everything they want. But they also need to realize that designer clothes and high status won't make them happy.

7. Pessimistic

Despite all the success they experience, Capricorn Rising tends to see things in a negative light, sometimes expecting the absolute worst, no matter the situation. Their earthly energy serves them well in most cases... except this one.

Their practical nature means they may falter to pessimism, making them seem cold, cynical, and unappreciative.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who has written hundreds of articles about relationships, trending news and entertainment, numerology and astrology. Follow her on Twitter for more.