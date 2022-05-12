What It Means If You Have Aries Rising As Your Ascendant Sign

Everyone knows their Sun sign, but what about their Rising sign? Every person has a Sun, Moon, and Rising sign in their birth chart.

Your Rising sign, also known as your Ascendant sign, is in the first house of your natal chart. But while Moon signs represent your hidden self, your Ascendant sign represents the "mask" you present to others in social situations. This sign is your first impression on people when you meet them.

Your Rising sign is in the zodiac sign that was positioned on the Ascendant at the exact time of your birth. To find your Rising or Ascendant sign, you need to know the exact time you were born; otherwise, even being off by a few minutes can give you an incorrect Rising sign.

You can calculate your natal chart and Rising sign using a calculator — that's the best way to determine which Rising sign you have!

But what does it mean to have an Aries Ascendant or Aries Rising sign?

What It Means To Have An Aries Ascendant Sign

Aries is a Fire sign, so if you have this zodiac sign as your Rising sign, your attitude, appearance and the first impression is hot. That means hot-headed, bold, and sometimes comes off as overwhelming.

Since Aries' ruling planet is Mars, they are not afraid to bring the temperature up to win. And since Aries rules the head, they are constantly fired up.

Aries is also a cardinal sign, which means they like to take action. Their instinct is to act before they think. Though they may have a chill disposition, Aries are the ones who bring the energy and enthusiasm to every social event.

People with Aries Ascendants do well in civil service jobs due to their natural authority, as well as police officers or teachers. Aries Rising people have a grounding, stable presence in the workplace with strong critical-thinking skills and work ethic allowing them to thrive.

This Rising sign is also competitive, but they mostly put pressure on themselves. They see themselves as winners, and when they lose it's World War III.

Although Aries Rising can be impulsive and impatient, they are courageous and always up for a challenge. Because of this dynamic, Aries Rising is most compatible with fellow Fire Ascendants Leo and Sagittarius, as well as Air signs like Gemini or Libra.

People born with Aries Ascendants understand power and have no hesitation jumping into the unknown. This sign knows that taking risks is a direct way to level up, both in their personal life and love life.

Celebrities with Aries Rising/Ascendant: Bette Midler, Shakira, Chris Rock, Jeff Bezos, Jeremy Renner, Morgan Freeman

Aries Ascendant Personality Traits & Characteristics

1. Energetic

Aries Rising people have constant energy. And this is because they always crave action. In fact, Aries Rising must always be doing something, and hate sitting still for even a moment.

The worst thing for an Aries Rising is to be bored. Because when that happens, prepare for the end of times.

2. Independent

Aries Rising doesn't rely on anyone but themselves. They hate asking for help and may end up failing because of it, which is one of their biggest negative traits.

However, they are strong, resilient, and can handle anything life throws at them.

3. Enthusiastic

Aries Rising people are quite literally the life of the party! They are passionate, excited, and truly set the vibe of any conversation or event they are part of.

4. Straightforward

People with Aries Rising signs don't tiptoe around the truth.

They can be blunt to the point where they are seen as aggressive, but they are more focused on winning than what people think about them. They have no filter and tell it as it is.

5. Decisive

People with Aries Ascendants take action seriously, so they never waste time being indecisive. They make decisions quickly, sometimes without thinking them all the way through, and then put them into action.

6. Competitive

Because Aries is ruled by Mars and is also a Fire sign, those with an Aries Rising have a need to win.

These people are competitive, to say the least, but they are more so competitive with themselves. With them, it's either win or don't play at all.

7. Brave

People with an Aries Rising sign are brave, courageous, and unafraid to make a leap forward into the unknown. They take risks frequently, which is why they are considered great leaders.

8. Ambitious

Those with Aries Rising signs are go-getters. They are always working towards reaching their dreams, and will not stop until their goals are fulfilled.

