What It Means If You Were Born Under A Cancer Moon

Those born with the Moon in Cancer are some of the most sensitive people in the zodiac. The Moon rules Cancer, giving you the power to feel the full and pure extent of your emotions, and the emotions of others.

A Cancer Moon can feel everything, making them wary to rush into new situations, preferring to gauge reactions and observe the behaviors of others instead.

What Does It Mean To Be A Cancer Moon?

Moon signs govern our inner selves and account for the feelings, desires, and spiritual needs that we often keep to ourselves. Your Moon sign reveals your emotional reaction and needs, explaining why you feel the way you do.

Our Sun sign, which is what we refer to when we think of our zodiac sign, only accounts for the personality we are striving to be and exhibiting outwardly.

Moon sign traits often hide themselves. Understanding yourself fully relies on a careful analysis of all aspects of your astrology birth chart, meaning Moon signs are just as important as Sun signs and even your Rising sign.

If your Moon is in the sign of Cancer, that means the Moon was situated in Cancer at the time of your birth.

Cancer is a water sign. Water signs generally pertain to the psychological and emotional aspects of life, making a Cancer Moon deeply sensitive to all things spiritual and emotional.

Cancer is also one of the four cardinal signs, the signs that lead each of the solar seasons. This gives Cancer Moons an innate need to take action in all areas that involve emotions, usually acting as a support system to others.

In its domicile location, the Cancer Moon is nurturing and caring, building a home wherever they go. They thrive when they can take time for self-care.

Cancer Moon signs flourish when they can balance their aptitude for the emotions of others with their own personal needs. They do best when they compartmentalize feelings and subside their worries; otherwise, they may find themselves bogged down on issues that they cannot control.

Moon In Cancer Personality Traits & Characteristics

The Cancer sign is ruled by the Moon, so Cancer as a Moon sign amplifies all the lunar qualities: emotion, empathy, and intuition. The cyclic nature of Moon cycles means that this sign is ruled by inner cycles, and the ebb and flow of emotional needs.

1. Empathetic

Those with a Cancer Moon in their natal chart will feel their emotional presence profoundly, often without Cancer having to say a word.

Cancer Moon is heavily influenced by the emotional atmosphere around them, even when it is being created by or dominated by the feelings of others. Because of this, their emotional wellbeing is in a constant state of flux.

Their ability to soak up the feelings of others can easily lead to an emotional imbalance, and often they are distracted from their own path by taking on the needs of others. When this happens, Cancer Moons will need to distinguish their own wants and take time alone in nature to balance their needs.

2. Homebodies

Matters to do with family and home feature strongly in Cancer Moons. Being around family will be a huge priority for this sign, especially when trying to feel emotionally fulfilled.

If a Cancer Moon’s Sun or Rising sign is one of the more independent, trailblazing signs, they may find themselves in an eternal struggle trying to balance their desires to become their own person with the obligations to their family.

This struggle will get easier as they grow older and, possibly, form a family of their own. This comes from their natural nurturing capabilities; they can’t help but care for others.

3. Intuitive

Cancer Moons are perceptive beings with a keen eye for recognizing what others need, even when they don’t know it themselves.

Cancer Moons are quietly analytical and strive to get to the heart of their own problems and those of others. They feel great when they can help people out of difficult predicaments, not only because they care about them but also because when others are sad, so are Cancers.

This is a quality to be proud of, but it can bite them in the back from time to time. Often, Cancers attract friends and romantic partners who are overly dependent on them. Relationships should be give and take with plenty of space and independence.

4. Needy

When Cancer Moon isn’t in a relationship with a needy person, it's because they are the needy person. Codependency in relationships can easily cross over into being possessive.

Often too focused on the emotions of others, Cancer Moons can forget to prioritize their own needs, which leaves them feeling emotionally unfulfilled and needy in their interactions with others. Cancer Moons need to realize their own strength and ability to take care of themselves.

They are expert nurturers and flourish when they direct some of their caring qualities to their own self-love.

Best Careers For Cancer Moon

Cancer Moons do best in careers where they are able to express their emotions openly and use this trait to further their progress in a specific field. Cancer Moons are focused on the well-being of others, have a powerful imagination, and are compassionate and caring.

Ideal careers for Cancer Moons include being self-employed, or having a job focused in writing, real estate, psychology, photography or art, teaching, music, childcare, nursing, healthcare, catering, or public speaking.

Cancer Moon brings a passionate energy to the forefront, adapts well to any environment, and is incredibly creative and artistic.

But despite being a great employee in fields where they can utilize their unique abilities and talents, Cancer Moons are very emotional, meaning they don't handle criticism well, aren't always comfortable taking risks, can be unpredictable, and stress themselves out.

Cancer Moon Sign Compatibility

Cancer Moons need to be loved and cherished deeply in order to feel fulfilled. Not ones to chase spontaneity or extreme passion, Cancer Moons prefer secure, stable relationships.

Cancer Moon with Aries Moon

The emotional needs of these two signs are too at odds for a stable union. Cancer Moon is emotional and needy, while Aries Moon tends to be independent and self-sufficient.

Cancer Moon with Taurus Moon

Both of these signs appreciate the value of a good home and thrive when they feel secure in their home lives. While Cancer Moon is more emotional, Taurus Moon can bring steadiness and stability to this union.

Cancer Moon with Gemini Moon

While Cancer Moon responds to everything with their heart, Gemini Moon leads with their heads.

Gemini Moon can be uncomfortable with Cancer Moon's constant emotional depth and need for stability. Gemini Moon prefers constant stimulation and intellectual conversation rather than expressing feelings.

Cancer Moon with Cancer Moon

Unsurprisingly, these two are able to match each other's emotional needs and build a nurturing relationship. Two Cancer Moons will need to be extra careful not to fall into the trap of being overly codependent.

Cancer Moon with Leo Moon

Leo Moon has a flair for the dramatic and tends to exaggerate things. Cancer Moon, meanwhile, prefers to be more private. These two do share protective loyalty.

If Cancer Moon is happy to let Leo Moon be the center of attention, this union can thrive.

Cancer Moon with Virgo Moon

Though these signs express love differently, they are well-matched in their caring natures. Virgo Moon may seem unemotional, but they share a lot of the same familial concerns as Cancer Moon.

Virgo Moon tends to be self-deprecating and could benefit from having non-judgmental Cancer Moon in their life.

Cancer Moon with Libra Moon

Both of these Moon signs work hard to accommodate others and feel best when in a harmonious relationship, free of conflict. That said, Libra Moon wants an equal, not a parent, so Cancer Moon may have to relent some of their nurturing tendencies to satisfy Libra Moon.

Cancer Moon with Scorpio Moon

Both sensitive and intuitive, these two can form a deep emotional bond once Scorpio Moon realizes that Cancer Moon is someone they can reveal themselves to.

Cancer Moon may find Scorpio Moon a little turbulent at times, but they are the exact kind of partner who can calm down fiery Scorpio Moon.

Cancer Moon with Sagittarius Moon

Cancer Moon may feel misunderstood in this relationship. Optimistic Sagittarius Moon will try to intellectualize Cancer Moon out of their moody states, without taking the time to acknowledge their needs.

While Cancer Moon could benefit from letting some of this optimism in, they may find Sagittarius Moon to be tactless.

Cancer Moon with Capricorn Moon

Capricorn Moon is too uncomfortable with expressing emotions to satisfy the needs of a Cancer Moon. Capricorn Moon secretly envies this tenderness, but Cancer Moon might be frustrated with their inability to be soft and open.

Cancer Moon with Aquarius Moon

Aquarius Moon needs individuality above all else, while Cancer Moon tends to prioritize others. Aquarius Moon can be quite out of touch with emotions, unlike Cancer Moon who dwells on their psychological states a lot.

Cancer Moon with Pisces Moon

Both Cancer and Pisces Moon signs are highly receptive and sensitive to the emotional tone surrounding them. They have a strong emotional rapport and will communicate their needs easily to one another, almost telepathically at times.

This is a powerful bond full of emotional depth.

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.