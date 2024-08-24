The Two Totally Conflicting Sides Of Your Zodiac Sign

Light is incomplete without darkness; life has no value in the absence of death. Even a coin has two faces, and so is the case with human beings.

We have two different sides residing inside us, the positive and the negative. It then depends on how we use both sides of our personality to move through life. And for the zodiac signs, each has two different sides.

Here are the two conflicting sides of each zodiac sign

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Aries is an elevated spirited being with plenteous zeal and energy for life. They are highly motivated, ardent and impassioned, and are able to fill their surroundings with enthusiasm. They don't believe in giving up and never take a back step in completing a challenge.

However, when their character is deconstructed a bit further, it's easy to notice the aggressive and dominant side of Aries' personality. They get disturbed by small things and can have anger issues. But if they learn to take advantage of their own aggression, they can become a knight in shining armor.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Taurus believes in stability and long-term relationships. They strive hard to live a stable life, working hard to earn enough for themselves and loved ones. Taurus loves the consistency in life and make reliable partners in a long-term relationship.

Everything is fine until they start behaving like their zodiac sign, the Bull. When they don't compromise or act stubborn, the real problem arises. Taurus sometimes tends to be more demanding and possessive, which then leads to complications.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Gemini is represented by the Twins. And they do behave as if there is a twin residing inside their single soul. Gemini is generally considered to be extroverted and outgoing, and are always up for adventures; they never shy away in the company of strangers.

But the other twin inside of Gemini is completely different. This side is very impulsive and restless in nature, worries excessively, and prefers solitude. This side of their personality comes out when they are depressed and sad.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Cancer is loyal, empathetic, and deeply devoted. They genuinely care for others and provide a listening ear for people in need. Although they don't open up easily, they are great listeners. Cancer is also kind, but are often mistreated by others.

However, Cancer exhibits a different side when their hearts are broken. They are prone to anxiety disorders and depression, withdrawing into their shells, and becoming distant and indifferent toward others. If only they believed in themselves, they could end their self-judgmental acts.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Leo is a natural-born leader, famous for stealing the spotlight. They exude ambition, energy, charm, creativity, and confidence. They readily take the reins, always ending up commanding.

However, they also harbor insecurities, a constant need for validation, and codependent tendencies. Their desire to be loved and admired often leads to bouts of low self-esteem, depression, and anxiety.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Virgo is highly intelligent, analytical and logical. They possess a penchant for solving complex problems, and genuinely help others with their wit and knowledge.

But problems arise when they show their other side, one where Virgo takes things too seriously, strives for perfection, and imposes their high standards on others. It creates disharmony and an overbearing presence in the group they are in.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Libra is kind and loving, and seeks out a peaceful life. They try to maintain a steady pace, valuing harmony and fairness.

However, trying to maintain an equilibrium in life doesn't always work, and their inclination to avoid conflicts can backfire. They are easily triggered, losing their inner balance at the slightest hint of a confrontation. They exhibit traits of avoidance and often struggle with relationships.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Scorpio is known for their wit, humor, intelligence, and passion. They are independent, but can be secretive, making them appear mysterious and intriguing to others.

However, they can be vengeful at times, especially when they feel challenged or betrayed. They tend to hold grudges and shut themselves off from their loved ones. Scorpio has a truly enigmatic and guarded nature that may push others away.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Sagittarius is fiery, adventurous, and a fun person to spend your time with. They are very attentive and intense, and bring a great sense of humor wherever they go, captivating people with their wit and charm.

However, Sagittarius' other side is dark. Their lightheartedness can lead them to be superficial and reluctant to invest deeply in personal connections. They tend to prioritize their own needs, often lacking dependability during times of emotional support.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Capricorn is the hardest working zodiac sign, and are intelligent and logical. They believe in wealth and success, and strive for excellence in all their pursuits. Capricorn is a visionary and makes an incredible leader.

However, they come across as boastful and self-absorbed. And their dedication to work sometimes leaves little room for personal relationships, neglecting their loved ones due to their relentlessness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Aquarius is captivating and revels in new experiences and interactions. They are kind-hearted, fun people to be with, as anything new and challenging excites them.

However, they sometimes behave very aloof. Their unpredictability and detached approach can be frustrating to their loved ones, adding a contrasting dimension to their personality.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Eduard Litvinov, Dirtyline Studio and Ibnu Hasan via Canva

Much like their fellow water signs, Pisces is emotional and imaginative. They show love and care to others, making them excellent friends and romantic partners. They are also loyal and supportive.

But Pisces struggles to accept reality, seeking to escape difficult situations. They tend to isolate themselves, and their inclination to detach due to unmet expectations makes them prone to becoming a loner.

Mykh Goldstein is a writer, artist, blogger, author, and contributor to The Mind's Journal. He writes about spirituality, relationships, astrology, and self-development topics.

