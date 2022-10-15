Scorpio Decans: The 3 Different Types Of Scorpio Personalities

The twelve basic personality types outlined by the zodiac signs are just that — basic.

Obviously, everyone in the world isn’t going to fit neatly into one of just twelve categories, but astrology is far more versatile than many people realize.

The Sun sign is just a starting point. But if you don't quite feel like your zodiac sign, it may be because you're just one of its three decans.

Each zodiac sign is divided into three decans made up of 10-day periods of the zodiac month, each with its own special way of expressing the qualities of that sign.

Each decan carries the overall qualities of the sign it describes, but shows how certain qualities are emphasized in some people, while others of the same sign behave and respond very differently.

You won’t need any complicated charts to study your decan — it goes by birthdate.

Scorpio decans

Scorpio is a water sign ruled by Mars and Pluto.

While the traditional Scorpio dates are October 23 – November 21, those dates are split into three 10-day periods to form the three different types of Scorpios, or Scorpio decans, influenced by the two other water signs Cancer and Pisces.

In general, water signs are emotional, nurturing, and sensitive. They tend to live rich inner lives but have to be careful about who they let into their heart since they tend to be more vulnerable than the other signs.

Cancer loves privacy and is fiercely devoted to their family. Scorpio is sensual, secretive, and mysterious. Pisces is the dreamer, a natural empath.

Scorpio decan 1 (October 23 – November 2)

A Scorpio through and through, endurance is the keyword for decan 1 Scorpio. They’re ambitious, to be sure, but they’re not going to make a lot of noise on their way to their ultimate goal. It may not look like they’re making much of an effort, but they have a knack for slipping along under everyone’s radar.

No one realizes just how much control this Scorpio has over a situation until it’s all over and they’ve somehow managed to get everything they wanted.

Scorpio decan 2 (November 3 – November 12)

This mysterious, magnetic, manipulative version of Scorpio is ruled by Neptune and Jupiter with a Pisces influence.

Psychological enigmas, their emotions are buried in layers like an endless onion. They’re fascinated by puzzles and mind games, and they have a way of making you want to please them even while they’re trying to see how long they can push your buttons before you snap.

Scorpio Decan 3 (November 13 – November 21)

Not every version of Scorpio is out to see how many people they can bend to their will. Decan 3 may seem like the darkest and scariest of all, but, ruled by Cancer and the Moon, this Scorpion is just here to observe.

Don’t think this means that you can get all cuddly with them right away — they can still pull all the standard tricks if they feel like it, but that’s not really what they’re about.

They won’t let you see their vulnerabilities any sooner than the other Scorpio decans, but they’re also less likely to take advantage of yours.

Trudi Mentior grew up in Great Falls, Montana, where she spent her formative years wondering just what might be beyond those vast plains, on the other side of those distant mountains. She now lives in Vancouver, Washington, with her husband, three cats, and a loudmouthed hyacinth macaw (who loves to scare the cats).