What It Means If You Were Born Under A Scorpio Moon

Individuals who were born with the Moon in Scorpio are intense, to say the least.

Given that the Moon rules moods and emotions, having your Moon in one of the most deeply passionate signs of the zodiac makes for an emotive personality.

What Does It Mean To Be A Scorpio Moon?

Scorpio Moon is the perfect example of why we cannot neglect our Moon signs when we think of our zodiac sign and overall birth chart. Sun signs only represent a small fraction of our personalities, yet when we think of our zodiac signs, that is all we consider.

While our Sun sign dictates how we shine outwardly, our Moon sign tells us about a darker, more hidden selfhood. Your Moon sign shapes your emotional needs and what you thrive on to feel fulfilled.

Moon signs rule your inner emotions and instinctual reactions. Your Moon sign is determined by the position of the Moon within the solar system at the exact time of your birth; it's a much more precise, personalized position than your Sun sign.

If you are one of the people born with their Moon in Scorpio, that means the Moon was traveling through Scorpio when you were born.

The specificity of Moon signs means that many people resonate more strongly with this and their Rising sign than they do with their Sun sign. It also helps to explain the differences between people who share Sun signs but have dissimilar personalities.

Moon In Scorpio Personality Traits & Characteristics

Scorpio is a water sign, and therefore relates deeply to the emotional and psychological aspects of life.

Scorpio is also a fixed sign, meaning they are determined and enduring, and will pursue their desires and passions to the bitter end. Their emotional well-being comes largely from having close connections with others.

Truthful connections allow Scorpio Moon to express their inner emotional level and passions.

They demand loyalty in friendship, above all else, because they need to feel safe and secure in their relationships with others. This need for loyalty can sometimes produce negative feelings if betrayal is perceived.

Scorpio Moon's emotional range means you can quickly cut off anyone who you fear has crossed you.

1. Emotional

Scorpio is a rather tenuous place for the Moon to sit and she is often in her fall here. This makes it a challenge to balance lunar qualities, such as emotions and spirituality.

Because of the emotional depth of Scorpio, those with this Moon sign feel every aspect of life. They react easily to emotional stimuli and harbor intense, often overwhelming feelings. Scorpio Moons are always on a rollercoaster of emotion, shifting between high highs and low lows.

Scorpio Moons do best when they can learn not to react to everything life throws their way. Just because an emotion has power doesn’t mean it should dictate their life.

If you are a Scorpio Moon, embrace the fluidity of this water sign by allowing emotions to flow through you rather than drown you.

2. Introspective

Scorpio Moons have a unique ability to keep an icy cold poker face, even in the depths of emotional despair. They might be riding a rollercoaster of emotions but no one will hear them scream.

Scorpio Moons are deeply private. They fear vulnerability so much that even those closest to them don’t always know exactly what is going on.

While everyone can benefit from opening up to others, this reserve can be harnessed into a positive if they learn to enjoy spending time with themselves. When used correctly, their introspection can be a tool for understanding the depths of their emotions and that of others.

As Scorpio Moons spend time alone, they must try to make sense of their thoughts and come to terms with their emotional complexity. It will make them more intuitive to others and improve their relationship with themselves.

3. Perceptive

Scorpio Moons might fear that their intense emotions make them vulnerable, but they’re actually the greatest strength.

No stranger to the ups and downs of life, Scorpio Moons have a keen ability to pick up on the emotional undercurrents surrounding them. Their gut instincts are unmatched, and their need for loyalty and honesty means they can always uncover truths.

This emotional depth isn’t just about catching deceits; it also gives them a knack for knowing what others need in their lives, often before they know it themselves. Scorpio Moon might butt in on other peoples problems a lot, but they solve them just as quickly, making them a supportive and loyal friend to all who they hold dear.

4. Secretive

Often, the need to help others is a means of distracting them from observing Scorpio Moon's needs.

They fear vulnerability and jump to dominate or control others to keep them from getting to the root of their problems. This can cause Scorpio Moon to appear detached or aloof as they desperately scramble to look strong.

Others may get frustrated with Scorpio Moon for not letting them in. If they aren't self-aware, they may let this secretiveness get the better of them and harbor resentment towards those who are just trying to help.

5. Needy

That said, Scorpio Moons crave intimacy, even if they don’t always know how to show it. Opening up does wonders for a Scorpio Moon who thrives on the exchange of emotional energy with others.

Through building emotional bonds, they will develop a better understanding of the world and their place in it.

Instead of allowing their fear of vulnerability to rule their behavior, Scorpio Moon should lean into their psychological adeptness and emotional honesty to let others in and allow their emotions to flourish.

Best Careers For Scorpio Moon

Scorpio Moon individuals are intuitive and resourceful, making them great employees when they are able to focus their ambition on achieving their goals.

In the workplace, they are able to work well independently, are great listeners who absorb information easily, and work through even the toughest assignments with grace.

Ideal careers for Scorpio Moons include professions in science, the military, surgery, counseling or teaching, sales, engineering, law or law enforcement, and psychology.

Because they are so adaptable, intelligent and hardworking, they are great problem-solvers. But issues might arise in the workplace when they insist on working independently, as this is where they feel most productive.

Scorpio Moons can be somewhat reserved, making it difficult to form relationships with coworkers and making them come across as intimidating. They are also intense, competitive, and might have trouble controlling their emotions.

To succeed in their career, Scorpio Moon must try to refrain from controlling all situations, practice empathy and patience, and learn to work as a team player.

Scorpio Moon Sign Compatibility

Those with their Moon in Scorpio are likely to find themselves very attached in love. Scorpio Moons might have a hard time building trust, but once they do, they are in it for life.

Their emotional intensity and secretive nature makes Scorpio Moon somewhat cynical in love at times. They can lack trust and find themselves being jealous during times of uncertainty, but their fierce loyalty is something to be admired and respected.

Scorpio Moon with Aries Moon

Scorpio Moon and Aries Moon are both highly emotional, which can create problems in a relationship. While Aries Moon will have a blowout and move on, Scorpio Moon is more likely to harbor negative feelings and hold grudges.

Both signs love to be in control so, when together, someone is always going to have to relent, which can become exhausting if compromise isn't found.

Scorpio Moon with Taurus Moon

This union has great potential if both partners can bring the best versions of themselves.

Taurus Moon has much simpler emotional needs and will be more likely to contend to Scorpio Moon's wants than an Aries Moon would. However, Scorpio Moon's secretive behavior and Taurus Moon's possessiveness can clash.

What these two signs do share is a mutual need for security and dependability in relationships, so if they can let go of their fears of betrayal, magic can be made.

Scorpio Moon with Gemini Moon

Gemini Moon and Scorpio both have extremely different emotional needs that are difficult to balance. Gemini Moon loves to escape in their own heads and experience freedom, while Scorpio Moon prefers to dwell on their emotions and is immensely loving.

Scorpio Moon might find themselves fearing that Gemini Moon is indifferent to the relationship and is more focused on friendships which, to Gemini Moon, can feel oppressive and controlling.

Scorpio Moon with Cancer Moon

These two love with the same intensity and will bond over their emotional depth.

Cancer Moon is soft and more open, happy to relent some of the dominance and control to Scorpio Moon. These two can be mutually dependent on one another, which will help Scorpio Moon feel safe in the relationship.

Get your horoscope delivered to your inbox daily!

Cancer Moon has the power to help a Scorpio Moon open up better than most signs.

Scorpio Moon with Leo Moon

Scorpio Moon and Leo Moon are like night and day.

While Scorpio Moon tends to sit in their emotions, Leo Moon looks for light and joy in everything they do. Scorpio Moon might find themselves growing suspicious of some of Leo Moon's behaviors. How can a person be that happy all the time?

For Scorpio Moon, these questions come from a desire to get to know Leo Moon deeper but, for them, they might find these emotions draining. To make this work, Scorpio Moon needs to embrace differences and celebrate opposites.

Scorpio Moon with Virgo Moon

This union can be a good opportunity to balance rational thinking with emotional thoughts.

Virgo Moon can benefit from Scorpio Moon's ability to feel deeply, while Scorpio Moon could do with some of Virgo Moon's calm logic. Go easy on the dramatics around a Virgo Moon, though; they won't appreciate Scorpio Moon's inability to self-reflect and will be upset if they are overly critical.

Scorpio Moon with Libra Moon

Scorpio Moon sometimes finds Libra Moon too vague or superficial and will find themselves frustrated by Libra Moon's inability to delve deep into their emotions.

Libra Moon also wants balance and compromise in their relationships, which can be next to impossible for domineering Scorpio Moon. These two will both need to work hard to make this union thrive.

Scorpio Moon with Scorpio Moon

Think of all the intensity, passion, loathing, and jealousy you feel in relationships. Now, multiply it by 2 and you have a Scorpio-Scorpio union.

Scorpio Moon's ability to love and hate in equal measure (often both at once) creates intense emotional storms in relationships. Two Scorpio Moonsshare a need for extreme loyalty, so they will never betray each other's trust, nor will their emotional bond be anything but strong.

What they do need to be careful of is taking their flair for dramatics too far and creating too much destruction.

Scorpio Moon with Sagittarius Moon

Sagittarius Moon is optimistic and always looking on the bright side of things which, for Scorpio Moon, can lack depth.

Scorpio Moon wants more acknowledgment of dark thoughts, while Sagittarius Moon will brush these true feelings to the side. Scorpio Moon needs to feel intensely in order to be emotionally satisfied, so they might feel neglected in a relationship with Sagittarius Moon.

Scorpio Moon with Capricorn Moon

This is a bond worth working with. It might take some time to get off the ground, but this is a sign Scorpios are compatible with, and these two share a faithfulness and sincerity that is hard to come by.

Scorpio Moon might think they have a hard time building trust, but they are no match for a Capricorn Moon, who is extremely reluctant to reveal repressed emotions.

Once both signs commit to slowly letting the other in, this can be a perfect match.

Scorpio Moon with Aquarius Moon

Scorpio Moon needs to feel loved in order to be satisfied in their relationships.

Unfortunately, Aquarius Moon's dreamlike behavior doesn't always leave room to shower Scorpio Moon with intensity and passion. They are an independent sign who won't react well to Scorpio Moon's possessiveness.

Scorpio Moon will have to learn to open up and be more free in order to make this bond work.

Scorpio Moon with Pisces Moon

Emotions are all that these two signs need to feel fulfilled, which can make for a positive union.

Pisces Moon can be a powerful force in helping Scorpio Moon to heal and let go of grudges due to their forgiving nature. However, be careful not to burden fragile Pisces Moon — they need as much love as they give in order to keep going.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.